Germany Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses - Germany's MNOs Closing 3G Networks

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

Germany's MNOs closing 3G networks

With one of Europe's largest telecom markets, Germany hosts a number of significant operators which offer effective competition in the mobile and broadband sectors.

Telekom Deutschland remains the dominant provider in the fixed-line segment, though there is increasing competition from operators including freenet, Vodafone Germany, and Telefonica Germany, each of which is making use of regulatory measures aimed at facilitating wholesale network access to provide fibre-based broadband services.

The German mobile market is driven by mobile data, with the number of mobile broadband subscribers having increased rapidly in recent years. With LTE now effectively universally available, considerable progress has recently been made in building out 5G networks. Telekom's 5G service provided about 80% population coverage by March 2021. This was expected to be increased to 90% coverage by the end of the year.

This report introduces the key aspects of the German telecom market, providing data on the country's fixed network infrastructure as well as key regulatory developments including the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, and carrier preselection.

The report also covers the mobile voice and data sectors, including an overview of the main operators and their strategies for dealing with competition and emerging technologies, also an assessment of recent regulatory developments and spectrum auctions. In addition, the report analyses the fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with subscriber forecasts and an assessment of developments with related technologies such as FttP, DOCSIS3.1 and powerline broadband.

Key developments:

Unsere Grune Glasfaser joint venture starts building 50,000km wholesale fibre access network;

Regulator approves four-year termination rates to 2023, sets reduced MTRs through to 2022;

Telekom Deutschland launches standalone 5G service;

Additional security measures applied to 5G network components;

Telefonica Germany reports 98% LTE coverage;

Vodafone Germany to extend its 1Gb/s service to 25 million premises by 2022;

NetCologne rolls out 1Gb/s service in Cologne;

EWE to invest more than 1 billion in fibre-based infrastructure to 2026;

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2020, VATM market data updates for 2021, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2022, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Telekom Deutschland

Freenet

BT Global Services

Tele2 Germany

Telefonica Germany

Vodafone Germany

E-Plus

CallMobile

QSC

Kabel BW

Kabel Deutschland

Unitymedia

PrimaCom

The Cloud

Energie Baden-Wurttemberg

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Telecommunications market

Recent developments

Historical overview

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Mobile market developments

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators

Market overview

Telekom Deutschland (Telekom)

Vodafone Germany

Freenet

Tele2 Germany

Telefonica Germany

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

International infrastructure

Smart infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

