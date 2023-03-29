U.S. markets closed

Germany Cell and Gene Therapy Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $3.44 Billion by 2028 at a 40% CAGR

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Cell and Gene Therapy Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



This report offers market size & forecast data for cell & gene therapy market in Germany. The report covers commercial cell & gene therapy products, such as conventional cell therapies, CAR-T cell therapies, gene therapies, cell-based immunotherapies, and oncolytic virus therapies. Cell therapies sourced from mesenchymal stem cells, cell-based immune modulation therapies, and cell/tissue-based products derived from patients' blood are also covered in the report.

Tissue-engineered products and tissue grafts/scaffolds with synthetic mechanical structures are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Germany cell & gene therapy market, including the Germany cell & gene therapy market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present cell and gene therapy market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Germany. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

MARKET DEFINITION

Cell and gene therapies are part of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs). ATMPs are medicines that are developed based on genes, tissues and cells. The introduction of many novel ATMPs in recent years, especially cell and gene therapies changed the treatment dynamics of many complex and challenging diseases like cancer and genetic disorders. Government, as well as industrial and academic financing and collaboration among small and large biopharmaceutical companies, offer significant growth to the market in the coming years.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Germany cell and gene therapy market was valued at $0.34 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach at $3.44 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.15%, during the study period.

  • Among all commercial cell & gene therapies, Zolgensma is the first and only product to achieve the blockbuster drug tag. Zolgensma generated a revenue of $1.37 billion in 2022 and has the potential to reach around $5.00 billion by 2026.

  • Drug developers are prioritizing to develop and commercialize CAR-T cell-based gene therapies. Globally, more than 1,000 clinical trials are being conducted on CAR T-cell therapies, of which atleast 500 clinical trials are for cancer alone. Kymriah (Novartis), Yescarta (Gilead Sciences), Tecartus (Gilead Sciences), Breyanzi (Bristol Myers Squibb), Abecma (Bristol Myers Squibb) and Carvykti (Janssen Biotech / Legend Biotech) are the commercial CAR-T therapies available in the market.

  • In 2022, Germany was the first-largest market in Europe, followed by France and the UK. The market is majorly driven by an increase in target patient population, regulatory body support, and higher access to healthcare due to well-established healthcare infrastructure.

  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved more than nineteen cell and gene therapy drugs, but the new product pipeline has approximately 193 investigational therapies, with more than half of these in Phase 2 clinical trials. Oncology and rare diseases continue to be the top areas targeted by gene therapies from preclinical through pre-registration.

  • Approximately 261 clinical trials are under investigation for various cell and gene therapies in Germany. This increase could be because of an improvement in funding for cell and gene therapy. The industry sponsored trials are continued to dominate with a share of 88.51%.

  • Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Spark Therapeutics, Amgen, Orchard Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BioMarin, PTC Therapeutics, and Organogenesis are the leading players in the Europe cell and gene therapy market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of the presence of a large pool of target patient populations with chronic diseases such as cancer, genetic and rare diseases, and other complex disorders.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

  • Product type

  • Cell therapy

  • Gene therapy

  • Application type

  • Oncology

  • Genetic Disorders

  • Dermatology

  • Musculoskeletal

  • Others

  • End-user type

  • Hospitals

  • Cancer Care Centers

  • Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Approved Cell & Gene Therapies

  • Pipeline Analysis

  • Clinical Trial Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Competitive Landscape of Cell & Gene Therapies

  • Key Vendors

  • Other Prominent Vendors

PRICING & REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO

  • Pricing, Reimbursement and Market Access

  • Contract Manufacturing Organizations

  • Regulatory Landscape and Policies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7twlj9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/germany-cell-and-gene-therapy-market---focused-insights-2023-2028-sector-to-reach-3-44-billion-by-2028-at-a-40-cagr-301784069.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

