Germany gives greenlight to driverless vehicles on public roads

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Germany has adopted legislation that will allow driverless vehicles on public roads by 2022, laying out a path for companies to deploy robotaxis and delivery services in the country at scale. While autonomous testing is currently permitted in Germany, this would allow operations of driverless vehicles without a human safety operator behind the wheel.

The bill, which last week passed the Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament, specifically looks at vehicles with Level 4 autonomy. Level 4 autonomy is a designation by the Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE) which means the computer handles all the driving in certain conditions or environments. In Germany, these vehicles will be limited to geographic areas.

“In the future, autonomous vehicles should be able to drive nationwide without a physically present driver in specified operating areas of public road traffic in regular operation,” reads the legislation. “According to the Federal Government, further steps must be taken to introduce corresponding systems into regular operation so that the potential of these technologies can be exploited and society can participate in them.”

The bill still needs to pass through the upper chamber of parliament, or the Bundesrat. Included in the bill are possible initial applications for self-driving cars on German roads, such as public passenger transport, business and supply trips, logistics, company shuttles that handle employee traffic and trips between medical centers and retirement homes.

Companies looking to operate commercial driverless vehicles in Germany will need to adhere to a number of other rules, such as carrying liability insurance and having access to stop autonomous operations remotely.

Companies already testing in Germany might have an upper hand in Europe’s largest economy. Argo AI, for example, has been testing its autonomous vehicles at the LabCampus innovation center at Munich Airport. Last June, the company opened its European headquarters in the Bavarian city, and this summer it will open its test site in partnership with Volkswagen to test the VW ID.Buzz electric vans. Intel-subsidiary Mobileye also has a footprint testing AVs in Germany.

Several U.S. states and countries have regulations around testing and potentially commercial deployment. Last week, Chinese robotaxi startup Pony.ai became the eighth company to be granted a permit to test driverless vehicles in California, and Nuro is the only company with a deployment permit to operate commercially on public roads in the state. In China, companies like Alibaba-backed AutoX are also testing driverless fleets on public roads. Germany’s legislation is a step beyond testing in the direction of integration into regular traffic.

The battle for voice recognition inside vehicles is heating up

  • For second weekend in a row, Kansas City protesters rally for Palestine at Plaza

    “I do see a world in which we’re all free together.”

  • Kansas City man gets 20 years in prison for fatal 2015 shooting of local rap artist

    The victim, Dominique Stafford, was a local rapper signed to a Kansas City-based record company.

  • The Resident: Ten Fingers, Ten Toes

    The wait is over as Conrad and Nic welcome the arrival of their baby girl. Meanwhile, Raptor's life begins to fall apart and he is forced to turn to Cain for help. Also, Devon and Bell work together on a complicated surgery that may allow them to save multiple lives. Then, Kit tries to deal with the moral repercussions of financially saving Chastain.

  • Why Indonesia's 'new Bali' is accused of trampling on human rights

    Indonesia hopes for tourism but UN experts and locals allege land grabbing and rights violations.

  • This Innovative New Solar-Powered Catamaran Uses a Giant Kite for Even More Speed

    The new appendage allows the boat to travel up to 5 knots faster.

  • Tottenham, Roma to hunt new European title on road to Tirana

    Tottenham and Roma are starting on the road to Tirana next season. The two clubs that recently fired and hired Jose Mourinho are the highest-ranked entries in the list being finalized this week for the inaugural Europa Conference League — the third-tier UEFA competition that kicks off in July. It is not a glamorous or lucrative option for clubs that reached Champions League semifinals in the past three years.

  • GM improves rating in annual supplier relations study

    General Motors Co strengthened relations with its suppliers last year despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global semiconductor chip shortage, according to an annual North American survey released on Monday. The No. 1 U.S. automaker improved its score in consulting firm Plante Moran's annual Working Relations Index by 20 points to 289, moving it closer to annual leaders Toyota Motor Corp (347 points) and Honda Motor Co (316 points), both of which saw their scores go up slightly. The annual survey measures trust and communication suppliers have with customers, something that translates to better pricing, and supplier willingness to invest in and share new technologies with automakers.

