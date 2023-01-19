U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Germany and Global Hydrogen Storage Market Analysis: Industry to Grow at 5.07% YOY Annually Between 2022 and 2023 - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen storage market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Storage Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Storage Market 2023-2027

The hydrogen storage market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,884.93 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Hydrogen storage market 2023-2027: Scope

The hydrogen storage market report covers the following areas:

Hydrogen storage market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • By Type

  • By Geography

Hydrogen storage market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, American Elements, Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L., Chart Industries Inc., Cummins Inc., HBank Technologies Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH, Hydrexia, Hydrogen In Motion Inc., Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd., Linde Plc, Luxfer Holdings Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Plug Power Inc., Pragma Industries SAS, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc., SAS HySiLabs, and Worthington Industries Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the hydrogen storage market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydrogen storage market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the hydrogen storage market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the hydrogen storage market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the hydrogen storage market vendors

Related Reports

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering Market by Application, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 855.43 million. The increase in the supply of LNG is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high capital requirements for using LNG as a marine fuel may impede the market growth.

Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market by Product, Sector, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The offshore oil and gas pipeline market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,754.62 million. The economic benefits of offshore pipelines over other oil and gas transportation modes are notably driving the offshore oil and gas pipeline market growth, although factors such as fluctuations in global crude oil and natural gas prices may impede the market growth.

Hydrogen Storage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,884.93 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.07

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, American Elements, Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L., Chart Industries Inc., Cummins Inc., HBank Technologies Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH, Hydrexia, Hydrogen In Motion Inc., Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd., Linde Plc, Luxfer Holdings Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Plug Power Inc., Pragma Industries SAS, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc., SAS HySiLabs, and Worthington Industries Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global hydrogen storage market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Physical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Material-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Oil refining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

  • 12.4 Air Liquide SA

  • 12.5 American Elements

  • 12.6 Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L.

  • 12.7 Chart Industries Inc.

  • 12.8 Cummins Inc.

  • 12.9 Hexagon Composites ASA

  • 12.10 Hydrogen In Motion Inc.

  • 12.11 Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd.

  • 12.12 Linde Plc

  • 12.13 Luxfer Holdings Plc

  • 12.14 McPhy Energy SA

  • 12.15 Plug Power Inc.

  • 12.16 Pragma Industries SAS

  • 12.17 Worthington Industries Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hydrogen Storage Market 2023-2027
Global Hydrogen Storage Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/germany-and-global-hydrogen-storage-market-analysis-industry-to-grow-at-5-07-yoy-annually-between-2022-and-2023--technavio-301724693.html

SOURCE Technavio

