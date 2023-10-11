Germany Expects Weaker Rebound Next Year After 2023 Contraction

(Bloomberg) -- The German government forecast a contraction for this year in its updated economic outlook and predicted weaker-than-expected growth in 2024 due to the lingering effects of the energy crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gross domestic product will likely shrink by 0.4% in 2023, the Economy Ministry said Wednesday in Berlin, paring back a predicted 0.4% expansion published at the end of April. Next year, the ministry sees growth of 1.3%, weaker than the 1.6% it forecast in the spring.

The revisions bring Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government into line with institutions like the IMF and the OECD. Export-dependent Germany has particularly suffered from the slowdown in China and is the only advanced economy expected to suffer a contraction this year.

Robert Habeck, the economy minister and vice chancellor, attributed the nation’s current “difficulties” to the aftermath of the energy-price crisis, rising borrowing costs and the weakness of key trading partners.

“There are also geopolitical trouble spots that are increasing uncertainty,” Habeck said in an emailed statement.

“We are therefore emerging from the crisis more slowly than expected,” he added. He nonetheless predicted a “sustained recovery” helped by falling inflation and rising real incomes, which he said are “the basis for a domestic economic revival.”

The ministry said it expects annual inflation to slow to 2.6% next year, from 6.1% in 2023, while private consumption is seen expanding by 1.8% in 2024 after a decline of 0.5% this year.

Habeck identified Germany’s “most urgent structural problem” as a scarcity of workers, both qualified and otherwise, and warned that an aging population will only exacerbate the situation.

Story continues

“We must continue to do everything we can to better leverage domestic labor potential through qualifications,” he said.

“However, it is clear that Germany is also dependent on immigration to meet its workforce needs, generate growth and secure prosperity,” he added.

Addressing the current controversy over rising numbers of refugees, he said the government is determined to help those who come to Germany legally enter the labor market, while more needs to be done to ensure that people in the country illegally leave more quickly.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.