  • NetJets' supersonic plans delayed as Boeing-backed Aerion falters

    Berkshire Hathaway's private aircraft firm NetJets said on Monday that it has temporarily halted plans to add supersonic jets to its fleet after news that Boeing Co-backed Aerion was unable to raise funding for production. NetJets, the world's largest private jet company, said in March it had obtained purchase rights for 20 of Aerion's AS2 aircraft. "In the current financial environment, it has proven hugely challenging to close on the scheduled and necessary large new capital requirements to finalize the transition of the AS2 into production," Aerion said in a statement.

  • Illinois police face lawsuit over drug testing a toddler's ashes

    The lawsuit alleges the two-year-old girl's ashes were "desecrated" in an unlawful police search.

  • Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution up for Auction

    Why bother with an E30 M3 when you could have something even more special?

  • ‘Silence is never an option’: Young leaders talk issues in SC’s AAPI communities

    The recent Commission for Minority Affairs forum came amid Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and at a time when crimes against Asians have been on the rise.

  • Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not reporting to start of OTAs

    Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will not be reporting to the start of OTAs.

  • Rachel Campos-Duffy Named Co-Host of Weekend ‘Fox & Friends’

    Rachel Campos-Duffy, a commentator who is also known from her time on MTV’s “Real World” series, was named a co-host at “Fox & Friends Weekend,” replacing Jedediah Blia. She is slated to start on June 12. Placing Campos-Duffy in the role means Fox News has a more stalwart conservative on the program than her predecessor. […]

  • ByteDance Foe Kuaishou Drops as Livestreaming Sinks, Costs Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology shares tumbled after the rival to TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd. reported a faster decline in its livestreaming business while boosting investments in newer businesses.The stock slumped nearly 8% in Hong Kong Tuesday, after analysts at brokerages including Morgan Stanley cut their share-price targets. While revenue climbed 37% to 17 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) in the three months ended March, sales from its livestreaming business fell almost three times faster than a year earlier. Sales and marketing expenses surged to roughly 69% of revenue, while spending on R&D tripled after the short-video giant boosted hiring to grow advanced technologies like artificial intelligence.Kuaishou, the operator of China’s most popular short-video platform after ByteDance’s Douyin, is trying to establish its place among a generation of mega-startups like food delivery giant Meituan and ride-hailing leader Didi. Shares in the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed outfit had more than doubled since its February initial public offering, the top performer among recent major Chinese tech listings in Hong Kong.But founder Su Hua’s company, which is expanding beyond its roots in video content, is grappling with an influx of rivals from up-and-comers like Bilibili Inc. to WeChat. Tencent’s ubiquitous social app is venturing into TikTok-style clips, taking a page straight out of ByteDance and Kuaishou’s playbook. Advertising has surpassed virtual gifts or tips during live-streaming to become Kuaishou’s biggest earnings driver, while its nascent online marketplace continues to grow several-fold from a low base.“Though Kuaishou’s diversified revenue mix helps absorb decline in its core live streaming revenues, given the intense competition in the online advertising and livestreaming markets in China, we would be reluctant to make an entry despite the drop in Kuaishou’s multiples,” LightStream Research analyst Shifara Samsudeen wrote in a note published on the Smartkarma website.Read more: Ex-Googler Turns Virtual Gifts Into a $61 Billion BusinessKuaishou’s results are closely watched by investors who fancy a slice of the Chinese social video market before ByteDance’s eventual stock market debut. The world’s most valuable startup is seeking to boost Chinese ad revenue by more than 40% and triple the size of its e-commerce business this year, according to an internal memo.Results unveiled by the smaller company suggest the competition could be heating up. Kuaishou’s monthly active users expanded slower to 520 million, up from the 495 million users a year earlier. Growth in online advertising sales eased to 161%, versus 170% in the December quarter. Livestreaming revenue fell 20%, accelerating from the 7% decline in the prior quarter, in part because of strict quarantine measures imposed at the start of 2020.The division that includes e-commerce posted the strongest sales growth, rising seven fold, after the firm recorded gross merchandise value of 118.6 billion yuan, more than tripling from the year-earlier period.Kuaishou boosted spending on infrastructure and tools for online shopping during the first quarter as well as in acquiring users overseas. Having amassed more than 300 million daily users across its domestic platforms, the company now hopes to replicate its success globally with apps like Kwai and Snack Video. Outside China, the company had more than 150 million users in April, up from over 100 million in the first quarter, the earnings results showed.The overseas expansion comes as Kuaishou faces tougher antitrust scrutiny at home. It was among 34 leading Chinese internet firms ordered to comply with anti-monopoly rules in April and the company was recently rapped by the cyberspace regulator for its data-collection policies.“At Kuaishou, we believe strongly that one shall have peace of mind when he possesses a piece of land, and one possesses a piece of land when he has peace of mind,” it said Monday. “Starting in the first quarter of 2021, we have put greater emphasis on improving the value of our content creator’s private domain, the place on our platform where all content and products of a creator can be found and where creators build and nurture their followings.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gisele Bündchen explains why she feels 'better' in her 40s than her 30s

