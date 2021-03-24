U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,914.50
    +14.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,410.00
    +104.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,103.75
    +97.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.00
    +17.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.16
    +1.40 (+2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.60
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.21
    +1.33 (+7.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6900
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,624.80
    +1,810.48 (+3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.86
    +32.05 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,682.86
    -16.33 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

Germany to ditch plan for extra COVID-19-related holidays-sources

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of federal states are set to ditch a plan agreed on Tuesday for two extra "rest-days" around the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said on Wednesday.

At talks that ran into the early hours of Tuesday, Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states had agreed to call on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays, declaring April 1 and April 3 as extra rest days. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

  • In Amazon union election, votes cast by some ineligible ex-employees could swing outcome

    Although Emily Stone's employment at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse ended on Feb. 1, she still received a ballot for her former company's union election in the weeks following her departure and a text asking her to vote no. Stone, 25, said she decided against returning the ballot because she no longer worked for Amazon. Reuters spoke or texted with 19 people Amazon listed to receive a ballot for the election even though they now no longer work at the company.

  • 2 Potential 10-Bagger Stocks Cathie Wood and ARK Don't Own Yet

    Cathie Wood and her investment management firm, ARK Invest, have gained a dedicated following over the past few years. Two companies her funds don't own, but probably wish they did, are Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI). The company's testing platform integrates next-generation sequencing (NGS) and adaptive algorithms to quickly deliver information physicians can use.

  • Hall of Fame Resort, Dolphin Entertainment stocks nearly double after NFT partnership

    Shares of both Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. nearly doubled in premarket trading Wednesday, after companies signed a partnership to offer non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Hall of Fame Resort (HOFV) said late Tuesday that the partnership with Dolphin will allow professional football and sports entertainment fans to buy and sell exclusive content developed by HOFV and its partners. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Dolphin, an emerging thought leader in the NFT market, to accelerate our entry into the space," said HOFV Chief Executive Michael Crawford. "This partnership will provide us with another opportunity to unlock additional value from the one-of-a-kind media projects we have in development." HOFV shares soared 95.5% ahead the open, and Dolphin's stock shot up 86.7%, after rocketing 236.3% on Tuesday following an announcement that the entertainment marketing and content development company had formed a new NFT division. Dolphin's stock has run up 439.1% year to date through Tuesday and HOFV shares have climbed 227.6%, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Falling Yields, Capped by Stronger Dollar

    The U.S. Dollar crept back toward recent peaks on Tuesday as extended lockdowns in Germany and rising geopolitical tension turned investors cautious.

