Germany's lower house of parliament approves debt brake suspension for 2023

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's lower house of parliament on Friday approved the suspension in 2023 of a self-imposed cap on borrowing for the fourth consecutive year after a constitutional court ruling last month tore up the government's spending plans.

The decision required an absolute majority in the Bundestag, with more than half of the members voting in favour. There were 414 votes in favour, 242 against it and nine abstentions.

The German government justified the suspension of the constitutionally enshrined debt brake, which limits net debt borrowing to 0.35% of GDP, with the war in Ukraine