    The supermodel says her 20s were "a little challenging."

  • Bitcoin Rises to Near $40K After Musk Tweets About BTC Mining’s ‘Promising’ Renewable Usage

    Elon Musk continues to tweet about bitcoin.

  • IMF Official: ‘A World With More Than One Reserve Currency Is a More Stable World’

    Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli said the world would be more stable if it diversified from the dollar, but also that crypto was too young and volatile to be a global reserve.

  • Bank of England Plays Down Risk of Runaway U.K. Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Bank of England policy makers pushed back against concerns that the U.K.’s rapid economic rebound from the pandemic will lead to a damaging wave of inflation.The expected acceleration in prices this year will likely be temporary, Governor Andrew Bailey said in testimony to lawmakers Monday. Jon Cunliffe, one of his deputies, said inflation will later return to the central bank’s 2% target as growth slows.While most economists agree, financial markets are betting that the central bank will raise interest rates as early as next year, implying that investors expect the recovery to gain enough momentum to force the BOE’s hand.Monday’s comments come after data showed U.K. inflation more than doubled in April to 1.5%.Market-based inflation expectations are now at their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional bond yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.Andy Haldane, the BOE’s outgoing chief economist, has also been sounding the alarm about inflationary risks. He cast the only vote against keeping the central bank’s stimulus unchanged, opting for a reduction on the bond-buying program.Cost PressuresHaldane told lawmakers that inflation represents a bigger risk to the economy than scars on the labor market following the recession.“My sense was that the balance of inflation risks is titled to the upside and therefore justified reducing that degree of accommodation by that 50 billion pounds,” Haldane said, adding that there’s a “better than even chance” that companies facing cost pressures will take advantage of the strong economic rebound to raise prices.Michael Saunders, another policy maker, said he sees risks that inflation would “undershoot the target over time” due to lingering scars from the pandemic.Bailey said policy makers need to watch inflation “very carefully,” though there are no signs that either inflation expectations or price rises are becoming entrenched. He attributed the recent gains to commodity prices and shortages in items such as computer chips.“We hope some of those factors will correct,” he said.(Updates with comment from Haldane from sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Secretive Hedge Fund Ends Long Silence to Take On Japan Icon

