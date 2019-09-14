Germany's climate protection measures to cost 40 bln euros by 2023 - source

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Climate protection measures that Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and their Social Democrat coalition partners want to unveil next week will cost at least 40 billion euros until 2023, a person briefed on the talks told Reuters on Saturday.

"We agree that something needs to be done but it is still open which form this will take," the source briefed on the talks said late on Friday. "We still have not agreed on a price for a tonne of C02."

The government wants to unveil its climate protection package on Sept. 20. (Reporting by Holger Hansen Writing by Joseph Nasr, Editing by William Maclean)