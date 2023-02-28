U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

Germany Largest 5,000 Companies Database 2022 Including Top 2,000 Industrial Companies, Top 600 Chemistry Companies, Top 500 Retail/Wholesale Companies, Top 400 Food producers and Top 300 IT Companies

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "List of the 5,000 Largest Companies in Germany" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Excel list of the largest German companies is a unique, unprecedented product. The most up-to-date overview of the German business world, filter out relevant contacts and contact them by mail, post or telephone.

Statistics on the list of the 5,000 largest German companies

With the following statistics the database provides a helpful insight into the unique Excel list. It shows you which industries are covered in which degree of detail, which federal states are particularly represented and from which cities most of the companies in the list come from.

  • Industries of the companies with the highest revenue in Germany: Germany's economy is based on a multitude of strong industrial companies. The database contains over 1,500 industrial companies. But other industries also play a role: the chemical industry with over 600 entries or trade and food with over 300 entries. Growth industries such as IT are also part of the database.

  • Federal states-origin of Germany's top-selling companies: Most of the companies come from North Rhine-Westphalia - according to the population figures. The western federal state is home to over 800 companies from our list. Also strongly represented is the industrial south with Baden-Wurttemberg and Bavaria.

  • Cities of the companies with the highest turnover in Germany: Most companies in the list are located in the top 3 cities: Munich, Berlin and Hamburg. Other relevant cities include Dusseldorf, cologne, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt.

  • Map of the largest companies in Germany: The 5,000 largest German companies are distributed throughout the Federal Republic. One can see a strong concentration in traditionally strong economic regions such as North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Wurttemberg and Bavaria. The Rhine-Main region and the Rhine-Neckar region are also home to hundreds of companies. In addition, in major cities such as Hamburg, Berlin and Munich numerous high-revenue companies are located.

These lists are included in the directory of the largest German companies The unique database of the top-selling companies in Germany is the basis for numerous focus lists. These include the largest companies in various industries or areas of activity.

Industries

  • Top 2,000 Industrial Companies in Germany

  • Top 600 Chemistry Companies Germany

  • Top 500 Retail and Wholesale Companies Germany

  • Top 400 Food Producers in Germany

  • Top 300 IT Companies in Germany

Fields of activity

  • Top 400 Mechanical Engineering Companies in Germany

  • Top 300 Automotive Suppliers Germany

  • Top 250 Software Companies

  • Top 300 Companies in the Electrical Industry in Germany

  • Top 200 Medical Technology Companies Germany

The current database of the largest German companies has been created through years of work and research. The unique database contains a large number of relevant data points. Starting with the industries of the companies up to turnover, contact data and names of managing directors. Clients use the list for new customer acquisition, partner identification and market research.

Which industries are included in the list of the 5,000 largest German companies?

A special feature of the list of the largest German companies is the classification of the companies into industries. The industry classification was made on the basis of the companies' core business and allows an uncomplicated filtering of the Excel list according to relevant companies for the respective concern.

The following industries can be found in the overview (including sample companies):

  • Industrial companies (automotive suppliers, mechanical engineering companies, etc.) - e.g. Leoni AG, Gebr. Knauf KG

  • Chemical companies (paint & coatings manufacturers, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals companies, construction chemicals, etc.) - e.g. BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG

  • Trading companies (retail, wholesale, etc.) - e.g. Otto (GmbH & Co KG), Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

  • Food companies (baked goods manufacturers, breweries, meat producers, etc.) - e.g. DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, J. Bunting Teehandelshaus GmbH & Comp.

  • Real estate companies (housing companies, project developers, etc.) - e.g. Vonovia SE, Vivawest Wohnen GmbH

  • Service companies (consulting firms, cleaning companies, etc.) - e.g. Bilfinger SE, DEKRA SE

  • Logistics companies (freight forwarding logistics, parcel logistics, etc.) - e.g. Dachser SE

  • Construction companies (building construction, civil engineering, road construction, etc.) - e.g. Bauer AG

  • IT companies (software companies, hardware companies, IT consultancies, etc.) - e.g. SAP SE, Bechtle AG

  • Energy companies (electricity suppliers, electricity producers, network operators,e tc.) - e.g. Stadtwerke Koln GmbH

  • Financial companies (banks, asset managers, insurance companies, etc.) - e.g. DZ BANK AG, LVM Versicherung

  • Consumer goods companies (fashion companies, toy manufacturers, sports companies etc.) - e.g. PUMA SE

  • Holding companies (automotive suppliers, mechanical engineering companies, etc.) - e.g. Korber AG, INDUS Holding AG

  • Healthcare companies (hospitals, nursing home operators, etc.) - e.g. Vivantes - Netzwerk fur Gesundheit GmbH, Schon Klinik SE

  • Gastronomy companies (system gastronomy, catering, etc.) - e.g. Compass Group Deutschland GmbH

  • Media companies (newspapers, TV, book publishers, etc.) - e.g. Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Leoni AG

  • BASF SE

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • Otto (GmbH & Co KG)

  • Heinemann SE & Co. KG

  • DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

  • J. Bunting Teehandelshaus GmbH & Comp.

  • Vonovia SE

  • Vivawest Wohnen GmbH

  • Bilfinger SE

  • DEKRA SE

  • Dachser SE

  • Bauer AG

  • SAP SE

  • Bechtle AG

  • Stadtwerke Koln GmbH

  • DZ BANK AG

  • LVM Versicherung

  • PUMA SE

  • Korber AG

  • INDUS Holding AG

  • Vivantes - Netzwerk fur Gesundheit GmbH

  • Schon Klinik SE

  • Compass Group Deutschland GmbH

  • Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hks5z6-of-the-5000?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


