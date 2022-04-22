U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.83
    -121.83 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.49
    -46.97 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.71
    -2.08 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    -13.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0198 (-1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5270
    +0.1710 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,532.82
    -1,730.46 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.35
    -21.22 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Germany Tractor Market Analysis & Forecasts 2022-2028 - Technological Advancements in Tractors & Increasing Use of Non-Conventional Fuel in Tractors

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The German agriculture tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2028

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present market and its market dynamics for 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

GERMANY TRACTOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

Tractors are the most profitable segment of agricultural equipment in Germany, accounting for nearly 80% of total revenue. In addition, Germany is the leading tractor exporter in Europe in terms of unit sales. Tractors manufactured in Germany account for more than two-thirds of all tractors produced in Europe.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the Germany agriculture tractor market are John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, TAFE, and Kubota. In terms of units sold, John Deere and Fendt are the market leaders which accounted for more than 40% of overall German agriculture tractors market in 2021, and in terms of exports, Fendt emerges as the largest exporter of tractors manufactured in Germany, it is the largest manufacturer and seller in Germany.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Germany Agriculture Tractor Market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.10% (by Volume) during the forecast period 2021-2028. 2-Wheel-Drive segment accounted more than 85% from the overall tractor market. 50-100 HP segment accounted for the largest market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% (by Volume) during the forecast period.

  • Germany is the Europe's largest tractors market. The two biggest agricultural tractor markets in Europe - Germany and France, accounting for almost four agricultural tractors out of 10 registered in Europe. Agriculture tractors accounted for 93% of the overall German tractors market in 2021.

  • With approximately 80% share, tractors are the largest segment of agriculture equipment in Germany in terms of revenue. In addition, in terms of unit sales, Germany is the largest exporter of tractors across Europe. The number of tractors manufactured in Germany accounts for over two-thirds of the total number of tractors manufactured in Europe.

  • The German economy achieved excellent growth in 2021, and the growth rate is expected to sustain in 2023, supported by the rising employment rate and a monetary policy stance that will continue to support domestic demand. Consequently, 2022 is expected to witness a healthy increment of 4.5% in real GDP growth.

  • The Government of Germany's schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations are the major drivers that are contributing to the growth of the overall value chain in the German agricultural sector.

  • Germany spent $1.4 billion of its official development assistance (ODA) on agriculture in 2021, making it the prime Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and Development Assistance Committee (DAC) donor to agriculture in real terms.

  • Agriculture was one of the strategic priorities of the former Development Minister of Germany, Gerd Muller, launched 'ONE WORLD - No Hunger', a special initiative on food and nutrition security as well as rural development in 2014, which will most likely be carried forward in this legislative period (2021?2025) under the new Development Minister Svenja Schulze.

KEY VENDORS

  • John Deere

  • CNH

  • AGCO

  • Kubota

  • TAFE

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

  • SDF

  • Action Construction Equipment (ACE)

  • Iseki

  • Deutz-Fahr

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Yanmar

  • Escorts

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Germany's Agricultural Incentives
7.3 Foreign Direct Investment
7.4 Advantage Germany
7.5 Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) & Eu Agricultural Expenditure
7.6 Cropping Intensity & Land Holding Structures
7.7 Role of Tractors in German Agriculture Sector
7.8 Import & Export Analysis
7.9 Technological Advancements
7.10 Impact of Covid-19 on German Agriculture Sector

8 Market Landscape
8.1 Market Overview
8.1.1 Major Labor Shortage in Agriculture Sector
8.1.2 Equipment Financing Structure
8.2 Market Size & Forecast

9 Horsepower
9.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
9.2 Market Overview
9.3 Less Than 50 Hp
9.3.1 Market Overview
9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3.3 Less Than 50 Hp Agriculture Tractor Market in Germany by Zones
9.4 50-100 Hp
9.5 101-150 Hp
9.6 151-200 Hp
9.7 201-300 Hp
9.8 301-400 Hp
9.9 Above 400 Hp

10 Drive Type
10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
10.2 Market Overview
10.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
10.3 2Wd Tractors
10.3.1 Market Overview
10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3.3 2Wd Agriculture Tractor Market in Germany by Zones
10.4 4Wd Tractors

11 Zones
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Zone I
11.3.1 Market Overview
11.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3.3 Zone I Agriculture Tractor Market by Hp
11.3.4 Zone I Agriculture Tractor Market by Wheel Drive
11.4 Zone II
11.5 Zone III
11.6 Zone IV

12 Market Opportunities & Trends
12.1 Technological Advancements in Tractors
12.1.1 Self-Driving Tractors
12.1.2 GPS Technology
12.1.3 Growing Demand for Autonomous Tractors
12.2 Growing Farm Mechanization to Reduce Workforce
12.3 Increasing Use of Non-Conventional Fuel in Tractors

