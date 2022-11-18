U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +26.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,735.00
    +154.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,807.00
    +96.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.40
    +11.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.31
    -0.33 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.74
    -0.37 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1908
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8770
    -0.3690 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,748.69
    +155.96 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.78
    +4.36 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.42
    +58.88 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Germany Sports Broadcasting Media (Television and Telecommunications) Market Landscape Report 2022: IPTV Subscriptions will Grow from 7.8 Million in 2021 to 8.4 Million by 2026

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Sports Broadcasting Media (Television and Telecommunications) Market Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.

It provides an overview of the television and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in Germany today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.

Key Highlights

  • IPTV subscriptions will grow from 7.8 million in 2021 to 8.4 million by 2026, with improving coverage of broadband networks which support the delivery of IPTV services.

  • SVOD subscriptions will continue to grow over the forecast period at a robust CAGR of 9.7%, supported by new entrants into the market and rising fixed broadband penetration in the country.

  • Fiber-optic lines will surpass digital subscriber line (DSL) subscriptions in 2026, driven by ongoing investments by operators and the government in fiber-optic network expansion over the forecast period.

Scope

  • Pay-TV operators had an estimated 30.0 million subscribers (includes basic and premium pay-TV services) in 2021, a 1.1% rise from 2020.

  • Germany had an estimated 36.5 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2021, an increase of 6.3 million or 20.9% from 2020.

  • 4G is the leading mobile technology with a share of 78.3% of total mobile subscriptions in 2021. However, its subscription share will decline over the forecast period to 40.3% as subscribers migrate to higher-speed 5G services.

  • Germany's smartphone subscription penetration of population reached an estimated 92.6% in 2021. Over the forecast period, the smartphone subscription penetration of the population will rise to 98.2% by 2026, supported by device bundled plans with easy monthly instalment options offered by MNOs.

  • Total fixed broadband lines in Germany will increase from 37.9 million in 2021 to 42.2 million by 2026, supported by growth in DSL, cable, fixed wireless access (FWA) and FTTH/B lines, on the back of ongoing efforts by the government and operators to improve and expand broadband in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Country statistics

  • Population and household context

  • Television and telecom services market outlook

  • TV services market

  • SVOD services market

  • Mobile services market

  • Fixed broadband services market

  • Total telecom service revenue

  • Competitive landscape snapshots

  • Competitive landscape

  • Additional resources

  • Data tables

  • Glossary

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Prime Video

  • ARD

  • DAZN

  • Deutsche Telekom

  • O2

  • ProSiebenSat.1

  • RTL

  • S Nation Media

  • ServusTV

  • Sky

  • Sport1

  • Vodafone

  • Warner Bros Discovery

  • ZDF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgibgy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shi

  • Shortage of Legacy Chips Keeping Ford CEO Up at Night

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. sees a prolonged shortage of mature chips that automakers need for their vehicles.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay Debts“It’s too painful. We need to understand yo

  • Twitter Workers Say Farewell After Musk Ultimatum

    The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.

  • The celebrities FTX used to build trust are being sued, but can they really be held accountable?

    “We need to meet people where they are—and that means embracing skepticism.” That is what former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a statement announcing the company’s Super Bowl commercial featuring the comedian Larry David on Feb. 13. In the one-minute advertisement, David dismisses some of history’s biggest technological and scientific inventions from the wheel to the light bulb. The subtext: This guy is always wrong.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff in Email to Accept ‘Hardcore’ Culture or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent an email to Twitter Inc. employees requiring them to pledge to stay with the company, working long hours at “high intensity” during its transformation, or to accept a buyout. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wro

  • Amazon layoffs to extend into 2023

    "Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees. Jassy added the company was in the middle of an annual operating planning review where it was making decisions about what should change in each of its business. Amazon has not yet decided on how many other roles will be impacted from the move.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • PNC to cut 25 branches in February, spares Pittsburgh

    PNC Financial Services Group, which in late October confirmed 20 branch consolidations in January, filed applications with the OCC to cut another 25 that span seven states on Feb. 17. None in the latest batch are in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro. Many of the planned cuts are in-store branches at Stop & Shop and Giant supermarkets in Maryland and New Jersey.

  • Applied Materials Stock Leaps on Q4 Earnings Beat, Improving Outlook

    "We expect 2023 to be a down year for wafer fab equipment spending, but we believe that Applied's business will be more resilient," said CEO Gary Dickerson.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Hard Line on Quiet Quitters—and Anyone He Thinks Is Close

    The Twitter Inc. CEO’s explicit ultimatum to staffers is consistent with the hard-driving approach that helped him build some of the world’s most valuable companies—but there are risks.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols, New CEO Says

    Alameda Research, the trading vehicle at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s and FTX’s downfall, had a “secret exemption” from the crypto exchange’s liquidation procedures, according to bankruptcy filings Thursday. The revelation in a court filing, though scant on details, would indicate that Alameda held an advantage when making risky leveraged trades on FTX. Crypto derivatives exchanges such as FTX automatically sell the collateral of traders who borrowed its money to place bets that turned south.

  • Disabled employee sues Twitter over Musk's ban on remote work

    Twitter Inc owner Elon Musk's mandate that employees stop working remotely and put in "long hours at high intensity" discriminates against workers with disabilities, a new lawsuit claims. Dmitry Borodaenko, a California-based engineering manager who said Twitter fired him this week when he refused to report to the office, filed a proposed class action against the company in San Francisco federal court on Wednesday. Borodaenko said Musk's recent call for Twitter employees to return to the office or quit violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which requires employers to offer reasonable accommodations to workers with disabilities.

  • These are the three financial areas to sort out in the year before you retire

    Am I better off taking the tax hit now and investing less in my 401(k)? Your question has three parts: investments, taxes and cash savings. Retirement is multi-faceted, and you need answers as they relate to filling in your income gap during semi-retirement and full retirement.

  • The ‘Amazon of Africa’ is reducing staff and cutting premature products in its new era

    African e-commerce company Jumia reported $50.5 million in revenue for this year’s third quarter with declining operating losses (33%) and increasing gross profit (29%) compared to last year, while active customers and the value of services sold improved marginally. These results come out barely a week after the company’s co-CEOs since 2012 stepped down—a move that raised eyebrows in the industry as to the company’s direction.

  • What Warren Buffett's $4 Billion Bet Means for Semiconductor Stocks

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) just received a considerable credibility boost. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed in its third quarter 2022 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it now owns more than 60 million shares of the chip giant. Given the company's importance to the chip industry, the purchase may prompt interest not only in TSMC, but numerous other chip stocks as well.

  • Prediction: Ads Could Make Disney and Netflix Investors a Ton of Money

    Not every Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investor is stoked about the upcoming launch of an ad-supported version of Disney+, just as some Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shareholders fear the recent launch of its lower-cost, ad-supported streaming service could tarnish the brand's premium image. Fresh data from Parks Associates, however, suggests ad-supported streaming platforms are more palatable -- and probably going to be more profitable -- than most people might think. Consumer-technology market research outfit Parks Associates reports that 23% of ad-supported streaming video watchers "often" click on a video ad they see injected into their programming, with the same proportion indicating they actually buy goods and services being promoted within those advertisements.

  • TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.