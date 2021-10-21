U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,514.75
    -13.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    -116.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,340.50
    -37.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,277.80
    -9.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.81
    -0.61 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.01
    +0.31 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0110
    -0.3180 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,631.96
    +1,803.93 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,555.99
    +75.18 (+5.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.01
    -37.09 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Germany's FlixMobility acquires Greyhound Lines, the iconic U.S. bus company, in $78M deal

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

FlixMobility, the $3 billion-German transportation startup that has doubled down on long distance buses and slowly and quietly gobbled up transit lines and operations across Europe, today announced a big move to raise its game in the U.S. The company announced that it is acquiring Greyhound Lines, the iconic U.S. bus network, from UK-based owner FirstGroup. Flix said the deal -- which includes a vehicle fleet, trademarks, and related assets and liabilities -- has an enterprise value on a debt-free / cash-free basis of $46 million, with an unconditional deferred consideration of $32 million with an interest rate of 5% per annum alongside that.

FirstGroup acquired Greyhound back in 2007 in a bigger $3.6 billion deal, part of a bigger strategy to take on the U.S. market (it also bought Ryder, the yellow school bus network, around the same time). But more recently it has been divesting a number of its U.S. assets in a bid to focus more on the U.K. market. It had in fact been looking to sell the assets Flix has now acquired since 2019. FirstGroup hived off its Greyhound facilities last December for $138 million, and in April sold off the bulk of the rest of the business to EQT, but that did not include the Greyhound transit network.

The deal signifies a huge move for Flix to double down not just on bus transport, but the U.S. market, where it was already active but with a significantly smaller profile. FlixBus, as the service is known, is today active in more than 2,500 destinations in 36 countries outside the U.S., working across 400,000 daily connections. Greyhound is actually nearly as big: it covers 2,400 destinations in North America, with almost 16 million passengers annually. (Flix's last reported customer numbers were from 2019, pre-pandemic, and were more 62 million; those figures would have drastically dropped in recent times given distancing and travel restrictions around Covid-19, which could be one reason why it does not provide more updated numbers.)

The deal is not about expanding Flix's network, but also presence and mindshare. Greyhound is nothing short of an iconic presence. In a country fixated on travel, it has figured in dozens of famous songs, films and other art forms, albeit not always in the most flattering of lights.

And that somewhat extended to the business, too: Greyhound was a waning part of FirstGroup's profitability, although Flix would argue that there is still a lot of mileage (sorry) left in long-distance bus transport -- a profile that it believed, even as many stopped traveling anywhere, increased during the pandemic as it presented itself as a lower-cost form of travel at a time when gas prices have gone up, and air travel was too expensive or too difficult to manage, yet people still needed to get from A to B.

This is also where Flix's tech comes into play. Like other transportation startups such as Uber but also those that have focused on longer-distance journeys like BlaBlaCar, Flix's approach has been to take a legacy service -- in this case buses (it also operates trains) -- and apply better algorithms to determine pricing and routing and timing for the different buses on the network. Indeed, it has often been referred to as the "Uber of buses."

It also generally does not own its fleet, working with third-party independent bus companies to operate vehicles that it brands itself. (I think it's very unlikely to drop the Greyhound branding altogether however, given the iconic status of it.) However, this deal appears to represent a shift in that strategy. When the company raised its monster $650 round earlier this year -- a round it specifically said would be used to expand in the U.S., a long-desired frontier for the startup -- we raised the question of whether it would, longer term, continue to pursue a model where it does not directly own buses, but instead works with third parties that take on that capital investment themselves (not unlike Uber). The Greyhound deal will include a fleet so it may well be moving further into that realm now.

Jochen Engert, FlixMobility's co-founder and co-CEO said in a statement: “The continuous expansion of our services through partnerships and acquisitions has always been an integral part of our growth strategy to build our global presence. The acquisition of Greyhound is a major step forward in the US. The FlixBus and Greyhound teams share a common vision to make smart, affordable and sustainable mobility accessible to all."

“Consumers across North America are increasingly seeking affordable, comfortable, smart and sustainable mobility solutions. A compelling offering will draw significantly more travellers away from private cars to shared coach mobility," added André Schwämmlein, another co-founder and co-CEO of FlixMobility, in a statement. "Together, FlixBus and Greyhound will be better able to meet this increased demand. As our business continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic, we will replicate the success that we have already achieved in 36 countries outside of the US with our innovative and customer centric approach.”

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stock futures consolidate after lurching toward new record high

    U.S. stock futures took a step back Thursday, consolidating after a rally from last month's lows that has brought indexes to a whisker of their record highs.

  • Allbirds Just Launched Its Most Versatile Sneaker Yet

    “They are great for long hikes, trail runs, and even just walking around the city.”

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • AT&T adds wireless subscribers in 5G push, new movies boost HBO Max

    Shares of AT&T rose 1% to $26.17 in pre-market trading. Total revenue was $39.9 billion in the third quarter, exceeding analysts' average estimate of $39.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Telecom operators, including AT&T and Verizon Communications Inc, have been unwinding their expensive media businesses to direct their investment on phone and internet services.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Analyst who called bitcoin's rebound says ether could hit $10,000

    First comes a bitcoin price pop, then comes ethereum, says one analyst who's eyeing $10,000.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • Tesla Just Had a Strong Quarter. Its Valuation Is for a Very Different Business.

    Here’s a stat to consider when thinking about Tesla valuation. If the electric-vehicle maker were to beat earnings estimates in every single quarter next year by as much as it did during the third quarter of 2021, Tesla still would be trading at over 100 times 2022 earnings. All that said, Tesla enjoyed an undeniably good third quarter, when rivals were hampered by product shortages, most notably microchips.

  • Intel Reports Earnings Thursday. What to Expect.

    Analysts expect Intel to report adjusted earnings of $1.11 a share and sales of $18.23 billion, according to FactSet.

  • Novavax falls on production delay report, but this analyst expects good sales in the future

    Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh discusses the latest developments in the vaccine space, the state of biotech and why he thinks despite the recent selloff in Novavax, the company will deliver good sales in 2023 and beyond.

  • IBM Earnings Were Fine in the Last Quarter Before Its Kyndryl Spinoff. The Stock Is Falling.

    Revenue was $17.6 billion, up 0.3%, but a little below the Wall Street analyst consensus forecast of $17.8 billion.

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping Anyway.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Evergrande Shares Plunge as Deal Talks End, Sales Sink 97%

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    With yields ranging from 4% to 10.3%, this trio is perfectly positioned to help income investors navigate volatility.

  • FuelCell, Nike, SoFi Stocks Prepare For Breakouts In This Bullish Pattern

    FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL), Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) and SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) have all settled into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock either lower between a channel with parallel lines or into a small tightening triangle. For bearish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not), and the stock may continue downwa

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

    Ahead of Amazon's important third-quarter update, here's a preview of the earnings report, as well as a look at whether the growth stock may be attractive going into the update. When the e-commerce and cloud-computing specialist reports earnings next Thursday, investors will be watching closely to see how well Amazon can measure up to a tough year-ago comparison, when revenue was surging as many consumers around the world were sheltering at home. In Amazon's second-quarter earnings release, management guided for third-quarter revenue to be between $106 billion and $112 billion.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.