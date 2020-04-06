Germany, Spain Cases Slow; Dimon Sees Recession: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

Germany and Spain reported lower numbers of new cases, a tentative sign that lockdown measures are easing the outbreak. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said he expects the fallout to include a major economic downturn and stress similar to the crisis that almost brought down the U.S. financial system in 2008.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he’ll propose a state of emergency in prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka for about a month, after a renewed surge in coronavirus infections. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized as a precaution, after struggling to recover from the infection he contracted.

Stock markets rallied after President Donald Trump said he sees signs the pandemic is beginning to level off in the U.S. In New York State, fatalities fell for the first time on Sunday, though Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was too early to say if the outbreak had reached a peak.

Key Developments:

Global cases near 1.3 million; deaths reach 69,789: Johns HopkinsSouth Korea sees lowest new cases since surgeTesla shows ventilator prototype made from car componentsIndia bans exports of “game changer” virus drugWuhan emerges from lockdown with a missionVirus spurs global free-for-all in medical trade

Dimon Sees ‘Bad Recession’ and Echoes of 2008 Crisis Ahead (6:11 a.m. NY)

“At a minimum, we assume that it will include a bad recession combined with some kind of financial stress similar to the global financial crisis of 2008,” the CEO said Monday in his annual letter to shareholders. “Our bank cannot be immune to the effects of this kind of stress.”

Nigeria to Borrow $6.9 Billion to Offset Virus Impact on Economy (7:03 a.m. NY)

The government plans to raise as much as $6.9 billion from multilateral lenders to offset the impact of the pandemic. The state will seek $3.4 billion from the International Monetary Fund, $2.5 billion from the World Bank and a further $1 billion from the African Development Bank, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed told reporters Monday.

French Firms Have Requested Guarantees for EU20 Billion of Loans (6:58 p.m. NY)

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said 100,000 companies requested government loan guarantees for a total of 20 billion euros ($21.6 billion). In addition, more than 500,000 small companies have requested aid from France’s solidarity fund.

Redhill Announces First Covid-19 Patient Treated With Opaganib (6:19 a.m. NY)

RedHill Biopharma said the first patient with a confirmed coronavirus diagnosis was dosed with opaganib in Israel, and additional patients are expected to be treated in the coming days. Pre-clinical data demonstrated anti-viral effects in other viruses, anti-inflammatory activities and the potential to reduce lung inflammation, the company said.

Hungary Announces Virus Stimulus Plan of Up to 20% of GDP (6:17 a.m. NY)

Hungary’s government will pay some-private sector wages, offer loan guarantees and boost spending on infrastructure and pensions as part of a major fiscal stimulus plan aimed at averting a recession and mass unemployment as the coronavirus pummels the economy. The package, valued at 18% to 20% of gross domestic product including planned stimulus from the central bank, will also see the 2020 budget deficit rise to 2.7% of GDP from 1%, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

Iran Reports 136 New Deaths, Compared With 151 on Sunday (5:53 p.m. HK)

The nation also reported 2,274 new infections, taking the total to 60,500. Total deaths now stand at 3,739.

Austria Takes First Steps Toward Economic Restart Next Week (5:43 p.m. HK)

Austrian small retailers, hardware and gardening shops will reopen next week after national lockdown measures succeeded in slowing the spread of coronavirus. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. But social distancing rules will apply at least until the end of April.

Nestle Struggles to Keep Up With Rising Demand, CEO Says (5:40 p.m. HK)

Nestle SA is struggling to keep up with consumers’ appetites as obstacles slow down production at the world’s largest food and beverage company, Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider said. The maker of Pure Life bottled water and DiGiorno pizzas is seeing very strong demand for essential food and drink items, though many of its factories are unable to run at 100% capacity, Schneider said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

