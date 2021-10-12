U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.69
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,509.83
    +13.77 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,461.04
    -25.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.41
    +10.77 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.60
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    +8.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1550
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6010
    -0.0130 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6460
    +0.3240 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,708.30
    -790.82 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,333.80
    +1.03 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.87
    -18.98 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Germany not yet prepared to recognise Taliban - Merkel

·1 min read

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Germany is not yet prepared to recognise the Taliban as Afghanistan's government since it has not met the inclusiveness standards demanded of it, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, but she reaffirmed Berlin's promise of 600 million euros' aid.

Speaking after a video conference of leaders from the G20 group of large economies and other international officials, Merkel also said leaders also demanded United Nations agencies be given full access to provide humanitarian aid.

"We demand that all United Nations organisations have access for the humanitarian aid they wish to provide," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Paul Carrel)

Recommended Stories

  • Kim vows to build 'invincible' military while slamming U.S.

    In recent weeks, North Korea has sent mixed signals toward its rivals.

  • Dollar Looks Unstoppable as Taper Looms and Energy Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is poised to reach fresh highs in coming months as an anticipated tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus, seasonal demand and energy-driven instability unleash a wave of bullish bets on the currency. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now

  • US agrees to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan but refuses political recognition to Taliban

    US says humanitarian aid will be given ‘directly to the Afghan people’

  • Unionists don't care about European Court involvement in Northern Ireland, claims Simon Coveney

    Unionists do not care about the European Court of Justice’s oversight of post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland, Dublin has claimed, prompting a furious backlash from Belfast and London.

  • Lebanon judge issues arrest warrant for MP over port blast

    The Lebanese judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a former Cabinet minister after he did not show up for questioning, the state-run National News Agency said. Shortly afterward, the judge was notified that the former minister and another former government member had formally asked a court to replace the judge, who now has to suspend the investigation until a ruling on him comes out. The developments were the latest twists in the saga of the troubled probe into the massive August 2020 blast at Beirut's port that killed 215 people, injured thousands and devastated entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.

  • Steelmakers Criticize ‘Hostile’ U.K. in Bid for Energy Crisis Help

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. steelmakers said there’s a “hostile” environment for industrial investment in the country as they put more pressure on Boris Johnson’s government to help them weather the energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billio

  • Africa's iconic architecture in 12 buildings

    Two architects are determined to showcase the architecture of Africa to the world - past and present.

  • Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Tuesday on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program. Bennett spoke at a conference in Jerusalem, where he suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem, and subject to global accountability. After talks between Tehran and world powers on reviving the nuclear deal stalled earlier this year, Iran has breached limits set by the accord.

  • U.S. Job Openings Decreased in August for First Time This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings declined in August for the first time this year -- though remained near a record high -- as demand for labor wavered slightly amid rising Covid-19 cases during the month. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • Knife-wielding suspect walks in Food Lion, confronts worker and stabs him, NC cops say

    Police said the two got into a physical altercation in the store.

  • Hong Kong Issues No. 8 Typhoon Warning as Kompasu Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong issued its third-highest storm warning signal late on Tuesday afternoon as the severe tropical cyclone Kompasu approaches, forcing the stock exchange to suspend after-hours trading.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billi

  • Private Equity Firms Circle GlaxoSmithKline’s $54 Billion Consumer Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffGlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit is drawing interest from private equity firms i

  • Fastenal sales rise, Signet to buy Diamonds Direct, American Airlines’ upbeat guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down the morning's top stock movers, including Fastenal, Signet, and American Airlines.&nbsp;

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • The debt limit could delay Social Security benefits

    The recent congressional action to raise the debt ceiling is a welcome reprieve, but the issue is expected to re-emerge in early December. During the recent debate, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted some of the potential consequences of a failure to raise the debt ceiling. If Treasury could no longer borrow and its cash balance were insufficient for the government to pay its bills, Yellen testified that: “Nearly 50 million seniors could stop receiving Social Security payments or receive them delayed.”

  • What’s Behind the Tax Deal of the Century

    A deal to create a global corporate minimum tax rate of 15% may finally end some of the worst tax outrages, writes Chye-Ching Huang.

  • China Starts Inspection of Financial Regulators, State Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- China is inspecting the nation’s financial regulators, biggest state-run banks, insurers and bad-debt managers for the first time in six years to root out corruption in its $54 trillion financial system.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Seth Meyers Embarrasses Trump for Boring His Own Rally Crowd

    NBCFor the first time since March 2020, Seth Meyers welcomed a live studio audience to Late Night on Monday. And he used the opportunity to mock Donald Trump for apparently boring the hell out of his own rally crowd over the weekend.“I’m thrilled to be back in front of an audience,” the host said during his latest “A Closer Look” segment. “And I’m just hoping that my audience is a little more enthusiastic than Trump’s audience.”Noting that Trump went to Iowa on Saturday to hold a rally in which

  • U.S. Likely to Ask OPEC for More Oil Supplies, Yergin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is likely to ask OPEC member states to pump more crude to help ease a surge in energy prices, according to oil historian Daniel Yergin.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Ins

  • Jon Stewart Explains Why Donald Trump Has ‘Very Good Chance’ Of Winning In 2024

    The former "Daily Show" host pointed out the "actual danger" which is "not flashy or sexy."