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the rarest of public appearances. At Toshiba Corp.’s extraordinary general meeting in March, a lawyer, who didn’t give his name, talked for four minutes about why shareholders’ rights should never be infringed.He was speaking on behalf of Effissimo Capital Management Pte, a secretive hedge fund that had avoided the spotlight for almost 15 years. Now it was coming out into the open, if only slightly, to spearhead a campaign to bring change at the conglomerate and by extension corporate Japan.Effissimo’s victory over Toshiba’s management in that March 18 shareholder vote was a landmark moment -- both for Japan Inc. and the hedge fund whose guarded actions have long been the subject of intrigue.It preceded the resignation of Toshiba’s chief executive officer, turned the iconic manufacturer into a takeover target and caused a surge in the value of Effissimo’s $1.9 billion stake. It may also herald a new era of corporate accountability in Japan, one that international investors say is needed to unleash the potential of the world’s third-largest economy and its more than $6 trillion stock market.“A public campaign puts a lot of burden on the investor behind it,” said Emi Onozuka, chief operating officer of Japan Catalyst Inc., a unit of the brokerage Monex Inc. that advises an activist fund. But it has won “acknowledgment for Effissimo’s position and legitimacy.”The hedge fund has come a long way since it was born amid a scandal in 2006. Back then its founders Takashi Kousaka and Yoichiro Imai were young fund managers in their 20s working for Yoshiaki Murakami, the controversial father of activist investing in Japan.Imai, the son of a senior official at Japan’s powerful trade ministry, joined Murakami’s firm after working at Japanese investment house Nikko Asset Management Co. Kousaka, a U.S. citizen, arrived via a more circuitous route through several tech startups and a U.S. investment fund.Murakami, himself a former elite trade ministry bureaucrat, aggressively pushed for change at Japanese companies before they were ready to listen, ruffling many feathers. But in June 2006, Murakami was arrested for insider trading, a development that would force him to close his multibillion-dollar fund.That same month, Kousaka and Imai set up Effissimo in low-tax Singapore. The firm was seeded by a U.S. university that remained one of its top-five investors as of 2018, according to a memo that year from Aksia, an advisory firm that provided observations on the hedge fund to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System.By February 2007, Kousaka and Imai had brought on board Hisaaki Sato, who was a former chief financial officer for Murakami’s company Mac Asset Management.The new fund was secretive from the start, refraining from giving interviews. Into that vacuum, media reports over the years almost always highlighted Effissimo’s ties to Murakami.But despite the recent spat with Toshiba, Effissimo’s investment approach was never as confrontational as Murakami’s. For the most part, the fund took big positions in a small number of Japanese companies that it considered to be undervalued and held them for the long term, sometimes making suggestions to executives on how to do things better.Effissimo’s management style is “long only, value,” a 2018 report on the website of Japan’s trade ministry said. The hedge fund has a five to 10-year investment horizon, it said.“When there is need for improvement in management, they communicate through documents or in-person meetings,” the report said. “When that doesn’t work, they opt for shareholder proposals or lawsuits as a last resort.”Effissimo’s leaders make reasonable suggestions to companies that aren’t taking obvious steps to improve, according to one executive who dealt with the fund and asked to remain anonymous discussing private information.