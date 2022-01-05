U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

Germany wants to see concrete steps on nuclear disarmament after P5 statement

·1 min read

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The German government welcomed the statement by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council on the need to avoid nuclear war, but said there needed also to be concrete progress on nuclear disarmament.

"This is an important affirmation by the five nuclear-weapon states of the Non-Proliferation Treaty," the German Foreign Office said on Wednesday. "At the same time, we need concrete steps towards nuclear disarmament in order to move closer to the joint goal of a world without nuclear weapons."

Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States issued a joint statement on Monday saying that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and it must be avoided. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Miranda Murray)

  • US pushes unity on Ukraine ahead of key Russia meetings

    In a display of unity, the Biden administration and its European allies are beginning a series of meetings aimed at showing Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be met with a forceful response. Using virtually identical language, the U.S. and its European allies have several times in the past month issued joint and individual messages advising Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will face "massive consequences” and “severe costs” if he goes ahead with further military intervention in Ukraine.

  • Katyusha rocket hits military base at Baghdad airport

    A Katyusha rocket struck an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. troops at Baghdad’s international airport on Wednesday, an Iraqi military statement said. No damage or casualties were reported from the attack, the third in as many days since Monday's anniversary of a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad two years ago. The Iraqi military statement said a rocket launcher with one rocket was located in a residential district in western Baghdad.

  • Giant U.S. chipmaker eyes Triangle for $40 billion-plus plant

    As companies race to fill the global shortage of semiconductors, a major manufacturing operation could land in North Carolina and reshape the Triangle region's economic future.

  • Tesla criticized for showroom in China’s Xinjiang region, Walmart clashes with Beijing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita details the backlash Tesla is receiving after the EV developer opened a showroom in China's controversial Xinjiang region, the site of the country's suppression of the Uyghur Muslim population.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • One-Day $10 Billion Profit Erases Turkey Central Bank Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank posted an extraordinary daily profit of around $10 billion on the final day of 2021, sparking questions on what caused this overnight boon that will trickle down to the nation’s Treasury.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Police Pinpoint Starting P

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • Biden economic adviser calls expiring Child Tax Credit expansion just one piece of a bigger puzzle

    When Democrats passed one year of an expanded Child Tax Credit within the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, many of the credit's supporters hoped it would become permanent.

  • Fed Minutes Eyed for Details on Rate Liftoff, Shrinking Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatInvestors gauging the likely timing of the Federal Reserve’s first interest-rate

  • U.S. court revives lawsuit against Pfizer, others on Iraq terrorism funding claims

    A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and other companies over allegations their contracts with Iraq's health ministry helped fund terrorism that killed Americans during the war in Iraq. The plaintiffs contend that the militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi, sponsored by Hezbollah, controlled Iraq's health ministry and that the 21 defendant U.S. and European medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies made corrupt payments to obtain medical-supply contracts.

  • 73% of Americans Are Buying Into a Dangerous Social Security Myth

    It's kept millions of seniors out of poverty and serves as an important income source for most retirees. In fact, close to three-fourths of all Americans believe a dangerous Social Security myth that could lead them to make the wrong decisions about their future retirement benefits. According to the TransAmerica Center for Retirement Studies, 73% of workers responding to a recent survey indicated that they agreed with the statement, "I am concerned that when I am ready to retire, Social Security will not be there for me."

  • Lauren Boebert Self-Owns With Rant About ‘Gaslighters’

    Twitter users mockingly suggested the extremist Colorado Republican offered her resignation with the post.

  • Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to save electricity

    Kosovo's government on Tuesday introduced a ban on cryptocurrency mining in an attempt to curb electricity consumption as the country faces the worst energy crisis in a decade due to production outages. "All law enforcement agencies will stop the production of this activity in cooperation with other relevant institutions that will identify the locations where there is cryptocurrency production," Economy and Energy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said in a statement. Due to cheap power prices in Kosovo in recent years, many young people in Kosovo have got involved in crypto mining.

  • Melania Trump Announces World’s Most Expensive Garage Sale

    The former first lady is listing an old hat, an original watercolor, and an NFT digital artwork for a minimum $250,000 bid

  • Oil ends up at $80/bbl as OPEC+ sticks with Feb output hike

    (Reuters) -Global benchmark Brent crude jumped on Tuesday to $80 a barrel, its highest since November, as OPEC+ agreed to stick with its planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent futures settled up $1.02, or 1.3%, at $80 a barrel, almost back to the level they were at on Nov. 26 when reports of the new variant first appeared, sparking a more than 10% decline in prices on that day. "The oil market is bullish today as a result of optimism sourced from today's monthly OPEC+ meeting, which is helping oil prices trade higher," said Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.

  • Kazakhstan’s Tokayev Sets State of Emergency as Fuel Protests Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- Protests in Kazakhstan turned violent Wednesday as anger over a jump in fuel prices spilled into broader discontent with political and economic stagnation, raising concerns in Russia, its biggest trading-partner and ally. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scrap

  • Tesla showroom in China's Xinjiang region blasted by rights groups

    U.S. human rights and trade groups on Tuesday blasted Tesla's New Year's Eve announcement that it opened a showroom in Xinjiang, the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region where detention camps have drawn heavy criticism. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest U.S. Muslim advocacy organization, said Tesla was "supporting genocide". Similar criticism came from a U.S. trade group, the Alliance for American Manufacturing, and U.S. senator Marco Rubio.

  • UK Bans Crypto.com Ads as Regulator Activity Spikes Globally

    UK Regulator bans two Crypto.com ads. With regulator activity spiking, more moves against platforms are likely near-term.

  • UPDATE 5-Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr and Ivanka are subpoenaed in New York probe

    New York state's attorney general is demanding that two of Donald Trump's adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, testify in her civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices and namesake company. Subpoenas to the Trumps from the office of Attorney General Letitia James were disclosed in a Monday filing with a New York state court in Manhattan. Donald Trump has also been subpoenaed to testify under oath https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-attorney-general-seeks-trumps-deposition-amid-probe-washington-post-2021-12-09.

  • Former CFTC chairman blasts Biden approach to crypto regulation as ‘reactionary’

    Believers in the transformative power of the blockchain have labeled the rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies a revolution, implicitly placing financial industry incumbents and federal regulators in the role of anxious reactionaries.