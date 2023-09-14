U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.00
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,646.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,403.75
    +47.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.00
    +6.60 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.05
    +0.53 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.60
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    -0.34 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.37
    -0.11 (-0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2483
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3200
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,299.10
    +354.18 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.45
    +9.25 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.95
    +32.96 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,168.10
    +461.58 (+1.41%)
     

Germany says France's iPhone 12 process has guiding function for Europe

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: An Apple iPhone 12 in a mobile phone store in Nantes

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will examine radiation concerns about Apple's iPhone 12 for the German market if France's probe advances sufficiently, its network regulator said on Thursday, adding that the French procedure has a guiding function for Europe as a whole.

France's Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR) told Apple on Tuesday to halt iPhone 12 sales in France after tests that it said showed the phone's Specific Absorption Rate (SAR)- a gauge of the rate of radiofrequency energy absorbed by the body from a piece of equipment - was higher than legally allowed.

"The Federal Network Agency is in close contact with the responsible authority in France," the regulator told Reuters.

Researchers have conducted a vast number of studies over the last two decades to assess health risks resulting from mobile phones. According to the World Health Organisation, no adverse health effects have been established as being caused by mobile phone use.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Miranda Murray)