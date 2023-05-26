Germany’s recession makes a mockery of myopic Remoaners

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben - REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

Conspiracy theorists interpret everything negative that happens, from terror attacks to bank failures, as being the result of a singular gang of nefarious agents.

Yet though they represent an extreme, it is commonplace for human beings to cling onto a singular explanation – usually one that they find emotionally appealing – and use it to explain a range of unrelated phenomena.

In psychology this is known as "confirmation bias" and is characterised by latching onto an emotionally charged event, group or person and assigning blame to this for subsequent negative events.

We have seen in Brexit one of the most dramatic instances of confirmation bias in living memory. It certainly fit the bill as an emotionally charged event. Extreme emotional investment in political happenings is usually thought of as an American phenomenon. The British are regarded as a colder, more detached bunch. But Brexit changed all that.

People, often highly educated, who were passionately opposed to the decision to leave the European Union became completely obsessed by it.

This has led to real problems when assessing our economic situation. Britain is suffering some serious ails, many of which are long-standing and go back decades. But since the cracks really started to appear after the lockdowns, many have found it simpler to pin blame on the 2016 referendum.

As events unfold, however, the “Project Fear is becoming Brexit Reality” narrative is becoming harder and harder to maintain.

This week, Germany fell into a technical recession, with GDP contracting in the final quarter of 2022 and again in the first quarter of 2023. Around the same time, the IMF revised its forecasts, stating that Britain will not be facing a recession this year.

Last time I checked, Germany remains in the European Union, yet it experienced a technical recession before Britain.

Economists should caution the public against following the news feed too carefully when trying to assess big economic shifts, but the recent headlines certainly cast doubt over the Remainer belief that Britain is slipping behind because Brexit has been an unmitigated failure.

It is true that the UK continues to have the highest inflation rate in Western Europe. Gilt yields are, at the time of writing, slightly higher than yields on Greek government debt. But Brexit is not responsible, much as some Remoaners might enjoy peddling that theory.

Inflation across Europe has a number of underlying causes, including the interruption of supply chains caused by the lockdowns and the disruption of energy and fertiliser markets caused by the war in Ukraine.

Much has been made of increases in food prices in Britain – but if we look over the whole period of recent inflation, we see that while food prices rose 26.3pc in the UK between December 2019 and April 2023, they rose 30.6pc in Germany.

The biggest driver of these increases, though by no means the only one, is obvious: Russia is Europe’s largest supplier of fertiliser.

In March 2022, just after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe imported around 547,000 metric tons of fertiliser from Russia. In April, as the sanctions were ratcheted up, imports fell to 154,000 metric tons – a decline of 72pc.

Earlier this year the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) estimated that rising fertiliser costs were adding around £78 million to British farmers’ monthly bills. The ECIU noted that in January 2023, at £700 per tonne, the cost of fertiliser had risen nearly 300pc from £234 per tonne in January 2020.

The European Commission sees similar problems in Europe, announcing in late-March that the “fertiliser crisis has reached a critical level in Europe” and that “farmers are facing unprecedented challenges due to record prices”.

UK inflation is a direct consequence of loose monetary policy and quirks in our energy policy. Now, because the Bank of England has lost credibility, we face a nasty wage-price spiral.

In recent months Britain has seen a wave of public sector strikes which have carved out salary increases that have been replicated in the private sector. This week, Lidl announced that it would raise its basic rate of pay around 13pc from a year earlier.

Since wages are the largest costs of most companies, they are typically passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices. Hence the “spiral”. The causes may be idiosyncratic, but they're not “Brexit”.

The “Brexit-caused-everything” narrative has arguably never been economically serious. The most obvious way that our departure from the EU should have, in theory, impacted the British economy is via trade between Britain and Europe. And yet the trade statistics do not show any obvious disruptions, with exports and imports to Europe carrying on previous pre-Brexit trends.

Even a report from the House of Commons Library of British-EU trade reverts to humming and hawing on the issue, stating that “analysing the impact of Brexit on UK trade is complicated by a number of other factors”.

Leaving the European Union may not have delivered on its promise to rejuvenate the British economy, but that does not mean that it is to blame for our economic woes. Historians will likely look back on 2016 as a response to our serious economic imbalances, rather than a cause of it.

We should remember that, even with the upgrade, the IMF is forecasting 0.4pc growth in 2023. This is woeful. But Remainer scaremongers are wrong to suggest that Brexit has turned Britain into the sick man of Europe. Germany's contraction is further evidence of this.