13 Market Growth Enablers
13.1 Financial Support to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies
13.2 Growth in Agricultural Productivity & Exports
13.2.1 Agricultural Exports
13.3 Socio-Demographic Changes in Germany
13.4 Increasing Farmland Size

14 Market Restraints
14.1 Latest Type-Approval Regulations Hamper New Sales
14.2 Swelling Demand for Used & Rental Tractors
14.3 Fluctuating Commodity Prices

15 Five Forces Analysis
15.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
15.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
15.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competition Overview
16.1.1 Brand Loyalty
16.1.2 Sales & Exports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqmw7s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/germany-tractor-market-analysis--forecasts-2022-2028---technological-advancements-in-tractors--increasing-use-of-non-conventional-fuel-in-tractors-301530914.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Crumbled on Friday

    The company's better-than-expected results couldn't counter management's cautious forecast.

  • Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks that analysts are increasing the price targets of. If you want to see some more tech stocks that were favored by market experts recently, click Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the technology sector into overdrive, in terms of […]

  • Elon Musk Takes Major Step Toward Buying Twitter

    The ongoing game of footsie between billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and social media platform Twitter reached a new stage April 22, as Musk began major steps towards buying the company. It all began when Musk announced that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the company's largest shareholder at the time. The ensuing chaos was primarily orchestrated by Musk and his very visible presence on Twitter, where he has 82.9 million followers.

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Why is the stock market falling? Dow drops nearly 900 points as investors weigh Fed’s policy path, earnings

    U.S. stocks were under pressure Friday a day after hawkish comments by the head of the U.S. central bank as investors also weigh some disappointing corporate earnings.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Friday

    Investors may believe the supply chain problems won't have as much of an impact as previously thought.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    Stocks aren't like children -- it's OK to talk publicly about which investments are your favorites. I own shares of more than 60 different companies, but Disney (NYSE: DIS), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are my three favorite stocks right now.

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • Why Alibaba Was Rising Today on a Terrible Day for the Markets

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were up as much as 5.5% today, before settling into a 0.8% gain as of 1:56 p.m. ET. Yesterday, China's Securities Regulatory Commission held a meeting with members of large banks, insurance companies, and the country's social security fund, and encouraged these large in-country investors to buy stocks. China's government hasn't done itself any favors, of course.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge as investors prepare for ramp up on interest rate hikes

    U.S. stocks fell sharply in a sell-off on Friday as investors weighed a bevy of corporate earnings and braced for more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve in coming months.

  • Plug Power Jumped Tuesday, So Why Is It Now Down 10% This Week?

    Shares of fuel cell and hydrogen producer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a roller coaster of a week. On Tuesday, when the company announced a big new deal with Walmart, the stock rose double digits. The early-week surge came after the supplier of hydrogen fuel cells announced a new agreement with existing customer Walmart.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed This Week and Could Head Even Lower

    The dire warning Rivian's CEO gave could have long-term implications on the company's prospects.

  • Market sell-off indicates investors think the Fed is ‘behind the curve’: Strategist

    Invesco Global Market Strategist Brian Levitt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest statements from the Fed regarding interest rate hikes, volatility, shifting consumer demands throughout the pandemic, and the outlook on markets and tech stocks.

  • How Nucor's Buying Into Another High-Margin Business

    Steel giant Nucor likes being No. 1. So when it dips its toes into a new industry niche, it tends to keep buying.

  • Oil services company Schlumberger beats on earnings, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for oil services company Schlumberger.&nbsp;

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett assumed control of the company back in May of 1965, that position would be worth more than $27.5 million today. The investment conglomerate now has a market capitalization of roughly $771 billion and stands as the one of the world's largest companies, and The Oracle of Omaha's ability to identify promising businesses worth holding long term has played a big role in getting there. While Berkshire's massive market cap suggests its most explosive days of growth are likely in the past, an incredible performance and top-tier management and analyst teams suggest it can still pay to look to the company for investing inspiration.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 58% to Buy Now and Hold

    The market has been turbulent in recent months, and investors have been quick to sell out of software stocks with growth-dependent valuations amid a rising tide of risk factors. Many growth stocks with the potential to deliver multibagger returns over the long term have seen their valuations depressed and are worth pouncing on today. One of those growth stocks, Unity Software (NYSE: U), has seen its share price fall roughly 60% from the lifetime high it reached last November, and the stock has what it takes to deliver market-crushing returns.

  • This will be a year for stock market traders — here are 12 companies to favor, says 40-year investing veteran Bob Doll

    If you’re relatively new to investing, and you think 2022 has been a year from hell, imagine being in the stock market for over 40 years. That would’ve put you through the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, the dot-com crash in 2000, the crash of 1987, and the savings and loan debacle of the 1980s — besides the pandemic bear.