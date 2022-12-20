U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,825.08
    +7.42 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,867.53
    +109.99 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,553.39
    +7.36 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.21
    +10.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    +29.70 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +1.19 (+5.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6360
    -5.2280 (-3.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,909.11
    +318.66 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.98
    +2.79 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Germany Construction Equipment Market Report 2022: High Demand for Excavators Due to Mining, Construction, and Smart City Projects Fuels Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Germany construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.89% during 2022-2028. Rising government investment in public infrastructure projects & 'Green Infrastructure Strategy' is expected to prompt construction equipment sales in Germany during the forecast period (2022-2028). The Germany construction equipment market share by units is expected to reach 101,807 units by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.02%.

The country's new government under the 'Federal Ministry for Housing, Urban Development and Building in 2022 has aimed to expand housing construction. It has planned to build 400,000 apartments every year. Under the Housebuilding subsector, investments grew by 39% in 2021, where the number of new flats and houses coming to the market doubled to more than 300,000 units. Such initiatives by the government give a significant boost to the Germany construction equipment market.

GERMANY GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES

  • In 2021, the country invested approximately USD 12.5 billion in developing green buildings that must-have ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliant buildings. Germany is targeting to invest USD 220 billion by 2026 to support the industrial transformation, including climate protection, hydrogen technology, and expansion of electric vehicle charging stations.

  • In 2021, the German government increased its public & transport infrastructure investment. The government has invested USD 68 billion to transform the German economy into a green economy by 2045.

  • In 2022, the German government, in its Transport Infrastructure Plan, granted USD 324 billion in funding to improve roads, rails, and waterways over the next 15 years.

  • In 2021, the European Union granted a relief package of USD 25.51 billion under the Germany Recovery & Resilience Plan, which supports construction & manufacturing activities in the country boasting the Germany construction equipment market. A budget of USD 578 million has been granted by the German government's road firm, Autobahn. This will aim to rebuild bridges across the network.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • In Germany construction equipment market, the earthmoving construction equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. In the Material Handling Segment, forklifts accounted for the largest share in 2021.

  • Forklifts are compact equipment used for material handling in confined spaces such as small warehouses, & distribution centers. Germany is one of the most attractive logistics markets in the world due to its central location in Europe. It brings over USD 269.51 billion to the country's budget. German developer Goldbeck International is expected to complete the Flow Warehouse in Duisburg-Walsum for Maersk in 2023. The development of warehouses in Germany is expected to drive the demand for forklifts and telehandlers in the Germany construction equipment market.

  • The project Digital Rail Germany, introduced in January 2020, aims to increase the performance of Germany's Rail Network by as much as 35%. In 2021, the German government announced a USD 324 billion national investment to improve roads, rails, and waterways over the next 10-15 years.

MARKET SEGMENTATIONS
Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment:

  • Excavator

  • Backhoe Loaders

  • Motor Graders

  • Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Material Handling Equipment

  • Crane

  • Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

  • Aerial Platforms

Road Construction Equipment

  • Road Rollers

  • Asphalt Pavers

End Users

  • Construction

  • Manufacturing

  • Mining

  • Others

MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Investment in Public Transport: Rails, Roads & Bridges

  • The Germany Rail (Deutsche Bahn) and the federal government have targeted to spend USD 13.56 billion in 2022, which is a 6.3% increase compared to 2021. This investment by the government majorly focuses on renewing and modernizing Germany's rail infrastructure. The country has planned to mend bridges on much of the country's Autobahn network. A budget of USD 529.17 million has been set by the German Government's Road firm, Autobahn, in 2022.

High Demand for Excavators Due to Mining, Construction, and Smart City Projects

  • Regardless of the Covid-19 impact, investment opportunities in the construction industry have attracted foreign investors who have aided the construction equipment market in 2021. The government's aid in the residential projects, rise in infrastructure construction, increase in FDI and surge in the rental investment of construction equipment is expected to lead the Germany construction equipment market

  • The growing demand for excavators is attributable to the improvements in the mining and construction sectors and a few government projects like the smart city project. The smart city project is supported by the government's investment of USD 751.42 million. The mining industry consumes a large part of the excavator industry in Germany. Hard coal and lignite make up most of the mineral resources extracted in the country.

Investment in Green Infrastructure Strategy

  • The country has targeted investing USD 220 billion by 2026 to support the industrial transformation, including climate protection, hydrogen technology, and electric vehicle charging station expansion. The construction machinery and building experienced a 22% increase from the previous year (2020) due to the infrastructure push with highways, dams, and green cities, which require tons of heavy machinery; such activities are contributing to the Germany construction equipment market.

  • Germany and Indonesia have contracted to work on this Green Infrastructure Project, where approximately USD 2.7 billion worth of loan amount will be made accessible for the infrastructure related to climate and the environment. Some notable projects scheduled under this are Green Infrastructure at Leipzig, MoorFutures in Mecklenburg, and Urban GreenUP.

Adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) to Enhance Remote Monitoring & Digitization

  • The German government has invested more than USD 4.94 million in Building Information Modeling (BIM) for public projects, mandating using digital technology to design and construct all projects. The Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) will aid medium and small-sized companies in integrating BIM to increase the productivity of construction processes and improve the quality of buildings constructed.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Caterpillar has the strongest share in the German construction equipment market. Caterpillar, Volvo, Komatsu & Liebherr are the market leaders in the German industry, with a strong distribution network & provide a wide variety of products.

Key Vendors

  • Caterpillar

  • Liebherr

  • Komatsu

  • Volvo

  • SANY

  • Hitachi Construction Machinery

  • Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

  • Hyundai Construction Equipment

  • JCB

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Kobelco

  • CNH Industrial

  • Manitou

  • Takeuchi Manufacturing

  • Liu Gong

  • Yanmar

Distributors Profiles

  • Tecklenborg Construction and Industrial Machines

  • KUHN- BAUMASCHINEN.DE

  • Schluter Baumaschinen GmbH

  • SWECON

  • Thomas Baumaschinen

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. The Market Overview

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Dynamics

5. Technology Development

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Quantitative Summary

8. Report Summary

9. Report Scope & Definition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s84rai

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/germany-construction-equipment-market-report-2022-high-demand-for-excavators-due-to-mining-construction-and-smart-city-projects-fuels-growth-301707215.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Wells Fargo settles with CFPB for $3.7 billion, stock down premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Wells Fargo has reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  • Raw Lithium Exports Banned in Zimbabwe as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has banned the export of unprocessed raw lithium with immediate effect as part of efforts to have the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries processed locally. Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsRussian Gas Flows to Europe Una

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Russia's Oil Exports Collapsed Since G-7 Sanctions Began

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude shipments collapsed in the first full week of Group of Seven sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues, a potential source of alarm for governments around the world seeking to avoid disruption to the nation’s giant export program.Some of the plunge was exaggerated by work at a port in the Baltic that’s now finished, but there also appeared to be a shortage of ship owners willing to carry key cargoes from an export facility in Asia. Several other ports

  • Merck's Stock Could Keep Climbing Higher

    Fundamental analysts appear to be positive about a number of Merck & Co.'s cancer treatments and that seems to be translating into a strong looking charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of MRK, below, I see a chart that has ignored the weakness in the broad market. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows us a bullish rise the past year.

  • General Mills beats on earnings, announces more price hikes

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for General Mills following second-quarter earnings.

  • U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

    The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), with exports of about 3 million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The United States is also the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, where growth is expected to soar in coming years.

  • Hyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, formerly one of Russia's biggest car makers, has begun laying off workers at its St Petersburg factory, which has stood idle since March, largely due to the effects of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. "Owing to the continued suspension of production, Hyundai Motor is taking steps to optimise its staff numbers in Russia," Hyundai's Russian unit said in a statement. Around 2,600 people built Hyundai and Kia cars at the plant, which has a capacity of some 200,000 vehicles per year.

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACCELERATES RETURN OF CAPITAL WITH $419 MILLION IN DISPOSITIONS AND A 32% DIVIDEND INCREASE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has entered into three definitive agreements to dispose of certain non-strategic assets, effective October 1, 2022 for aggregate consideration of $419 million, consisting of $394 million in cash and producing assets that consolidate working interest in our operated Butte, Saskatchewan core area. Current production from the disposed assets is approximately 11,000 boe/d1 and is expected to average appro

  • Wells Fargo’s Problems Are Far From Over Even After Record $3.7 Billion Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle allegations that for years it mistreated millions of customers, causing some to lose their cars or homes. That record-setting amount still doesn’t mean the bank’s problems are over.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Sho

  • Comcast Raises Prices and T-Mobile Takes Advantage

    If its customers have a choice when it comes to internet service, it's usually an inferior one. Comcast has a good product -- one that for decades was a legally mandated monopoly in many markets -- and it has a huge edge over competitors. Now, even where it has rivals, Comcast holds the incumbent's edge.

  • 10 Biggest Energy Drink Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest energy drink companies in the world. For more such companies, go to 5 Biggest Energy Drink Companies in the World. An Analysis of the Energy Drinks Industry Allied Market Research’s analysis report stated the the global energy drinks market was valued at $45.80 billion in 2020. Energy drinks […]