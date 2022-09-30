U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,682.75
    +28.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,459.00
    +174.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,326.25
    +98.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.80
    +16.70 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    +0.88 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.00
    +12.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    +0.40 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9847
    +0.0028 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.28
    +1.10 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1188
    +0.0064 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3080
    -0.1350 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,575.25
    +228.91 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.12
    +1.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,918.02
    +36.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Germany "all-in" against Putin in energy war - finance minister

·1 min read

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Germany's move to cut tax on gas sales is designed to send a message to Russia about Berlin's determination not to capitulate in an energy war, while also signalling to financial markets that Germany's finances remain solid, its finance minister said.

"The first signal is to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin that we are not going to be deterred but that we have an all-in strategy to protect our country," Christian Lindner told the Bundestag.

"The other message is that behind the protective screen we are putting up around us the debt brake will continue to work: a clear message to the world's providers of capital that Germany remains solid," he added. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Rachel More)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Big impact': UK economic chaos, pound plunge hit businesses

    Like many small business owners in Britain, Harry Niazi hoped for government help to keep his south London fish and chip shop going in the face of rocketing energy bills and soaring inflation. For Niazi and millions across the United Kingdom, things went from bad to worse after the promise of huge unfunded tax cuts sparked turmoil in financial markets and sent the British pound tumbling to a record low against the U.S. dollar this week.

  • Germany agrees 200 billion euro package to shield against surging energy prices

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set out a 200 billion euro ($194 billion) "defensive shield", including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel, to protect companies and households from the impact of soaring energy prices. Under the plans, to run until spring 2024, the government will introduce an emergency price brake on gas, the details of which will be announced next month. It is scrapping a planned gas levy meant to help firms struggling with high spot market prices.

  • Global dealmaking plunges as financing market hits rock bottom

    Global M&A shrank for the third consecutive quarter as rising interest rates forced lenders to pull back from financing large deals and the soaring dollar failed to spur U.S. companies into snapping up foreign targets amid persisting geopolitical tensions. Dealmakers are facing resistance when they pitch deals to their clients as annual volumes have so far lost 33%, with $2.97 trillion of announced deals this year. "The backup in the leveraged finance market along with the lengthened timeline of regulatory reviews for many transactions has had an impact on dealmaking," said Cary Kochman, global co-head of M&A at Citigroup Inc.

  • French Inflation Unexpectedly Eases as ECB Weighs Next Move

    (Bloomberg) -- French inflation unexpectedly slowed, part of a diverging price picture among the continent’s top economies as the European Central Bank decides whether to deliver another steep hike in interest rates. Consumer prices in the euro area’s second-largest economy advanced 6.2% from a year ago in September -- down from 6.6% in August. Economists had estimated inflation held steady.The French data follow a surprise slowdown in Spain. But there was were big jumps in Germany and the Nethe

  • Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept.30 AM

    Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

  • FTSE 100: Next shares tumble over 10% as it warns on pound weakness

    The fashion retailer trimmed its full-year forecast as it warned Britain is facing two cost of living crises.

  • Spurs’ rookies banding together during first training camp run

    Jeremy Sochan said that training camp has been a bit easier alongside several other rookie players.

  • Japan to give Micron Tech up to $320 million to boost Hiroshima chip output

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will give Micron Technology Inc a subsidy of up to 46.5 billion yen ($320 million), the industry ministry said on Friday, so it can make advanced memory chips at its Hiroshima plant, even as the U.S. chipmaker trims capital investment elsewhere. The announcement, which follows a visit to Japan by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, is the latest example of growing cooperation between Tokyo and Washington in chip manufacturing amid increasing tension and technological rivalry with China. "Micron appreciates the support of the Japanese government, and are proud to be a global partner in Japan's effort to expand semiconductor production and advance innovation," Micron's executive vice president of global operations, Manish Bhatia, said in a press release.

