Germanium Global Market Report 2023: China Continues to Remain a Major Market
Global Market for Germanium
Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germanium: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Germanium Market to Reach $404 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Germanium estimated at US$267.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$404 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Germanium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -
Chemical and Technical Developments Ltd.
Indium Corporation
JSC Germanium
Novotech Inc.
Photonic Sense GmbH
PPM Pure Metals GmbH
Teck Resources Limited
Umicore SA
Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co., Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
179
Forecast Period
2020 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
$255 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$345.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.4%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
China Continues to Remain a Major Market
Glass Fibers with SiGe Core - A Potential Growth Market
SiGe Technology Supports Growth
Silicon-Germanium Transistor Achieves Record Speed Levels
Solar Cells Propel the Demand for Germanium Substrates
Scientists Develop Thin Films of Germanium for Flexible Electronics
Innovative Epitaxy Process to Integrate GeSn MOSPET Devices on Silicon
Germanium Laser - Engineering Challenges
Germanane to Provide Electron Transportation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
