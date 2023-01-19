Germany and Global Hydrogen Storage Market Analysis: Industry to Grow at 5.07% YOY Annually Between 2022 and 2023 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen storage market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Storage Market 2023-2027

The hydrogen storage market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,884.93 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Hydrogen storage market 2023-2027: Scope

The hydrogen storage market report covers the following areas:

Hydrogen storage market 2023-2027: Segmentation

By Type

By Geography

Hydrogen storage market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, American Elements, Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L., Chart Industries Inc., Cummins Inc., HBank Technologies Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH, Hydrexia, Hydrogen In Motion Inc., Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd., Linde Plc, Luxfer Holdings Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Plug Power Inc., Pragma Industries SAS, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc., SAS HySiLabs, and Worthington Industries Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the hydrogen storage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydrogen storage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hydrogen storage market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hydrogen storage market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the hydrogen storage market vendors

Hydrogen Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,884.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, American Elements, Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L., Chart Industries Inc., Cummins Inc., HBank Technologies Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH, Hydrexia, Hydrogen In Motion Inc., Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd., Linde Plc, Luxfer Holdings Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Plug Power Inc., Pragma Industries SAS, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc., SAS HySiLabs, and Worthington Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hydrogen storage market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Physical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Material-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Oil refining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

12.4 Air Liquide SA

12.5 American Elements

12.6 Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L.

12.7 Chart Industries Inc.

12.8 Cummins Inc.

12.9 Hexagon Composites ASA

12.10 Hydrogen In Motion Inc.

12.11 Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd.

12.12 Linde Plc

12.13 Luxfer Holdings Plc

12.14 McPhy Energy SA

12.15 Plug Power Inc.

12.16 Pragma Industries SAS

12.17 Worthington Industries Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