  • GameStop Sinks on Profit Disappointment, Possible Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp., the roller-coaster stock championed by Reddit-based traders, tumbled in premarket trading after the company posted disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and said it’s considering a share sale that would capitalize on soaring demand.Shares of the video-game retailer fell 12% to $160 as of 5:58 a.m. in New York on Wednesday after it reported profit in the period ended Jan. 30 of $1.34 a share, excluding some items. That compared with an average projection of $1.43 from analysts.Though a new generation of game consoles helped spur purchases, the company didn’t get as big a bump as expected. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate. Still, the console surge helped lift same-store sales by 6.5%, with online revenue up 175%.GameStop shares have soared more than ninefold this year on frenzied buying by individual investors that kicked off in January. The company has been considering since then whether to sell new shares and whether to increase the size of its program under which it can sell stock at prevailing market prices, it said in its annual regulatory filing late Tuesday. Under the deal signed in December with Jefferies Financial Group Inc., GameStop can sell as much as $100 million of stock, according to a filing.The proceeds of a sale would primarily help finance the company’s push into e-commerce, it said.New HiresGameStop also announced a trio of new executive hires to help carry out that shift to digital. It named technology veteran Jenna Owens as chief operating officer, bringing on board an Amazon.com Inc. and Google alum to steer. It also appointed two other executives with tech experience as part of a push by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen to make the brick-and-mortar chain a digital powerhouse.While investors were expecting more guidance from GameStop on its new strategic direction, the company declined to take questions on a call with investors late Tuesday. Cohen wasn’t on the call. And no forecasts were provided in its earnings statement.“I don’t think the results matter much at this point -- people will be looking to how they transform themselves from here to reduce the reliance on brick and mortar and expand e-commerce,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman. “But this is no easy task, despite who they bring in to help drive the turnaround.”Customer ServiceChief Executive Officer George Sherman said the company will focus this year on customer service and experience -- both key components to a successful turnaround for GameStop.“They’ve identified the key factors, but it’s still a matter of hearing more about the actual strategy to deliver unique value to customers. Hopefully they add more to that discussion soon,” said Doug Clinton, managing partner at Loup Ventures.Despite falling for the last four sessions in New York, the stock is pricing in an “optimistic bright blue scenario (or better),” Colin Sebastian, an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co., wrote in a note, keeping GameStop at neutral.(Updates to add possible share sale in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stocks Decline as Oil Tumbles, Bonds Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell, with companies that would benefit from an end to lockdowns faring the worst, amid concern that rising virus cases and new restrictions in Germany signal the global reopening will be delayed.The S&P 500 Index slumped and the small-cap Russell 2000 dropped 3.6% as beneficiaries of the reopening trade including Carnival Corp. and TripAdvisor Inc. tumbled. An index of airline shares fell the most since October.The dollar strengthened, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slid for a second day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down the risk that economic growth would spur unwanted inflation. Oil dropped below $60 a barrel on concern the market is oversupplied.While setbacks in the coronavirus fight are putting investors on the back foot, the stabilization in bond yields is providing some relief against fears that heavy U.S. spending could reignite inflation and force tighter central-bank policy. Investors also took stock of equity gains on the one-year anniversary of the S&P 500’s bear-market bottom. The gauge has surged about 75% since then.“When you consider how far we’ve come it is truly staggering,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “The market today has some jitters as it considers what a return to normal means for easy money policies, fiscal support, and interest rates, but for any investor thinking we’re poised for a drop, it’s important to remember that the market is going through historically healthy growing pains and there is still a lot more recovery ahead of us.”Elsewhere, European shares slumped after Chancellor Angela Merkel put Germany into lockdown over Easter to try to defuse another wave of coronavirus infections. Asian shares also declined.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 0.8% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.9%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.6%.The euro fell 0.7% to $1.1849.The British pound weakened 0.8% to $1.3752.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 108.62 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell eight basis points to 1.62%.Germany’s 10-year yield dropped three basis points to -0.34%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 6.6% to $57.48 a barrel.Gold fell 0.6% to $1,727.75 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turning Point Seen for Malaysia Stocks as Foreigners Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors have been pulling out of Malaysian equities for 20 straight months. March could mark the turn of the tide.Foreigners have poured a net $97 million into local stocks this month through March 22, while withdrawing a combined $1 billion from four other Southeast Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg.The inflows come as valuation of Malaysia’s main equity gauge is now the cheapest in the region while the dividend yield of 3% is the highest among major Asia Pacific indexes after Singapore.Foreigners becoming net buyers would mark a rare event for a market that saw global funds pull a record $5.7 billion last year. That’s as political upheaval combined with the Covid outbreak to sour sentiment even as local investors turned Malaysian glove makers into one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades.“There’s a thematic play for Malaysia in a sense that it has underperformed,” said Geoffrey Ng, director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn. “Part of why there was so much foreign selling earlier was because of political uncertainty, which is fading now.”Malaysia in January declared a state of emergency to tackle surging coronavirus infections. That allowed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to suspend parliament until the emergency ends in August, amid calls for immediate snap polls from the ruling coalition’s largest party.Muhyiddin has said he will hold an election as soon as the pandemic is brought under control. He came to power in March last year after securing a razor-thin majority following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.Monthly WithdrawalsForeign shareholdings in Malaysian companies stood at 20.4% at the end of February, near the lowest in more than a decade, according to CGS CIMB Research. Ending March with a positive number would snap the longest run of foreign monthly withdrawals since at least 2009.The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index, down almost 5% from a December peak, is up 1.6% in March, poised for its best month this year. Beaten-down bluechips like casino operator Genting Bhd., banks and utilities have led the gains as new Covid infections slow and vaccines are rolled out.The KLCI gauge climbed 0.5% at the close on Wednesday, halting a three-day decline.Even so, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Malaysia to underweight from market weight. The bank downgraded developing stocks due to a stronger U.S. dollar, slow rollout of vaccines in the region and political risks in some commodity-exporting markets.“Its just one month of data so we have to see if this trend continues,” said Ng.(Updates to add stock index performance in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Faces Bond Market Test After Acting as Bastion in Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s $18 trillion bond market has proved remarkably stable in the face of rising yields around the world. A flood of issuance from the country’s local governments from April is about to put that resilience to the test.Regional authorities are expected to expedite sales of new special local debt, just as short-term loans and corporate tax submissions are due. The brunt of the pressure -- with a record 7.1 trillion yuan ($1.1 trillion) of such debt expected this year according to official figures and data compiled by Bloomberg -- will fall on Chinese banks, asked to ensure growth while facing calls to cut leverage.Foreign funds such as UBS Asset Management are underweight such debt, noting the looming supply, while others are counting on the People’s Bank of China to provide liquidity in the second quarter to help absorb the sales.“Banks are under even greater pressure than last year to digest the bond issuance,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The key issue here is that local governments lack funds, and the central government can’t let them be starved of it, therefore it can only let them roll the debt over.”Local government debt makes up more than one fifth of the nation’s bond market, and appetite for them is often an indicator of just how accommodating China’s policymakers are.Average monthly net government bond issuance, led by local debt, could jump fourfold to 680 billion yuan between March and June, from 169 billion yuan in the first two months, according to Standard Chartered Plc analysts including Becky Liu.The uncertainty over how local debt -- sold to fund everything from bridges to highways -- will be absorbed could spill over to the sovereign bond market. The 10-year benchmark yield could climb to 3.6% in the second quarter, ANZ’s Xing said. That would be a level unseen since October 2018.Chinese Debt Becomes Unlikely Safe Haven Amid Bond Turmoil (1)So far, China’s sovereign bonds have escaped the global rout led by Treasuries. While yields on the 10-year U.S. benchmark have jumped 90 basis points since November to as high as 1.75%, the Chinese equivalent has fallen more than 10 basis points from a peak at that time to about 3.2%.The resilience has been partly due to a record influx of foreign purchases, lured by the returns and inclusion of Chinese debt into major global indexes.But these bullish factors tend to favor the more liquid sovereign and policy bank bonds. That’s why investors had scrutinized Beijing’s recent decision to let regional authorities sell 3.65 trillion yuan of special debt -- which while less than last year’s record is more than expected.In addition to that, local governments are slated to issue 820 billion yuan in general bonds this year to fund projected budget deficits, the Ministry of Finance’s annual budget report showed. They are also expected to sell another 2.67 trillion yuan of notes to refinance existing debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Overall, “net on net you’re going to see less but you’ll see more on the local government bond side,” said Hayden Briscoe, head of fixed income for Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong, whose fund is underweight Chinese local government bonds. “You should see it as a bullish sign for bonds this year, but bearish from a sector perspective on the supply in local governments versus sovereign.”Liquidity QuestionBanks are going to need the PBOC to pump money into the system -- probably through medium-term lending facilities, according to Citic Securities Co. and Guosheng Securities Co. The central bank has kept money market conditions generally balanced after engineering in January the worst cash crunch in more than five years.Commercial lenders also will need to repay more than 1.6 trillion yuan of negotiable certificates of deposits -- short-term interbank borrowing instruments -- that will mature next month.According to historical experience, if monthly net financing in China’s bond market exceeds 1 trillion yuan, it may significantly suppress investor sentiment, said Guannan Zhou, a fixed income analyst from Huachuang Securities. “This may be reflected in April.”