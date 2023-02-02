U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,174.57
    +55.36 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,932.50
    -160.46 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,160.24
    +343.92 (+2.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.10
    +36.29 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.55
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.40
    -10.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0923
    -0.0071 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3640
    -0.0330 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0115 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3920
    -0.5330 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,827.52
    +835.50 (+3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.26
    -1.06 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Germany to give 130 mln euros to World Health Organization this year: minister

·1 min read

GENEVA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Germany will give 130 million euros ($141.87 million) to the World Health Organization this year, its health minister said on Thursday following a meeting with the U.N. health agency's head.

"We are happy to contribute 130 million euros to WHO this year," Karl Lauterbach told reporters at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland following a meeting with Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the agency's board meeting.

"For us it is clear: WHO has played a major role in a successful handling of the COVID pandemic and will continue to protect the world from future health emergencies." ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

Recommended Stories

  • Military places restive areas of Myanmar under martial law

    Martial law was declared in several areas of military-run Myanmar on Thursday, a day after authorities announced that a state of emergency has been extended throughout the country, which is wracked by violence that some U.N. experts have described as a civil war. State-run MRTV television broadcast an announcement by Aung Lin Dwe, secretary of the military’s State Administration Council, imposing martial law in 37 townships across eight of the country’s 14 regions and states. Eleven of the affected townships are in Sagaing region and seven in Chin state, areas in the northwest where fighting has been fiercest between the army and guerrillas belonging to pro-democracy People’s Defense Forces and their allies in ethnic minority militias.

  • UN Started Stricter Checks After Iran Hiked Nuclear Enrichment

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismInternational nuclear monitors have started conducting unannounced inspections at a uranium enrichment site in Iran after it hiked levels closer to weapons-grade

  • Crypto exchange Kraken shuts Abu Dhabi office

    FTX's fall has also set the dominoes falling across the industry, with several major companies having filed for bankruptcy protection in recent months. Kraken's move was first reported by Bloomberg News. In December, Kraken also said it would cease operations in Japan, citing market conditions in the country and a weak crypto market globally.

  • Stocks mixed, bitcoin reacts strongly to Fed decision

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving in intraday trading.

  • Qatargate: Two MEPs lose immunity in corruption case

    Marc Tarabella and Andrea Cozzolino deny wrongdoing as a scandal rocks Brussels.

  • 3 Big Reasons to Sell Cassava Sciences Stock Right Now

    On any list of biotech plays that might multiply in value in a relatively short period, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is likely to be near the top of the list. It's exploring whether its drug called simufilam is safe and effective to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease, though its clinical trials have (so far) shed little light on the issue. The biggest reason to sell Cassava stock: After an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of simufilam, the market reacted quite negatively to the release of new data that management spun as being positive.

  • Why Obesity-Drug Makers Just Lost Weight

    Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are both working to ramp up capacity and insurance coverage for anti-obesity drugs.

  • 2 Surefire Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for at Least the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry has proven to be a remarkably resilient place to put capital to work in a wide range of environments. From life-saving medicines and therapies to vaccines, these are just a few examples of the essential products that healthcare companies make that render them particularly defensive investments in a bearish environment. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a pharmaceutical giant.

  • Why Are Biophytis Shares Trading Higher In Premarket Today

    Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) released the final results from its phase 2-3 COVA study evaluating Sarconeos (BIO101) for COVID-19-related respiratory failure. Biophytis announces final results following the reintegration of data from 54 patients, among 233 patients treated, that were missing in the Top Line analysis released in September 2022. The final analysis demonstrates that the COVA study met the primary endpoint, with a 44% statistically significant reduction in the risk of respiratory fail

  • A woman with a 100-pound leg spent her childhood hiding. Now she’s a model.

    Mahogany Geter, a model in Tennessee, was born with lymphedema in her left leg, which she says caused it to eventually swell to 100 pounds.

  • Why the FDA's Rejection of Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's Drug Is Actually Great News for the Stock

    When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejects a key drug from a healthcare company, it can send the stock spiraling into a sell-off. In order for the FDA to be confident in a drug's effectiveness, it needs to have a large enough sample size to evaluate it. Unfortunately, in Eli Lilly's case, it simply didn't have enough data points for the agency to make a positive conclusion about the treatment and grant it accelerated approval.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Ideal blood pressure may remodel brain clearance pathways linked to brain health, dementia

    Research Highlights: Close review of MRI scans found more intensive high blood pressure treatment (targeted to achieve a systolic pressure less than 120 mm Hg) was more effective than a less-intense treatment goal of 140 mm Hg systolic in achieving a ...

  • There Are Two Main Reasons Why Your Nose Won't Stop Running

    Clear dripping fluid can be annoying, and a sign of infection or allergies. Here's how to dry up a runny nose fast, according to a doctor.

  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Pfizer’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Stevo, Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go […]

  • Numinus Receives Clinical Trial Application Approval from Health Canada for Experiential Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Training using Psilocybe Cubensis Tea

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it has received approval from Health Canada for its experiential training study that will test the safety and clinical efficacy of whole Psilocybe cubensis tea for therapeutic use, and enable practitioners to further their understanding of psychedelic-assisted therapy through exper

  • Jane Fonda says her eating disorder took over her life: 'If I keep on like this I’m gonna die'

    The 85-year-old actress opens up about what led her to recovery.

  • Prothena Touts Encouraging Data From Early-Stage Alzheimer's Candidate

    Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) announced topline data from the Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) study for PRX005 for Alzheimer's disease. PRX005 is one of three global neuroscience research and development programs in collaboration between Prothena and Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY). Study participants received a single dose of PRX0005 or placebo intravenously (IV) and were followed for up to two months. The data exhibited that all three dose-level cohorts of PRX005 were gener

  • GSK gives few clues on plans to replenish medicine cabinet

    LONDON (Reuters) -GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley on Wednesday made replenishing the drugmaker's pipeline of vaccines and therapies her number-one priority. But analysts were disappointed she did not give more details on how she and her management team plan to find the company's next set of blockbuster drugs. The current pipeline will sustain growth through the end of this decade and beyond, Walmsley said on a call after the world's biggest vaccine maker reported stronger than expected fourth-quarter results.

  • The 45-year-old CEO spending $2 million a year on anti-aging is probably wasting his money, longevity expert says

    “You just can't exercise your way to living to 100"