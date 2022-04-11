U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,590.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,217.25
    -109.75 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.00
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.66
    -2.60 (-2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.90
    +12.30 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.35 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.43
    +0.88 (+4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3041
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3880
    +1.0680 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,449.40
    -1,059.02 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.57
    -59.03 (-5.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,649.83
    -19.73 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Germany Retail Banking Consumer Profiles and Analysis

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary This report looks at a range of German customer profiles, using cluster sampling to determine customer banking preferences and mindsets. Leading banking providers can then use this to build solid customer-to-bank relationships and ensure future loyalty and retention.

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Germany Retail Banking Consumer Profiles and Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267656/?utm_source=GNW


While this report focuses on the retention and loyalty of banks’ existing customers, each profile indicates how banks can sell new products and acquire new customers within each profile, while considering the potential threats and competition they could face in the German market.

This report - which is part of a series of German content including country analysis and competitor benchmarking - looks at five different customer personas in Germany. It explores their financial goals, unmet needs, and banking preferences, while providing actionable steps for financial providers to take to achieve high levels of retention and to cross-sell effectively and accordingly.

Scope
- Our 2021 Financial Services Consumer Survey identifies a mixture of traditional and alternative banking provider preferences across profiles, with German customers showing to be overall much more debt-averse than any other market.
- Financial reviews and wellbeing services are a key trend across profiles, as many customers would benefit from more interaction with their providers regarding this. Some have faced the hardships of COVID-19 and need better engagement from their providers here.
- Satisfaction levels overall are varied, with higher amounts of cross-selling correlating to both satisfaction and dissatisfaction depending on the cluster in question.

Reasons to Buy
- Identify key customer propositions using cluster sampling based on the main retail banking products: deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and home loans.
- Analyze consumer perceptions of digital banking and preferred financial service providers.
- Discover the banking features and attributes customers are most willing to pay for.
- Compare customer life events while looking at specific customer life goals, such as retirement security.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267656/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • Twitter Shares Fall After Elon Musk Ditches Potential Board Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Twitter Inc. fell after Elon Musk decided not to join the board, after speculation the world’s richest person could mount a takeover of the social media platform. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Update: Johnson Meet

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    In times of volatility, it's never a bad idea to turn your attention to more stable dividend stocks.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Suddenly everyone is obsessed about a recession: Morning Brief

    And here comes a sharp economic growth slowdown, pros are beginning to predict. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 11, 2022.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • Semiconductor Demand May Be Slowing. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Had Their Price Targets Cut.

    Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Warren Buffett Loves Cheap Stocks. The HP Purchase Is Proof.

    Berkshire Hathaway’s recent investment activity, including the purchase of $4 billion of HP stock, highlights Buffett's commitment to value investing.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    They'll be worth the wait for investors patient enough to give them the time they need to fully bloom.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • Russia calls for integrating BRICS payment systems

    Sanctions have cut Russia off from the global financial system and from nearly half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $606.5 billion in early April. On Friday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a ministerial meeting with BRICS, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, that the global economic situation had worsened substantially due to the sanctions, the ministry's statement said.

  • Bank Deposits Could Drop for First Time Since World War II

    Analysts have been slashing expectations for bank deposits in recent weeks as expectations for interest rates have soared.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RH , the former Restoration Hardware, recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China Stocks See Fresh Bout of Selling on Covid, Regulation Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday as mounting concern over a Covid outbreak at home and rising global interest rates added to persistent regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in K

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?