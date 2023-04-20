U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,168.25
    -10.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,993.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,136.50
    -46.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.70
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.80
    -0.36 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.70
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0964
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6020
    +0.0300 (+0.84%)
     

  • Vix

    16.46
    -0.37 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2433
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8300
    +0.2350 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,935.54
    -1,389.96 (-4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.03
    -33.49 (-4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,898.77
    -10.67 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.66
    -60.10 (-0.21%)
     

Germany looks to cut its reliance on China with a new $2.2 billion commodities fund

3
Phil Rosen
·2 min read
Nord Stream 1 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) stands next to Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy, in front of a turbine of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as Scholz gives a statement during a visit on August 3, 2022 at the plant of Siemens Energy in Muelheim an der Ruhr, western Germany.SASCHA SCHUERMANN / Getty Images

  • Germany plans to set up a $2.2 billion fund to support domestic raw material production, per Bloomberg.

  • The fund will help the country secure more of its own commodities and cut its reliance on China.

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine made it clear how dependent Germany was on Russia for natural gas.

Germany aims to set up a fund worth up to $2.2 billion to support domestic production and mining of raw materials and cut off its reliance on China, according to a Wednesday Bloomberg report.

The fund could launch next year if policymakers agree on financing, the report said.

A spokesperson for the Economy Ministry of Germany confirmed to Bloomberg that it's working on a "raw materials fund to support raw materials projects at home and abroad."

With nations around the world vying for key electric-vehicle and chip-making materials, Germany's move would help it position itself to be more self-dependent, given that it relies on imports for 90% of crucial commodities, data from DIW Berlin shows.

China, for its part, leads the way as a top supplier.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine revealed just how dependent Germany was on Moscow for natural gas shipments. In 2021, Russia account for 55% of Germany's natural-gas imports, Reuters reported.

The European Union more broadly is looking to ramp up domestic refining and processing of raw materials, and has been negotiating with the US for a potential deal which would help the bloc reduce its reliance on China.

Meanwhile, China is in the midst of a rebound coming out of the pandemic, and some of Wall Street's top banks raised their economic forecasts for the country. The banks predict China's GDP will grow by roughly 6% in 2023.

Read the original article on Business Insider