Germany unaware of extradition request for Georgian killed in Berlin

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The German government said on Wednesday it was unaware that Russia had made an extradition request for a Georgian man murdered in Berlin in August after Russian President Vladimir Putin said requests from Moscow had not been heeded.

"The government is not aware of a Russian extradition request for the victim of the crime," said a spokesman for the Justice Ministry.

Germany last week expelled two employees at the Russian embassy in Berlin, saying Moscow was not cooperating sufficiently in the investigation. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel)