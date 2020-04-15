Germany’s New Coronavirus Cases Decline for a Sixth Day

(Bloomberg) --

The number of new coronavirus cases in Germany fell for a sixth day on Wednesday ahead of talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional premiers on a possible easing of restrictions on public life.

There were 2,138 new infections, the lowest increase this month, bringing the total to 132,210, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths rose by 301, the second highest increase this month, putting Germany’s death rate at 2.6%, with a total of 3,495 fatalities.

Europe’s leaders are sketching out strategies for reactivating economies battered by the virus, with Denmark ready to reopen primary schools and Merkel consulting later today with Germany’s 16 state leaders on scaling back some curbs on activity.

The chancellor will hold a conference call with the regional premiers at 2 p.m. local time and is expected to give a news conference at around 4 p.m.

Officials are broadly cautious and have warned that hasty action could reverse the positive effects of three and a half weeks of social distancing. Germany has the fourth-highest number of cases worldwide and is eighth in fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins.

“It’s clear that the danger is a long way from being averted,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a tweet late Tuesday. “A step-by-step return to normality is only possible if we continue to keep the outbreak under control.”