(Adds breakdown of local bond issuance in the 11th paragraph and analyst comments in the last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • Tech Leads Stock Gains as Treasury Yields Slide: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies led U.S. equity gains as a dip in Treasury yields provided a tailwind for stocks.The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 fared even better as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell from the highest levels in about 14 months. Small-cap shares underperformed. The bond market remains in focus this week amid a slate of auctions and moves by the Federal Reserve to let a key bank capital exemption lapse.The dollar weakened slightly and oil edged higher after its worst week since October. Turkey’s markets tumbled after the central bank governor was ousted.Steadier yields provided relief after last week’s Treasury selloff served as a stark reminder of concern that a stronger economic recovery could fuel inflation, despite reassuring comments from policy makers. At the same time, traders are betting that growth will swell corporate profits as vaccines work to curb the global pandemic.“The rise in long-term yields has kind of affected every move we’ve seen in equity markets, from the big selloff in the higher growth stuff to the rotation into the more economically sensitive sectors,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “Any time there is some rate stabilization, it’s kind of the spark for tech to capture a little bit of gains.”There’s no sign yet that faster economic growth will deliver unwanted inflation or a need to adjust monetary policy, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said Monday. For unwanted inflation to take hold, expectations for price increases would have to really move and begin to get factored into business decisions and wage bargaining, he added.In European markets Monday, gains in tech were offset by declines in travel firms on the Stoxx 600 Index. Banks exposed to Turkey fell after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan moved to replace the country’s third central bank chief in less than two years, sparking a decline of 7% in the lira. Asian shares slipped.These are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.On Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data arrives.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index increased 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%.The euro strengthened 0.3% to $1.1937.The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3863.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 108.79 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.68%.Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.81%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $61.55 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.3% to $1,739.60 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Profit Beats Expectations Even With China’s Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. played down the impact of Beijing’s heightening scrutiny over China’s biggest internet firms, saying a potential revamp of its $120 billion fintech wing should have little impact on its business.President Martin Lau acknowledged founder Pony Ma called on regulators recently but said that it was voluntary and part of a series of regular meetings. Executives reiterated that the company has always been cautious and compliant with fintech regulations and it will stick with its normal practice of acquiring minority stakes in Chinese startups, while regulators pore over past deals.Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion. Tencent’s attempt to allay investor concern over regulatory scrutiny comes after it posted revenue growth that barely met expectations. Regulators are said to be considering forcing the firm to overhaul its promising fintech division in a similar fashion to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. This month, President Xi Jinping warned he will go after “platform” companies that amass data and market power, a sign that the internet crackdown isn’t limited to Ant and its backer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“We have always been very focused on compliance and we will continue to operate strictly in compliance with the rules and regulations,” Lau told reporters on a conference call. Any requirements to form a financial holding company will not have an impact on its business, he added.Top executives on Wednesday repeatedly stressed they will go all out to comply with regulations. Tencent, which has acquired stakes in hundreds of startups over the years, is now going over past investments to ensure they comply with antitrust requirements. It pledged to safeguard user privacy even as it acknowledged the need to heed Beijing’s call to share data.Led by the People’s Bank of China, the government has proposed establishing a joint venture with tech giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect, which would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the sector, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.“Tencent is trying to reassure investors that its microloan business has substantive differences from Ant,” said Michael Norris, research manager at Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. “While Tencent may avoid the same level of scrutiny as Ant Group, there may be some bumps along the road. Potentially issues could include scrutiny of data collection, or regulatory attention toward promotion and cross-sale of financial products,” he added.Tencent shares slipped 0.8% before the earnings Wednesday. The stock has dropped about 19% from its January peak, wiping roughly $180 billion off the valuation of Asia’s biggest company.Sales rose 26% to 133.7 billion yuan ($20.5 billion) in the three months ended December, versus the 133.1 billion yuan average forecast. Net income came in at 59.3 billion yuan, with one-time gains contributing over half its profit. That compared with the 32.9 billion yuan projected.It’s unclear how far Beijing intends to go in its bid to rein in Tencent and its peers. In the short run, investors will likely focus more on how the world’s largest game publisher could sustain a pandemic-induced entertainment boom, while delving deeper into newer businesses like advertising and payments.All rely on WeChat, the avenue through which Tencent reaches users and markets products, including its biggest gaming hits like Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. Through the mini-program model it championed, WeChat hosted $240 billion worth of transactions for 400 million daily users last year. Now a new short-video feed inside the all-purpose platform is tasked with helping the Shenzhen-based company fend off arch-rival ByteDance