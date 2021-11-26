U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,624.75
    -74.25 (-1.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,980.00
    -769.00 (-2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,234.25
    -131.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,254.40
    -76.60 (-3.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.55
    -4.84 (-6.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.70
    +24.40 (+1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    +0.0081 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    -0.0220 (-1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    25.87
    +6.49 (+33.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3330
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9530
    -1.3860 (-1.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,087.34
    -4,262.88 (-7.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,350.25
    -70.26 (-4.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.17
    -197.20 (-2.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,751.62
    -747.66 (-2.53%)
     

Germany's incoming government wants to end coal use by 2030

Igor Bonifacic
·2 min read

Germany plans to phase out coal use by 2030, eight years earlier than previously planned, as part of its latest climate pledge. That same year, the country wants 80 percent of its electricity to come from renewable sources. Per the BBC, Olaf Scholz, the leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, announced the plan on Wednesday as part of a deal that will see the former vice-chancellor govern the country at the head of a three-party coalition made up of the Greens and Free Democrats.

Germany’s September 28th national election saw the Greens claim 118 seats in the Bundestag, making it the party’s best-ever showing. Scholz is expected to tap Greens leader Annalena Baerbock to serve as his foreign minister. Moreover, it’s likely Greens co-leader Robert Habeck will get the vice-chancellorship and the chance to oversee the country’s energy transition.

Notably, the coalition didn’t set a more aggressive emissions reduction target. By 2030, the country still plans to cut emissions by 65 percent from 1990 levels. According to an estimate from nonprofit Climate Action Tracker, Germany needs to reduce its greenhouse gas output by at least 70 percent by the end of the decade to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius target put forward by the Paris Agreement.

Additionally, in making a deal with the Social Democratic Party, the Greens made a significant compromise. Per Bloomberg, the country will use natural gas to ease the transition between coal and renewables. Critics also say the coalition had to do more to push electric vehicle adoption. The government only plans to have 15 million EVs on German roads by 2030. “This does not look like a coalition for progress,” Christoph Bautz, the head of Campact, told Clean Energy Wire. “The climate movement will have to keep pushing the coalition to truly make it a climate government."

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