“The image of a typical activist would be making a quick investment, raising an issue and swiftly exiting when the share price rises,” said Masakazu Hosomizu, a partner and portfolio manager at RMB Capital Management, which conducts activist campaigns at Japanese companies. “Effissimo is far from that kind of activist.”The fund has been an investment manager for a broad range of institutions, including retirement funds in Michigan, Vermont and North Carolina, public filings show. It was also a manager for Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as well as CERN, the European science body that runs the Large Hadron Collider. It also received investment from Harvard University’s endowment, Reuters has reported. Harvard told Bloomberg it doesn’t comment on individual investments.Effissimo held more than $10 billion of gross assets, almost all of which was in the firm’s master fund, according to a March regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Gross assets include leverage and capital commitments, among other things.At the Murakami fund’s peak in March 2006, it managed $3.8 billion, according to Aksia. Representatives for Effissimo and Murakami, whose prison sentence was suspended on appeal, didn’t respond to requests for comment.Effissimo’s two largest investments are Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., one of Japan’s biggest insurers, and Toshiba, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The hedge fund is the top shareholder in both companies, with each stake worth at least $1.9 billion. Both stocks trade above the levels when Effissimo first disclosed a position.From 2006 through 2018, Effissimo delivered net annualized returns of 12.9%, according to the May 2018 investment memo published by the Pennsylvania retirement fund for teachers and other school staff, well above the 2% of the MSCI Japan Index. Its returns after that couldn’t be confirmed.The fund’s big investments fit its strategy of seeking improvements at companies, according to Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.“Size matters,” Tang said. Anyone holding a small stake “can write Mickey Mouse letters to the board demanding for change,” he said. “But when a guy holding 10% talks, everyone listens.”Still, owning such large stakes can have its own problems.Questions remain over how Effissimo will be able to exit its giant position in the shipping line Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. The fund owns 39% of the company, and put an Effissimo executive, Ryuhei Uchida, on the board in 2019. The stock is up 14% since Effissimo first disclosed a stake in September 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Selling the shares “could be a problem,” said Nga Pham, a research fellow at Monash Centre for Financial Studies who has written on shareholder activism in Japan.With Toshiba, there are few such concerns.When Effissimo first disclosed a position in 2017, it was unclear whether Toshiba could avoid delisting. The company had overstated profits and disclosed multibillion-dollar losses at its Westinghouse U.S. nuclear unit that pushed it close to insolvency.Toshiba escaped that fate and its stock has more than doubled. It’s up 59% this year alone, as many investors expected a bidding war to break out for the company. Its unit Kioxia Holdings Corp. is also mulling one of Japan’s largest-ever listings.But Toshiba may have even greater significance for Effissimo. The hedge fund surprised many observers when it stepped into the spotlight to submit a shareholder proposal at the company. It called for the appointment of three people to investigate vote tabulation and alleged pressure on stock owners in relation to Toshiba’s 2020 annual general meeting.Even though Toshiba’s board opposed the motion, a majority of shareholders voted for Effissimo’s proposal. For decades, shareholders in Japan had almost unfailingly sided with management.It was an “eminently reasonable” proposal, said Nicholas Benes, an expert on Japanese corporate governance. “All Toshiba had to do was agree to an independent investigation,” he said. “But for some reason, they refused.”The action may come to define Effissimo. With the Toshiba case the hedge fund finds itself on the right side of a major issue, at least judging by investor support. By stepping out of the shadows after almost 15 years, Kousaka and Imai may have finally developed their own identity.Effissimo and Murakami “have the same root,” Tang said. But “the similarities end there.”(Updates numbers throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inside the Race to Avert Disaster at China’s Biggest ‘Bad Bank’

