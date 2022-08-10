U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    +9.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,791.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,077.00
    +45.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.80
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.81
    -0.69 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.45
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0230
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +0.88 (+4.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9090
    -0.2070 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,054.39
    -630.66 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.85
    -21.50 (-3.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.17
    +1.02 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2022: The Ability to Purchase Cryptocurrency with Gift Cards is Boosting the Gift Card Sector

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany's gift card industry is expected to grow by 14.1% on annual basis to reach US$13312.0 million in 2022. Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Germany remains strong.

The gift card industry in Germany is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.6% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$11666.6 million in 2021 to reach US$21410.1 million by 2026.

Robust growth in the e-commerce sector expected to drive gift card market share in Germany

Over the last four to eight quarters, the e-commerce industry has recorded strong growth in Germany. Notably, during the first nine months of 2021, i.e., from January to September 2021, the e-commerce sector generated more than €66 billion revenue. the publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective, as more and more consumers prefer to shop online, even for their daily necessities.

This robust growth in the e-commerce sector is also driving the growth of the gift card market in Germany. Over the next four to eight quarters, the publisher expects the e-commerce sector to further drive the growth in the gift card industry in Germany.

Leading German retailers are launching gift card programs overseas

Across Europe, the popularity of gift cards has increased over the last four to eight quarters. With consumers demanding innovative gift card solutions, Germany-based retailers are launching their gift cards for shoppers in other European countries.

  • In October 2021, Aldi, the discount supermarket based in Germany, announced the launch of its first-ever gift cards in the United Kingdom, which can be spent on anything inside the supermarket.

  • Notably, the launch of the gift cards comes in time for Christmas and will be available for shoppers in all of its 920 stores across the United Kingdom. The launch of the gift card is also strategic from the supply chain crisis point of view, which has led to widespread concern over food shortages.

  • Shoppers can buy and give gift cards which range up to £500, to their friends and families in the United Kingdom.

The ability to purchase cryptocurrency with gift cards is boosting the gift card sector in Germany

Several new use cases have emerged over the last few years in the gift card industry. One of the most popular is buying digital assets such as cryptocurrency. In Germany, consumers are also buying bitcoins using gift cards. This is subsequently supporting the growth of the gift card market in the country.

Some of the major players that allow consumers to shop for bitcoins using gift cards include CGift, Paxful, and Bitrefill. Notably, CGift is already used by more than 8,000 consumers to buy cryptocurrencies. With digital assets gaining more popularity, the publisher expects this number to further rise over the next four to eight quarters, thereby boosting the growth of the gift card sector in the country.

Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

  • Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG

  • Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

  • Aldi Group

  • Rewe Group

  • Amazon.com Inc

  • dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG

  • Tengelmann Group, The

  • Dirk Rossmann KG

  • Globus Holding GmbH & Co

  • Inter Ikea Systems BV

  • H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Total Spend on Gifts in Germany

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)

  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Germany

  • Gross Load Value

  • Transaction Value

  • Unused Value

  • Average Value Per Transaction

  • Transaction Volume

  • Average Value of Card Purchased

  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Germany

  • Retail Consumer

  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Germany

  • By Retail Consumer

  • By Retail Purchase Occasion

  • By Corporate Consumer

  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion

  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Germany

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days
    2. Milestone Celebration
    3. Self-Use
    4. Other

  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Germany

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour

  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Germany

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion1. Employee Incentive
    2. Sales Incentive
    3. Consumer Incentive

  • By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Germany

  • Food & Beverage

  • Health, Wellness & Beauty

  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

  • Books & Media Products

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Toys, Kids, and Babies

  • Jewelry

  • Sporting Goods

  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

  • Travel

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Germany

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Specialty Stores

  • Health & Wellness

  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Germany

  • Gift Card Online Sales

  • Gift Card Offline Sales

  • 1st Party Sales

  • 3rd Party Sales

  • Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8xh27

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling; The Good And Bad News For The Dow Jones

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, but what about core prices and is it enough to reboot the stock market rally?

  • Chipmakers Tumble on Warnings of Worst Downturn in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductors stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc. became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern the industry is heading into a painful downturn. Most Read from BloombergUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented,

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Plug Power Stock Falls as Second-Quarter Revenue Misses Estimates

    Plug Power shares fell nearly 4% in premarket trading Wednesday after the fuel-cell company reported second-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates. New product offerings represented more than $56 million in revenue in the second quarter, Plug Power said. Revenue in the first half of the year typically represents about 30% of full-year revenue, with the second half representing about 70%, Plug Power said.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • Top after-hours movers: Coinbase, Roblox, Sweetgreen, The Trade Desk, Wynn Resorts

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Larry Summers is ‘appalled’ by the private equity carve outs in the Inflation Reduction Act

    Summers pointed to the carried interest loophole and private equity carve out.

  • Investors are Buying These 10 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks investors are buying amid “dire” pessimism. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Investors are Buying These 5 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism. Bank of America carried out a week-long survey of hedge fund managers through July 15 that consisted of […]

  • Wind turbine maker Vestas says price power improving, shares jump

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Wind turbine maker Vestas expects to deliver more positive results next year, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as high costs from raw materials and transport, which hit second-quarter results, are passed on to customers. Shares in Vestas rose 4% after the firm said it raised its prices in the second quarter by 22% compared to the same period last year, a sign that the company's hard-hit profit margins could improve. Heightened competition, supply disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring metals prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine have made it difficult for wind turbine makers to generate positive margins, despite solid demand.

  • Analysis-China investors hedge U.S. delisting risk with Hong Kong play

    Global fund managers holding U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are steadily shifting towards their Hong Kong-traded peers, even as they remain hopeful Beijing and Washington will eventually resolve an audit dispute to keep Chinese firms on American exchanges. The pace of migration will likely accelerate, as more Chinese firms listed in New York are expected to follow technology giant Alibaba's intent to launch so-called primary listings in Hong Kong, potentially boosting liquidity there to smooth the transition. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), a New York-listed fund focused on Chinese tech plays, started swapping American Deposit Receipts (ADRs) into Hong Kong shares in December, when U.S. securities regulators finalised rules to prohibit trading of Chinese companies not compliant with U.S. audit rules.

  • Ford reopens reservations for F-150 Lightning EV, hikes price by $6,000

    Automotive reporter Pras Subramanian outlines the pricing forecast for Ford's F-150 Lightning as reservations for the EV begin to reopen.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Upstart's Guidance Just Got Worse -- Is It Time to Abandon the Stock?

    After missing initial second-quarter guidance, Upstart's third-quarter guidance isn't looking any better.

  • Bankers Turned Billionaires for an Instant, Then Came 89% Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Two founders of a little-known Hong Kong investment bank briefly became billionaires in recent days following a baffling stock surge, only to see their paper fortunes quickly tumble when the shares plunged. Most Read from BloombergUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Sear

  • Novavax does not have a forecast for U.S. orders in 2022: CEO Erck

    Novavax missed Wall Street expectations but remains optimistic about the fourth quarter and 2023.