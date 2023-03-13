U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.00
    +5.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,874.00
    -44.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,939.75
    +99.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.40
    -9.80 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.13
    -1.55 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.00
    +25.80 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.57 (+2.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.74
    +5.13 (+22.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2089
    +0.0054 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8970
    -2.0650 (-1.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,124.56
    +1,519.96 (+7.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.39
    +49.56 (+10.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.81
    -139.54 (-1.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

Germanium Global Market Report 2023: China Continues to Remain a Major Market

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Germanium

Global Market for Germanium
Global Market for Germanium

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germanium: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Germanium Market to Reach $404 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Germanium estimated at US$267.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$404 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Germanium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -

  • Chemical and Technical Developments Ltd.

  • Indium Corporation

  • JSC Germanium

  • Novotech Inc.

  • Photonic Sense GmbH

  • PPM Pure Metals GmbH

  • Teck Resources Limited

  • Umicore SA

  • Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co., Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

179

Forecast Period

2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$255 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$345.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.4%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • China Continues to Remain a Major Market

  • Glass Fibers with SiGe Core - A Potential Growth Market

  • SiGe Technology Supports Growth

  • Silicon-Germanium Transistor Achieves Record Speed Levels

  • Solar Cells Propel the Demand for Germanium Substrates

  • Scientists Develop Thin Films of Germanium for Flexible Electronics

  • Innovative Epitaxy Process to Integrate GeSn MOSPET Devices on Silicon

  • Germanium Laser - Engineering Challenges

  • Germanane to Provide Electron Transportation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Chemical and Technical Developments Ltd.

  • Indium Corporation

  • JSC Germanium

  • Novotech Inc.

  • Photonic Sense GmbH

  • PPM Pure Metals GmbH

  • Teck Resources Limited

  • Umicore SA

  • Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38zi2u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Oil faces a 'serious problem' by 2024 as production capacity runs out, warns Goldman Sachs — here are 3 big oil stocks with yields as high as 3.8%

    The days of $100 oil may not be over.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse — everything you need to know right now: Morning Brief

    Get up to speed on the second largest bank failure in the U.S.

  • First Republic Stock Plummets As Banks Wobble From SVB Collapse Despite Fed Backstop

    "First Republic's capital and liquidity positions are very strong, and its capital remains well above the regulatory threshold for well-capitalized banks," the lender said in a Sunday statement.

  • SVB Bonds the US Says Will Be ‘Wiped Out’ Gain in Rare Session

    (Bloomberg) -- As US government officials pledged to fully protect all depositors of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, they had a specific message for investors in the bonds and shares of the bank’s holding company.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBonds Surge, US Futures W

  • US Regional Banks Remain Under Pressure as First Republic Sinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The positive effect from the American regulators’ overnight support actions in the banking system quickly evaporated on Monday morning, with stocks signaling that fallout from the incident is far from over.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBonds Surge, US F

  • First Republic Gets Additional Funding From Fed, JPMorgan

    The fresh funding gives the bank, which was under pressure following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, $70 billion in unused liquidity.

  • SVB Failure Sparks Blame Game Over Trump-Era Regulatory Rollback

    (Bloomberg) -- Eight years ago, Greg Becker delivered a blunt message to lawmakers in Washington: the bank he ran was not like Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBonds Surge, US Futures Waver as Bank Stocks Fall: Markets WrapAs chief executive officer of SVB Fi

  • Gundlach, Ackman Weigh Fed’s US Bank Rescue Impact on Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the government rescue of its depositors are ripping through market bets on everything from the economy to the US interest-rate outlook. Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBonds Surge, US Futures Waver as Bank Stocks Fal

  • After Silicon Valley Bank failure ‘there’s going to be more,’ warns former FDIC Chair William Isaac

    “There’s no doubt in my mind," said Isaac. "Seems to me to be a lot like the 1980s.”

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (plus benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Signature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- The sudden closure of New York’s Signature Bank by state regulators Sunday underscored the urgency of extraordinary US efforts to backstop the nation’s banking system and quell mounting concerns among customers about the safety of their deposits.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From

  • Credit Suisse shares hit new low

    Credit Suisse shares hit a new record low in morning trading on Switzerland's stock exchange. Bank shares in Europe and Asia plunged on Monday as the collapse of startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank continued to batter markets, while U.S. large banks failed to hold onto a brief premarket rally after authorities moved to stem the contagion. The bank's shares tumbled over 12% and were trading at 2.20 Swiss francs ($2.41) per share, down from a previous low of 2.41 francs hit on Friday.

  • Elon Musk May Buy Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    Tesla's CEO says he's open to the idea of Twitter acquiring the Californian bank that was shut down on March 10 by regulators.

  • Goldman Scraps March Rate Hike Call as Traders Unwind Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than a week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a re-acceleration in the pace of interest-rate hikes, traders slammed it shut again amid the sudden eruption of financial strains at US regional banks.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of

  • First Republic slumps as additional financing fails to soothe deposit outflow fears

    First Republic on Sunday said it had secured additional financing through JPMorgan Chase & Co, giving it access to a total of $70 billion in funds through various sources. The lender also said it had an additional borrowing facility from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Despite the cash infusion, Raymond James double downgraded the bank's stock to "market perform" from "strong buy", highlighting the risk of deposit outflows that First Republic faces from panicked large depositors after the bank run at SVB last week.

  • Provention Bio Stock Soars on $2.9 Billion Acquisition by Sanofi

    The biopharmaceutical company agrees to be acquired by France's Sanofi for $25 a share, or about $2.9 billion.

  • SVB Collapse: U.S. Regulators Pull Out a Bazooka to Avert Disaster

    U.S. regulators say that all Silicon Valley bank depositors will get their money back and announced the shutdown of another bank in 48 hours.

  • Pfizer will spend $43 billion to acquire Seagen

    Pfizer will spend $43 billion to buy Seagen and deepen its reach into treating cancer. The pharmaceutical giant said Monday that it will pay $229 per Seagen share. “Together, Pfizer and Seagen seek to accelerate the next generation of cancer breakthroughs and bring new solutions to patients by combining the power of Seagen’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology with the scale and strength of Pfizer’s capabilities and expertise," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said in a statement.