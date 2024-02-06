Germany Seeks to Raise $2.3 Billion Selling Deutsche Post Stake

(Bloomberg) -- German state-owned bank KfW plans to raise as much as €2.2 billion ($2.3 billion) by selling a stake in logistics company Deutsche Post AG.

The bank is looking to sell up to 50 million shares, which equates to a 4% stake in the firm, according to deal terms seen by Bloomberg News. The shares are being offered in the range of €43.45 to market price in an accelerated process, the terms showed.

Deutsche Post shares closed at €44.41 in Frankfurt on Tuesday. JPMorgan, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank are arranging the sale.

