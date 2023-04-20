Can Germany Remittance Market hit a Milestone of $27 Bn by 2027? Uncovering the Potential: Ken Research

Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Germany Remittance Market is in the growing stage, owing to the reduced remittance cost and transfer time, rising digital platforms, increased internet and smartphone penetration and government’s initiatives. The Remittance Market in Germany is fragmented with key players such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc etc.



Adoption of Digital Technologies: The government has grand aspirations to use digital technology to enhance its processes, decision-making, and operations as well as its capability to share information with the public. The implementation of robust cyber security measures, improving agile development and analytical platforms, enabling a digital workforce, and enhancing governance procedures are all given special consideration. The country's remittance industry will grow overall as a result of these initiatives to promote employment in the digital sector, which will in turn stimulate the influx of employees.

Rising Mobile and Internet Penetration: Electronic payment methods are on the rise in the remittance industry because to the introduction of cutting-edge technology-based systems that can be accessed by mobile and the internet. The use of mobile/internet-based payment methods for financial transfers has significantly changed as a result of increased mobile and internet penetration in the nation. The adoption of mobile-based payments across the nation has been made easier by the introduction of lightweight acceptance infrastructure. As a result, a bigger populace now has access to practical payment methods, which has fuelled the industry's expansion.

Reduced Remittance cost and Transfer Time: Cross-border payments become insignificant in cost, quick, auditable, and accessible to everyone owing to the use of digital transfer networks such as mobile phone technology, mobile money, digital currencies, distributed ledgers, electronic identity, and others to send money.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Germany Remittance Market Outlook to 2027 - By Flow Type (Inbound and Outbound), by Application (Consumptions, Savings, Investments), and By Channels Used (Banking Channel, MTOs, M-Wallets and Others) ” observed that Germany Remittance Market is expected to showcase considerable growth in the coming five years. It is anticipated to grow more quickly in the next years as a result of emerging digital platforms, government efforts, and growing internet and smartphone usage. The Remittance Market in Germany is expected to grow at ~% CAGR over the forecasted period 2022-2027.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

By Flow Type

Inbound

Outbound

By Application

Savings

Investments

Consumptions

By Channels Used

Banking Channel

MTOs

M-Wallets

Others

Key Target Audience

Banks

Money Transfer Operators

Digital Payment Companies

M-Wallet Companies

Bills Payments Companies

Investors & Venture Capital Firms

Government Bodies

Mobile Money Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Base Period: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Companies Covered:-

HSBC Bank

Deutsche Bank

Lloyds Bank

Barclays Plc

BNP Paribas

Barclays Plc

Credit Agricole

BBVA Dinero Express

Unicredit Banca

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Germany Remittance Market Overview

Germany Remittance Market Segmentation

Germany Domestic Remittance Market Overview

Germany International Remittance Market Overview

Ecosystem of Germany Remittance Market

Market Share of Major Players in Germany Remittance Market

Industry Analysis of Germany Remittance Market

Value Chain of Germany Remittance Market

Key Growth Drivers in Germany Remittance Market

End User Analysis of Germany Remittance Market

Key Challenges of Germany Remittance Market

SWOT Analysis of Germany Remittance Industry

Future Outlook of Germany Remittance Market

Trends and Development of Germany Remittance Market

Germany Remittance Market