    (Bloomberg) -- It was past 9 p.m. on Financial Street in Beijing by the time the figure inside Huarong Tower there picked up an inkbrush and, with practiced strokes, began to set characters to paper.Another trying workday was ending for Wang Zhanfeng, corporate chairman, Chinese Communist Party functionary—and, less happily, replacement for a man who very recently had been executed.On this April night, Wang was spotted unwinding as he often does in his office: practicing the art of Chinese calligraphy, a form that expresses the beauty of classical characters and, it is said, the nature of the person who writes them.Its mastery requires patience, resolve, skill, calm—and Wang, 54, needs all that and more. Because here on Financial Street, a brisk walk from the hulking headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, a dark drama is playing out behind the mirrored façade of Huarong Tower. How it unfolds will test China’s vast, debt-ridden financial system, the technocrats working to fix it, and the foreign banks and investors caught in the middle.Welcome to the headquarters of China Huarong Asset Management Co., the troubled state-owned ‘bad bank’ that has set teeth on edge around the financial world.For months now Wang and others have been trying to clean up the mess here at Huarong, an institution that sits—quite literally—at the center of China’s financial power structure. To the south is the central bank, steward of the world’s second-largest economy; to the southwest, the Ministry of Finance, Huarong’s principal shareholder; less than 300 meters to the west, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, entrusted with safeguarding the financial system and, of late, ensuring Huarong has a funding backstop from state-owned banks until at least August.The patch though doesn’t settle the question of how Huarong makes good on some $41 billion borrowed on the bond markets, most incurred under Wang’s predecessor before he was ensnared in a sweeping crackdown on corruption. That long-time executive, Lai Xiaomin, was put to death in January—his formal presence expunged from Huarong right down to the signature on its stock certificates.The bigger issue is what all this might portend for the nation’s financial system and efforts by China’s leader, Xi Jinping, to centralize control, rein in years of risky borrowing and set the nation’s financial house in order.“They’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t,” said Michael Pettis, a Beijing-based professor of finance at Peking University and author of Avoiding the Fall: China’s Economic Restructuring. Bailing out Huarong would reinforce the behavior of investors who ignore risk, he said, while a default endangers financial stability if a “chaotic” repricing of the bond market ensues.Just what is going on inside Huarong Tower? Given the stakes, few are willing to discuss that question publicly. But interviews with people who work there, as well as at various Chinese regulators, provide a glimpse into the eye of this storm.Huarong, simply put, has been in full crisis mode ever since it delayed its 2020 earnings results, eroding investor confidence. Executives have come to expect to be summoned by government authorities at a moment’s notice whenever market sentiment sours and the price of Huarong debt sinks anew. Wang and his team must provide weekly written updates on Huarong’s operations and liquidity. They have turned to state-owned banks, pleading for support, and reached out to bond traders to try to calm nerves, with little lasting success.In public statements, Huarong has insisted repeatedly that its position is ultimately sound and that it will honor its obligations. Banking regulators have had to sign off on the wording of those statements—another sign of how serious the situation is considered and, ultimately, who’s in charge.Then there are regular audiences with the finance ministry and the other powerful financial bureaucracies nearby. Among items usually on the agenda: possible plans to hive off various Huarong businesses.Huarong executives are often kept waiting and, people familiar with the meetings say, tend to gain only limited access to top officials at the CBIRC, the banking overseer.The country’s apex financial watchdog—chaired by Liu He, Xi’s right-hand man in overseeing the economy and financial system—has asked for briefings on the Huarong situation and coordinated meetings between regulators, according to regulatory officials. But it has yet to communicate to them a long-term solution, including whether to impose losses on bondholders, the officials said.Representatives at the People’s Bank of China, the CBIRC, Huarong and the Ministry of Finance didn’t respond to requests for comment.Focus on BasicsA mid-level party functionary with a PhD in finance from China’s reputed Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, Wang arrived at Huarong Tower in early 2018, just as the corruption scandal was consuming the giant asset management company. He is regarded inside Huarong as low-key and down-to-earth, particularly in comparison to the company’s previous leader, Lai, a man once known as the God of Wealth.Hundreds of Huarong staff, from Beijing division chiefs to branch employees in faraway outposts, listened in on April 16 as Wang reviewed the quarterly numbers. He stressed that the company’s fundamentals had improved since he took over, a view shared by some analysts though insufficient to pacify investors. But he had little to say about what is on so many minds: plans to restructure and shore up the giant company, which he’d pledged to clean up within three years of taking