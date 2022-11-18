Germany Sports Broadcasting Media (Television and Telecommunications) Market Landscape Report 2022: IPTV Subscriptions will Grow from 7.8 Million in 2021 to 8.4 Million by 2026

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Sports Broadcasting Media (Television and Telecommunications) Market Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.



It provides an overview of the television and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in Germany today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.



Key Highlights

IPTV subscriptions will grow from 7.8 million in 2021 to 8.4 million by 2026, with improving coverage of broadband networks which support the delivery of IPTV services.

SVOD subscriptions will continue to grow over the forecast period at a robust CAGR of 9.7%, supported by new entrants into the market and rising fixed broadband penetration in the country.

Fiber-optic lines will surpass digital subscriber line (DSL) subscriptions in 2026, driven by ongoing investments by operators and the government in fiber-optic network expansion over the forecast period.

Scope

Pay-TV operators had an estimated 30.0 million subscribers (includes basic and premium pay-TV services) in 2021, a 1.1% rise from 2020.

Germany had an estimated 36.5 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2021, an increase of 6.3 million or 20.9% from 2020.

4G is the leading mobile technology with a share of 78.3% of total mobile subscriptions in 2021. However, its subscription share will decline over the forecast period to 40.3% as subscribers migrate to higher-speed 5G services.

Germany's smartphone subscription penetration of population reached an estimated 92.6% in 2021. Over the forecast period, the smartphone subscription penetration of the population will rise to 98.2% by 2026, supported by device bundled plans with easy monthly instalment options offered by MNOs.

Total fixed broadband lines in Germany will increase from 37.9 million in 2021 to 42.2 million by 2026, supported by growth in DSL, cable, fixed wireless access (FWA) and FTTH/B lines, on the back of ongoing efforts by the government and operators to improve and expand broadband in the country.

