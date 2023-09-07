Germany facing double-dip recession as slump in factory output deepens

employee works on an assembly line to produce electric cars

Germany is set to fall back into recession after data showed industrial production slumped again in July.

Output of everything from machinery, tools and vehicles to consumer goods and intermediate goods – which are parts used in further manufacturing processes – all tumbled, official figures show.

Industrial output dropped by 0.8pc between June and July, according to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office. Production is now 2.2pc lower than in the same month of 2022.

The ongoing slump raises fears that the eurozone’s biggest economy will drag down the wider currency area.

Separate figures showed eurozone growth was weaker than first thought in the second quarter of the year. Eurostat, the EU’s official statistics office, cut its GDP estimate from 0.3pc to just 0.1pc.

Germany was in recession over the winter then stabilised to merely stagnate in the three months to June. However, it is now poised for another recession, according to Holger Schmieding at Berenberg Bank.

He said: “Battered by global headwinds and reeling from high energy prices, German manufacturing has fallen into a significant downturn that will likely push the entire economy back into at least a mild recession in the second half of 2023.”

He predicts GDP will fall by 0.1pc in the third quarter and 0.3pc in the fourth, meeting the definition of a recession with two back-to-back drops.

Risks are “clearly tilted towards a larger decline”, he said.

Mr Schmieding said: “Step by step, the downturn in new business is eroding the once-comfortable cushion of orders which companies in Germany built up in the wake of post-Covid 19 pandemic restrictions.”

The Ifo Institute, a think tank in Germany, estimates the economy will shrink by 0.4pc over 2023 as a whole.

Timo Wollmershäuser, head of forecasts, said: “Contrary to expectations so far, the recovery will probably fail to materialise in the second half of the year. The slowdown is continuing, and this trend is seen across almost all industries.”

Story continues

The one silver lining is that inflation is set to drop sharply, eventually feeding through to a boost in living standards.

Consumer price inflation is predicted to slow from 6pc this year to 2.6pc next year and 1.9pc in 2025.

Mr Wollmershäuser said: “The increase in disposable household income will remain strong and, with inflation rates slowly falling, will also lead to an increase in purchasing power.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.