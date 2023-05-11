U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.75
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,604.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,427.50
    +18.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.70
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.03
    +0.47 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    2,036.50
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    -0.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0955
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.94
    -0.77 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2607
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2160
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,495.39
    -128.27 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.36
    -4.26 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.33
    -22.76 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.72
    +4.54 (+0.02%)
     

Germany's Merck flags decline in operating profit of up to 10% in 2023

Ludwig Burger
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA on Thursday warned that adjusted operating earnings could decline by as much as 10% this year as the outlook for its specialty chemicals business darkened, offsetting an upswing in drug prescriptions.

The company said it was expecting between 6.1 billion euros ($6.71 billion) and 6.7 billion euros in 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs. That is down from 6.8 billion last year.

It had previously predicted a "moderate decline to an about stable development", before any currency swings.

Demand for Merck's semiconductor materials "is expected to recover in the second half of 2023, but at a later point and from a lower base than previously assumed", it said.

Merck also said that first-quarter adjusted EBITDA declined 2.6% to 1.6 billion euros, slightly above the average estimate of 1.54 billion euros in an analyst poll on the company's website.

It highlighted as a particularly good performance the currency-adjusted sales growth of 30.6% of cancer immunotherapy Bavencio and 23% sales growth of multiple sclerosis drug Mavenclad.

CEO Belen Garijo said higher prescriptions of its new drugs were tempering the overall decline during 2023, which he described as a "transition year".

"This proves the resilience of our diversified, multi-industry portfolio," she said.

(This story has been corrected to fix the percentage of profit decline to 2.6%, not 7%, in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Friederike Heine)