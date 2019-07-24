Germany’s Factories Go From Bad to Worse as Economy Treads Water

(Bloomberg) -- Industry in Europe’s largest economy took another battering in July, with a measure of manufacturing dropping to its lowest in seven years.Germany’s factory Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 43.1 from 45, below even the most pessimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Services also weakened, though at least that part of the economy continued to grow.“The health of German manufacturing went from bad to worse in July,” said IHS Markit economist Phil Smith, adding that the figures raise the risk of a mild technical recession.The weakness has been particularly pronounced in the auto sector, where firms from Continental AG to Daimler AG are feeling the pain of flagging global demand. But there are also signs of struggling elsewhere across the corporate landscape, with German chemicals giant BASF SE issuing its own profit warning earlier this month. Moreover, there’s a risk that a heatwave and low rainfall could restrict barge traffic on the Rhine river, a key artery for business.While growth in services remains a positive, renewed signs of industrial weakness don’t bode well for hopes that the euro area will experience a rebound in the second half of 2019. European Central Bank policy makers meeting in Frankfurt have already started laying the groundwork to add further stimulus, and are expected to signal the increased likelihood of an interest-rate cut.The euro remained lower against the dollar after the report and was down 0.1% to $1.1137 as of 9:40 a.m. Frankfurt time. Bunds extended gains, with the yield on the 10-year falling 3 basis points to -0.38%.July’s weakness was mainly driven by a faster drop in export orders, according to IHS Markit’s report. The gloomier outlook is also affecting employment decisions. While companies in the services sector continued to hire workers, a reduction in factory jobs accelerated.“Still-solid growth in the service sector means that the German economy is just about keeping its head above water for now, but even here there are signs of increased worries among companies,” said Smith.To contact the reporter on this story: Carolynn Look in Frankfurt at clook4@bloomberg.netTo contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Jana Randow, Fergal O'BrienFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

(Bloomberg) -- Industry in Europe’s largest economy took another battering in July, with a measure of manufacturing dropping to its lowest in seven years.

Germany’s factory Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 43.1 from 45, below even the most pessimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Services also weakened, though at least that part of the economy continued to grow.

“The health of German manufacturing went from bad to worse in July,” said IHS Markit economist Phil Smith, adding that the figures raise the risk of a mild technical recession.

The weakness has been particularly pronounced in the auto sector, where firms from Continental AG to Daimler AG are feeling the pain of flagging global demand. But there are also signs of struggling elsewhere across the corporate landscape, with German chemicals giant BASF SE issuing its own profit warning earlier this month. Moreover, there’s a risk that a heatwave and low rainfall could restrict barge traffic on the Rhine river, a key artery for business.

While growth in services remains a positive, renewed signs of industrial weakness don’t bode well for hopes that the euro area will experience a rebound in the second half of 2019. European Central Bank policy makers meeting in Frankfurt have already started laying the groundwork to add further stimulus, and are expected to signal the increased likelihood of an interest-rate cut.

The euro remained lower against the dollar after the report and was down 0.1% to $1.1137 as of 9:40 a.m. Frankfurt time. Bunds extended gains, with the yield on the 10-year falling 3 basis points to -0.38%.

July’s weakness was mainly driven by a faster drop in export orders, according to IHS Markit’s report. The gloomier outlook is also affecting employment decisions. While companies in the services sector continued to hire workers, a reduction in factory jobs accelerated.

“Still-solid growth in the service sector means that the German economy is just about keeping its head above water for now, but even here there are signs of increased worries among companies,” said Smith.