  • Stocks, US Equity Futures Rise as Turmoil Pauses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose with government bonds, signaling a potential recovery at the end of a tumultuous week in markets.European shares edged higher, paring the longest run of quarterly losses since 2009. US equity futures also gained following another bruising session on Wall Street that took the S&P 500 down 2% to the lowest in almost two years and sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 tumbling almost 4%. Government debt markets rallied.Fears of global recession are mounting as the threa

  • Stacey Abrams looks to win Black men in bid for Ga. governor

    Democrat Stacey Abrams was on stage for an hour with radio and television host Charlamagne tha God and rapper 21 Savage when she faced a question from a skeptical audience member. Democrats court their votes every election year yet sometimes struggle to deliver on certain promises. A large majority of Black men have still cast votes for Democrats in recent elections, meaning the bigger fear in a tight race is that they won't vote at all.

  • ‘Hard Times’ as Big Memory Makers Cut Output on Supply Glut

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. and Kioxia Holdings Corp., two of the world’s top memory chipmakers, are slashing production to cope with a steep plunge in demand.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in

  • Russian strike kills 23 as Kremlin to annex Ukraine regions

    A Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 23 people and wounded dozens, an official said Friday, just hours before Moscow planned to annex more of Ukraine in an escalation of the seven-month war. Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh made the announcement in an online statement Friday. Russia did not immediately acknowledge the strike.

  • ‘No Training’: Putin’s Army Just Got Sloppier Than Ever Before

    GettyMen that are being conscripted into Russia’s war in Ukraine during Moscow’s “partial mobilization” are allegedly being sent to the front without any training in some cases. “Mobilized Russians are immediately taken to the front—without any preparation,” human rights group Perviy Otdel warned in a Telegram post. “We were officially told there would be no training before we are sent to the war zone,” one mobilized Russian said in a video shared by Perviy Otdel.Basic combat training for Americ

  • House Democrats have officially drafted a bill that bans politicians, judges, their spouses and children from trading stocks — but here's what they're still allowed to own and do

    Is this enough to stop conflicts of interest? To a certain extent.

  • Market instability replaces inflation as the biggest risk, raising the chances of a pivot by the Federal Reserve

    Market instability is the biggest risk to central banks globally, replacing inflation, owing to massive amounts of leverage. Market stability affords the Fed the space needed for the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the late 1970s. The BOE on Wednesday was forced to start buying bonds to solve a potential crisis with U.K. pension funds.

  • Ukraine advance on Russian outpost challenges Putin’s grip on Donbas

    Ukrainian troops are moving to capture the Russian-held eastern town of Lyman, threatening a new setback for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's campaign in the Donbas as he prepares to declare the region part of Russia. The capture of the town in the north of Donetsk region could pave the way for Ukraine to make inroads into the adjacent Luhansk province, foiling Putin's goal of seizing all of the industrial Donbas region declared after his forces failed to subdue the entire country in February, military analysts said. The regions are among four chunks of eastern and southern Ukrainian territory that Putin is expected on Friday to declare Russian-annexed land after what Kyiv and Western countries say were bogus referendums staged at gunpoint.

  • Privately Held Student Loans No Longer Qualify for Biden Debt Relief Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Thursday reversed course on part of its student debt forgiveness plan and will no longer forgive privately held federal student loans, according to an update to a Department of Education fact sheet. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • Apple’s Tech Supply Chain Shows Difficulty of Dumping China

    (Bloomberg) -- American companies have had a growing list of reasons to downgrade their ties with China in recent years. Former President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Beijing’s stringent Covid lockdowns. The US-Sino standoff over Taiwan. Political pressure to “friend-shore” supply chains toward nations aligned with Washington.But breaking up, as the adage goes, is hard to do.That conclusion is evident from a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis of Apple Inc., which is trying to reduce its dependence on Ch

  • How four days of market chaos has impacted UK household finances

    How pensions, mortgages and energy bills are affected by the market's wild ride.