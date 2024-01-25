Germany’s Business Outlook Unexpectedly Sours

(Bloomberg) -- German business expectations worsened for a second month — wrong-footing analysts and adding to an already tough start to 2024 for Europe’s largest economy.

An expectations gauge by the ifo institute fell to 83.5 in January from a revised 84.2 the previous month. Analysts had expected a slight uptick. An index of current conditions also dropped.

“We actually expected a positive first quarter, but with this incoming data it now looks like it could be a negative growth rate,” ifo President Clemens Fuest told Bloomberg Television, attributing the underperformance to a surprisingly weak reading from the services sector.

After the economy shrank between October and December, the results make a first recession since the pandemic “very likely now,” he said.

While narrowly escaping that fate last year, Germany continues to suffer from weak global demand and the aftermath of the energy crisis. It’s banking on a rebound in consumer spending to revive its fortunes, but that hasn’t materialized yet and private-sector activity data Wednesday pained a gloomy picture.

The Bundesbank does expect a return to growth in 2024 — though only by 0.4%.

“It is puzzling that consumers don’t seem to be spending, although their incomes are rising,” Fuest said. “Maybe that could be something that comes later in the year, but it could also be that if consumers are also feeling increasing uncertainty about their economic situation, they might hold back spending and save more.”

Wage deals negotiated in the coming months may help determine how strongly private expenditure rebounds. IG Metall, Germany’s largest union, said Thursday that it’ll enter a bargaining round for the metal and electrical industries in the second half “constructively and ready for conflict.”

A six-day strike by train drivers is paralyzing the country at present. They’ve rejected an offer by Deutsche Bahn for salary increases of as much as 13% and the option to reduce working hours to 37 a week from 2026.

There is some optimism over Germany’s outlook, with investors predicting tailwinds in the form of interest-rate cuts from the European Central Bank as soon as April. While officials in Frankfurt have pushed back against that timetable, they’re still likely to loosen policy this year and are converging around June as a potential starting point.

The ECB will announce its latest decision on borrowing costs later Thursday, with the deposit rate set to stay at 4% for a third straight meeting.

“The positive of the outlook — maybe declining interest rates in the second half of the year, rising wages — all of that doesn’t seem to bring a lot of confidence,” Fuest said. “So the outlook is bleak, certainly for the first quarter.”