Ltd., which has been luring eyeballs away with TikTok’s China clone Douyin.Revenues from online games grew by 29% in the fourth quarter -- the slowest pace in about a year -- helped by a surge in international games sales of titles like Peacekeeper Elite and the newly launched Moonlight Blade Mobile. That may spur concerns about the longevity of the pandemic-era global gaming boom.Sales from social networks climbed 27%, in part after Tencent consolidated contributions from Huya Inc. Online advertising revenues increased 22%.Fintech and businesses -- the division that oversees Tencent’s various money operations as well as cloud -- saw revenue climb 29%, due primarily to growth in payments and wealth management services. Concerns over whether the pace of expansion can continue have increased after people familiar told Bloomberg News financial regulators are now scrutinizing the unit.Along with Ant, proposed rules to break up market concentration in digital payments and rein in consumer lending online will damage prospects for Tencent’s WeChat Pay and its wider fintech business. Any diktat to fold those operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank would potentially further curb its ability to lend more and expand as rapidly as it has done in recent years.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysTencent’s fintech focus on risk management over scale threatens to grind its growth gears as the company tiptoes through a hair-trigger regulatory landscape fraught with potential hazards.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchRead more: Tencent Said to Face Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals (2)Regulatory headwinds may extend beyond fintech. Earlier this month, Tencent was fined by the antitrust watchdog for not seeking approval on a past investment, and the company has been sued by parties including ByteDance Ltd. over alleged monopolies in its WeChat platform. Beijing has also called on firms to open up proprietary data in areas like search and social media.(Updates with executives’ comments starting in first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kuaishou Slides After Growth Sputters in Maiden Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology sank 12% after revealing a drop in livestreaming revenue in its first results report since a $5.4 billion initial public offering, spurring concerns of heightened competition at home.The TikTok-like video service reported a 7.3% slide in December quarter sales from a division that competes with the likes of Joyy Inc. and Bilibili Inc., while overall revenue grew more than 50%. Kuaishou, which in February pulled off the biggest technology IPO since Uber Technologies Inc.’s, reported a 50% climb in 2020 revenue to 58.8 billion yuan ($9 billion), barely beating analysts’ lofty projections. Its shares fell by the most since its debut to HK$265 on Wednesday, still more than double its IPO price.Kuaishou, the nine-year-old operator of China’s most popular short-video service after ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin, is trying to establish its place among a generation of mega-startups like food delivery giant Meituan and ride-hailing leader Didi Chuxing. Backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., the startup’s February coming-out party in Hong Kong was the second-best debut ever for an IPO that raised more than $1 billion.But the company, which is expanding beyond its roots in short videos, is grappling with an influx of competitors keen to tap the world’s largest and fastest-growing livestreaming arena. Apart from direct rivals such as Joyy, it also has to contend with game-streaming services like Huya Inc. and e-commerce giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. that are using the format increasingly to target consumers. Average users on both a daily and monthly basis slipped in the December quarter from the previous three months.Kuaishou is doing better in its other businesses, doubling online advertising in the December quarter and growing e-commerce several-fold from a low base. It posted a net loss for the three months of 19.3 billion yuan -- exceeding revenues in part because of fair value changes in preferred shares -- versus 18 billion yuan a year earlier.“While we want to expand our advertising revenue, we definitely have to maintain and also make sure we can deliver very excellent user experience,” Kuaishou Chief Executive Officer Su Hua told analysts on Tuesday. “So, in other words, we will not just blindly go for a sharp increase in advertising revenue in compromise of user experience.”The social media giant is counting on new ventures such as retail to help sustain its pace of growth over the longer term, despite competition from ByteDance and others exploring social commerce. Founded by former Google employee Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao as an app built around sharing animated GIF images, Kuaishou pivoted to short video in 2013 and added livestreaming in 2016, landing footholds in what eventually became two of the hottest social media formats.Read more: Kuaishou Surges 161% In Biggest Technology IPO Since Uber(Updates shares in first and second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps 26%, helped by online games

    Revenue rose to 133.67 billion yuan ($20.5 billion) in the quarter ended December, versus market expectations of 132.19 billion yuan, based on data from Refinitiv. Tencent, which has benefited from a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets, said online games revenue grew to 39.1 billion yuan.

  • GameStop’s earnings whiff — but retail traders faithful even as ‘Roaring Kitty’ points to $2 million paper loss

    After an initial burst higher, investors in Wall Street's most popular meme stock got slapped with a dose of reality Tuesday.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Disney Deals Blow to Cinema Chains With Streaming Plan for Big Movies. AMC Stock Slumps.

    As movie theaters reopen in major markets, Disney says its big summer releases will be available to stream at the same time they debut on the big screen.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Door is shut to millions of American homeowners in need of mortgage relief as pandemic enters Year 2

    Some 14.5 million single-family home loans are privately owned, with no federal backing, and occupy a gray area when it comes to government programs delaying foreclosure proceedings and granting payment forbearance.