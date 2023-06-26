Germany fights plan to use Russian wealth for rebuilding Ukraine

Officials in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government said it was doing “everything it legally can” to hold Moscow to account - Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

Germany is leading opposition to the European Union’s plans to use cash made from frozen Russian assets to help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Berlin officials are reportedly among a group who have flagged concerns after Brussels drew up proposals to raise billions of euros from Russian assets confiscated under the bloc’s sanctions regime.

The plan would require the financial institutions who currently hold Russian central bank assets to hand over the profits those assets generate, so that the money can be put towards Ukraine’s efforts to rebuild its cities.

This could raise as much as €3bn (£2.6bn) a year, Ukrainian officials believe.

But senior German officials have warned that this would “open a can of worms”, exposing the EU to huge legal risks, according to the Financial Times.

They insisted Moscow would be held to account by other means and that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government was doing “everything it legally can” on that front.

One of Berlin’s chief concerns is said to be that raiding Russian government assets in this way would set a precedent that could expose Germany to similar actions in future.

For example, it could open the door for Poland to use similar methods to claim reparations from Germany for damage caused to the country during the Second World War, the FT reported.

There are said to be other countries which are also concerned about the proposals, but they have not been named.

At a meeting of diplomats and the EU Commission last Wednesday, many nations are said to have urged caution.

Ukrainian officials have been pushing for the EU to make use of the frozen Russian assets in some way. Another idea would involve using them as collateral for Ukraine to obtain loans against.

One EU diplomat told the FT: “The challenge is trying to work out what is legally sound and defensible.”

A precedent does exist elsewhere in the West. Last year, Canada began seizing assets belonging to sanctioned Russians.

In December, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, said her country would seek to permanently seize $26m (£20m) from Granite Capital Holdings, a company owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

“If forfeited, the proceeds that are generated will be able to be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine and compensation to victims of the Putin regime’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion,” a statement added.

Canada was the first G7 country to implement such measures.

