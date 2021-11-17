U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Germany's Merkel urged Lukashenko to accept UN, EU aid for migrants - spokesperson

·1 min read

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke again with Belarus's Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday, stressing the need to let the United Nations and the European Commission provide aid to migrants stranded at Belarus's border with Poland.

"Chancellor Merkel spoke again with Mr Lukashenko," her spokesperson wrote on Twitter. "She stressed the need, with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organisation for Migration and the cooperation of the European Commission, to provide humanitarian aid and repatriation facilities to the affected people."

As in the statement following Monday's phone call, spokesperson Steffen Seibert made no reference to Lukashenko being Belarus's President, referring to him purely as "Mr Lukashenko". Germany and most western countries do not recognise the victory he claimed in last August's election. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Madeline Chambers)

