Germany and Global Hydrogen Storage Market Analysis: Industry to Grow at 5.07% YOY Annually Between 2022 and 2023 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen storage market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.
The hydrogen storage market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,884.93 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.
Hydrogen storage market 2023-2027: Scope
The hydrogen storage market report covers the following areas:
Hydrogen storage market 2023-2027: Segmentation
By Type
By Geography
Hydrogen storage market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis
Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, American Elements, Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L., Chart Industries Inc., Cummins Inc., HBank Technologies Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH, Hydrexia, Hydrogen In Motion Inc., Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd., Linde Plc, Luxfer Holdings Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Plug Power Inc., Pragma Industries SAS, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc., SAS HySiLabs, and Worthington Industries Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in the hydrogen storage market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydrogen storage market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the hydrogen storage market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the hydrogen storage market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the hydrogen storage market vendors
Hydrogen Storage Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
167
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3,884.93 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
5.07
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, American Elements, Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L., Chart Industries Inc., Cummins Inc., HBank Technologies Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH, Hydrexia, Hydrogen In Motion Inc., Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd., Linde Plc, Luxfer Holdings Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Plug Power Inc., Pragma Industries SAS, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc., SAS HySiLabs, and Worthington Industries Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Energy Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global hydrogen storage market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Physical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Material-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Oil refining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
12.4 Air Liquide SA
12.5 American Elements
12.6 Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L.
12.7 Chart Industries Inc.
12.8 Cummins Inc.
12.9 Hexagon Composites ASA
12.10 Hydrogen In Motion Inc.
12.11 Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd.
12.12 Linde Plc
12.13 Luxfer Holdings Plc
12.14 McPhy Energy SA
12.15 Plug Power Inc.
12.16 Pragma Industries SAS
12.17 Worthington Industries Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
