Germany says France's iPhone 12 process has guiding function for Europe

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will examine radiation concerns about Apple's iPhone 12 for the German market if France's probe advances sufficiently, its network regulator said on Thursday, adding that the French procedure has a guiding function for Europe as a whole.

France's Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR) told Apple on Tuesday to halt iPhone 12 sales in France after tests that it said showed the phone's Specific Absorption Rate (SAR)- a gauge of the rate of radiofrequency energy absorbed by the body from a piece of equipment - was higher than legally allowed.

"The Federal Network Agency is in close contact with the responsible authority in France," the regulator told Reuters.

Researchers have conducted a vast number of studies over the last two decades to assess health risks resulting from mobile phones. According to the World Health Organisation, no adverse health effects have been established as being caused by mobile phone use.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Miranda Murray)