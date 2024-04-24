Germany cannot accept spying, says Scholz after suspected China spy arrested

Reuters
1 min read
1

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Germany cannot accept spying by foreign countries and will work to make sure those responsible are put on trial, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after the arrest of a far-right politician's aide on charges of spying for China.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Scholz added that the charges and allegations against a politician and an official of the AfD party were very concerning.

"We cannot accept spying against us, whichever country it comes from," he said. Recent arrests of alleged spies "shouldn't cause complacency but spur us to get on the trail of all who spy in our countries," he added.

"The allegations against the AfD are very worrying," he said, adding that he would not comment further in order not to prejudice the legal proceedings. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Madeline Chambers)

