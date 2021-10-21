U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

Germany Prepaid Cards Market & Investment Opportunities Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow by 11.5% to Reach $32,562.8 Million in 2021 - Forecast to 2025

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Germany is expected to grow by 11.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 32,562.8 million in 2021.

The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in Germany will increase from US$ 29,200.1 million in 2020 to reach US$ 43,621.0 million by 2025.

For years, cash has played a significant role in the German economy. However, the evolving digital payment landscape and the accelerated push by the global coronavirus pandemic have led to the country's growing adoption of digital payments. To accelerate this trend further and boost digital payment acceptance methods among merchants in the country, the German government is taking several initiatives such as issuing E-Money Institution (EMI) License to payment processing companies.

Rising e-commerce industry supporting the growth of prepaid card industry in Germany:

Many brick-and-mortar stores have gone online in the country over the last four to eight quarters, primarily because of the global coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in nationwide lockdown. This has led to the growing adoption of e-commerce shopping among consumers in the country, which subsequently boosted the prepaid card market's growth.

Strategic partnerships between payment and gift card companies are rising:

Rising adoption of prepaid card solutions such as digital gift cards, payment service providers, and gift card providers are building strategic partnerships to launch innovative prepaid gift cards in the German market. For instance,

In April 2021, Nets, the global payment service provider, and Gifted, the global gift card provider, entered into a strategic partnership to offer merchants and consumers a digital instant prepaid gift card. Under the strategic collaboration, Gifted will offer the market a prepaid gift card solution.

Reasons to buy:

  • In-depth understanding of prepaid card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid cards in Germany.

  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid cards strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prepaid cards industry.

  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards.

Scope:

Germany Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Germany Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Germany Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Germany Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group

  • By Income Group

  • By Gender

Germany General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card

  • By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail Consumer Segment

  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Germany Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Germany Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Germany Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Germany Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Germany Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Germany Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Germany Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5n3x1

