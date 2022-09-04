U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9953
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1520
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,793.23
    -47.61 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Germany plans 65 billion euro inflation-busting package -document

·1 min read
Petrol prices after the end of the fuel discount in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will spend 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on its third package designed to shield consumers and businesses from the impact of soaring inflation, the government said in a document issued on Sunday.

The measures, which includes proposals for an extension to discounted public transport and 1.7 billion euros in tax breaks for 9,000 energy-intensive companies, was agreed by the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition on Sunday.

"This is the biggest of the three packages so far," Scholz told a news conference.

($1 = 1.0049 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman)

  • Atlantia chairman aims for buyout to be sealed this year

    A buyout of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia by the Benetton family and U.S. fund Blackstone Inc could be completed by the end of the year, Atlantia's chairman said on Sunday. "We hope to be able to respect the timetable that we have set," Atlantia Chairman Giampiero Massolo told Reuters on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum conference in northern Italy. He also confirmed that the group was looking at a potential investment in Chicago Skyway, a U.S. highway toll operator owned by Canadian pension funds OMERS and the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) Investment Board.

  • Italy's costs to import energy will double to 100 billion euros

    CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) -Italy's net energy import costs are set to more than double this year to nearly 100 billion euros ($99.5 billion), the economy minister said, warning Rome could not spend indefinitely to cushion the blow on the economy. Italy relies on imports for three-quarters of its power consumption, increasing its vulnerability to Europe's current energy crisis. Addressing the annual Ambrosetti business forum on Saturday, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said Italy's high debt reduced its room for manoeuvre going forward.

  • Transport group CMA CGM launches $1.5 billion energy fund

    French transport giant CMA CGM is creating a five-year investment fund of 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) aimed at accelerating its energy transition in shipping and logistics, it said on Sunday. The fund will support industrial production of new fuels and low-emission transport solutions across the group's businesses, including maritime, overland and air freight shipping and port and logistics services, it said in a statement. CMA CGM also referred to a joint plan announced in June to partner energy group Engie in the production of 11,000 tonnes per year of biomethane in France starting in 2026.

  • Explainer-Will Germany introduce a windfall tax on energy firms?

    As rising energy prices and a new gas levy in Germany are expected to triple fuel bills for consumers from autumn, pressure is mounting on the government to introduce a windfall tax on energy firms to fund further relief measures. But taxing "excessive" profits of energy companies has been a thorny issue for Germany's ruling coalition, with political resistance from a junior party and constitutional barriers. Germany's coffers have already been drained this year with two relief packages to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices on citizens, plus funds to upgrade the military and battle climate change.

  • Germany pledges $199 million in aid for displaced people in Ukraine - minister

    Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional 200 million euros ($199.02 million) to fund aid programs for those internally displaced as a result of Russia's invasion, Development Minister Svenja Schulze told Funke Media group. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Berlin on Monday where he will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "I will speak to Prime Minister Shmyhal about how we can continue to support the Ukrainian government in caring for the displaced people," Schulze said.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    These fast-paced companies have the sustainable competitive advantages necessary to make patient investors a lot richer over the next decade.

  • Letta Warns Right-Wing Win Will Bring Italy’s Debt Crisis Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyEurope’s Energy Crisis Deepens After Russia Keeps Pipeline ShutBrace for ‘Recession Shock’ as Outflows Rock Equities, Bank of America SaysSoros-Backed Fund’s Christmas Night Trading Frenzy Led to ArrestA right-wing coalition victory in Italy this

  • MHP (LON:MHPC) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and...

  • Is There An Opportunity With DCC plc's (LON:DCC) 47% Undervaluation?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of DCC plc ( LON:DCC ) by taking the expected...

  • The Return Trends At Shell (LON:SHEL) Look Promising

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd...

  • Applied Materials pulls application for Ch. 313 incentives in Hutto — but city says talks continue for facility

    It was not clear why the company withdrew the application and whether it was still interested in building "state-of-the-art development labs and manufacturing facilities." Applied Materials had proposed investing more than $2 billion and creating hundreds of jobs in the city northeast of Austin.

  • No Escape From Biggest Bond Loss in Decades as Fed Keeps Hiking

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who might be looking for the world’s biggest bond market to rally back soon from its worst losses in decades appear doomed to disappointment.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyEurope’s Energy Crisis Deepens After Russia Keeps Pipeline ShutBrace for ‘Recession Shock’ as Outflows Rock Equities, Bank of America SaysSoros-Backed Fund’s Christmas Night Trading Frenzy Led

  • Ukraine's Naftogaz hopes to supply Europe with gas for next heating season - CEO

    Ukraine's state-owned energy company Naftogaz is working hard to increase natural gas production, and could supply gas to European countries in time for next year's heating season, chief executive Yuriy Vitrenko told Reuters. Russia's Ukraine invasion on Feb. 24 and its curbing of gas supplies to Germany and other European countries have prompted efforts to end dependence on Russian energy. Ukraine could fill the gap, Vitrenko said in an interview, if it attracts investment and know-how from Western experts, perhaps through a Marshall Plan like the one that helped Germany rebuild its economy after World War Two.

  • Europe Looks Set for Energy Rationing After Russian Gas Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyEurope’s Energy Crisis Deepens After Russia Keeps Pipeline ShutBrace for ‘Recession Shock’ as Outflows Rock Equities, Bank of America SaysSoros-Backed Fund’s Christmas Night Trading Frenzy Led to ArrestEnergy rationing in Europe this winter is starting to look all but inevitable.German officials on Saturday insisted that security of supply w

  • British pound seen trading near parity with the dollar, economists say, as selloff takes Wall Street by surprise

    The British pound traded at its lowest level against the dollar in more than two years Friday. And some economists see much more pain ahead.

  • Texas Sees Historic 26% Surge in Tax Revenue as Inflation Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas’s tax revenue is rising by historic amounts, in part as economic growth and soaring inflation drive up the price of goods.The Lone Star state collected $77.2 billion in a category known as all funds tax collections in the fiscal year through August, up 25.6% from the same period a year earlier, according to a release Thursday by state Comptroller Glenn Hegar. Only five times since 1988 has the increase been in the double digits -- ranging from 10% to 13%, said Hegar, who not

  • Lakeland looks to charge youth athletes for field use, increase rental fees for inflation

    The proposal calls for a new $10-per-player fee for leagues that use city fields. It also raises rental rates on facilities used for banquets or events.

  • Throttled Trade Gives Euro Bears Even More Reason to Hit Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyEurope’s Energy Crisis Deepens After Russia Keeps Pipeline ShutBrace for ‘Recession Shock’ as Outflows Rock Equities, Bank of America SaysSoros-Backed Fund’s Christmas Night Trading Frenzy Led to ArrestThe euro is at risk of more losses this winter as the region’s manufacturers confront the most challenging environment in decades. Record-bre

  • This safe haven currency just slipped to a 24-year low against the dollar. Is it time to rethink its status as a solid hedge?

    Traditionally, the Japanese yen has been widely regarded as a safe haven asset by investors.

  • Jobs report: What’s driving the unemployment rate

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung discusses the August jobs report and the factors driving the unemployment rate.