Germany, Greece hire banks for syndicated bond sales - leads

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany and Greece hired banks to sell new bonds on Monday, according to memos from lead managers seen by Reuters.

Germany will sell a 30-year bond due 15 August 2054, while Greece will sell a 10-year bond that matures on 15 June 2034, the memos said.

Both bonds will be launched "in the near future, subject to market conditions," the memos said, a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale. They will be sold in syndications, where banks sell the bonds directly to end investors.

Germany hired BNP Paribas, BofA, Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole and JPMorgan and Greece hired Alpha Bank, Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank, Nomura and Societe Generale to lead their deals, the memos said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)