over.His main message to the troops: focus on the basics, like collecting on iffy assets and improving risk management. The employees were silent. No one asked a question.One employee characterized the mood in his area as business as usual. Another said co-workers at a Huarong subsidiary were worried the company might not be able to pay their salaries. There’s a widening gulf between the old guard and new, said a third staffer. Those who outlasted Lai and have seen their compensation cut year after year have little confidence in the turnaround, while new joiners are more hopeful about the opportunities the change of direction offers.Others joke that Huarong Tower must suffer from bad feng shui: after Lai was arrested, a bank that had a branch in the building had to be bailed out to the tune of $14 billion.Dark humor aside, a rough consensus has begun to emerge among senior management and mid-level regulators: like other key state-owned enterprises, Huarong still appears to be considered too big to fail. Many have come away with the impression—and it is that, an impression—that for now, at least, the Chinese government will stand behind Huarong.At the very least, these people say, no serious financial tumult, such as a default by Huarong, is likely to be permitted while the Chinese Communist Party is planning a nationwide spectacle to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1. Those festivities will give Xi—who has been positioning to stay in power indefinitely—an opportunity to cement his place among China’s most powerful leaders including Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.Huarong is “nowhere near” defaulting, the managing editor of Caixin Media wrote in an opinion piece on Saturday. Neither the Ministry of Finance nor Chinese regulators would allow it, Ling Huawei wrote.What will come after that patriotic outpouring on July 1 is uncertain, even to many inside Huarong Tower. Liu He, China’s vice premier and chair of the powerful Financial Stability and Development Committee, appears in no hurry to force a difficult solution. Silence from Beijing has started to rattle local debt investors, who until about a week ago had seemed unmoved by the sell-off in Huarong’s offshore bonds.Competing InterestsHuarong’s role in absorbing and disposing of lenders’ soured debt is worth preserving to support the banking sector cleanup, but requires government intervention, according to Dinny McMahon, an economic analyst for Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China and author of China’s Great Wall of Debt.“We anticipate that foreign bondholders will be required to take a haircut, but it will be relatively small,” he said. “It will be designed to signal that investors should not assume government backing translates into carte blanche support.”For now, in the absence of direct orders from the top, Huarong has been caught in the middle of the competing interests among various state-owned enterprises and government bureaucracies.China Investment Corp., the $1 trillion sovereign fund, for instance, has turned down the idea of taking a controlling stake from the finance ministry. CIC officials have argued they don’t have the bandwidth or capability to fix Huarong’s problems, according to people familiar with the matter.The People’s Bank of China, meantime, is still trying to decide whether to proceed with a proposal that would see it assume more than 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of bad assets from Huarong, those people said.And the Ministry of Finance, which owns 57% of Huarong on behalf of the Chinese government, hasn’t committed to recapitalizing the company, though it hasn’t ruled it out, either, one person said.CIC didn’t respond to requests for comment.The banking regulator has bought Huarong some time, brokering an agreement with state-owned lenders including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. that would cover any funding needed to repay the equivalent of $2.5 billion coming due by the end of August. By then, the company aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements after spooking investors by missing deadlines in March and April.“How China deals with Huarong will have wide ramifications on global investors’ perception of and confidence in Chinese SOEs,” said Wu Qiong, a Hong Kong-based executive director at BOC International Holdings. “Should any defaults trigger a reassessment of the level of government support assumed in rating SOE credits, it would have deep repercussions for the offshore market.”The announcement of a new addition to Wang’s team underscores the stakes and, to some insiders, provides a measure of hope. Liang Qiang is a standing member of the All-China Financial Youth Federation, widely seen as a pipeline to groom future leaders for financial SOEs. Liang, who arrived at Huarong last week and will soon take on the role of president, has worked for the three other big state asset managers that were established, like Huarong, to help clean up bad debts at the nation’s banks. Some speculate this points to a wider plan: that Huarong might be used as a blueprint for how authorities approach these other sprawling, debt-ridden institutions.Meantime, inside Huarong Tower, a key item remains fixed in the busy schedules of top executives and rank-and-file employees alike. It is a monthly meeting, the topic of which is considered vital to Huarong’s rebirth: studying the doctrines of the Chinese Communist Party and speeches of President Xi Jinping. (Updates to mention Caixin managing editor’s opinion piece on the matter. )More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.