German Village home with artistic pedigree hits market for $2.2 million

A home built in 1886 overlooking Schiller Park in German Village has been listed for $2.2 million.

Visitors who look closely at a newly listed German Village home can find the unmistakable sign of its pedigree.

There, in the ornate and colorful stained glass front door can be found the initials: TVG, the tell-tale sign of the home's former owner, Theodore von Gerichten, a German immigrant who founded Von Gerichten Art Glass and Ecclesiastic Studio in Columbus with his brother, Ludwig, in the 1890s.

Gerichten's handiwork adorns the three-story Queen Anne-style home, built in 1886. Even an upstairs bathroom includes a stained-glass window.

The home was owned by the Zollinger family when Gerichten bought it in 1909. The artist stayed in the home until his death in 1938.

The 3,720-square-foot home, with an unparalleled view of Schiller Park, remained in the Gerichten family until 1970. Current owners bought the home in 2011 and have spent more than $600,000 renovating the property, said Marilyn Vutech, a partner in Vutech ∣ Ruff real estate firm, which is listing the home for $2.2 million.

Updates include a new kitchen, a family room addition, a 2,500-bottle wine cellar and a new two-and-a-half-car garage with a slate roof.

The home also includes a formal foyer, living room, dining room and wood-paneled office on the main floor, some rooms featuring pocket doors and all with original heart pine floors. The updated kitchen includes a pantry, six-burner Viking range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and custom cherry cabinets.

On the second floor are three bedrooms, each with its own bath, and a laundry room. The third floor includes a fourth bedroom and a flex room now used as a gym. In the basement can be found the wine cellar.

The double lot, surrounded by a rear privacy fence, allows an unusually large raised-bed garden, mature trees and a lawn next to the brick patio. At the rear of the home, through a trellis, is a greenhouse attached to the garage.

"This is the second-largest parcel in German Village with the absolute best views of Schiller Park overlooking the pond," Vutech said.

