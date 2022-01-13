U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,722.27
    -4.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,381.97
    +91.65 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,140.70
    -47.69 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.66
    +19.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.60
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.40
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1474
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7340
    +0.0090 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2530
    -0.4130 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,830.19
    -56.14 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.56
    +8.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.16
    +9.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Germany's SoSafe raises $73M Series B led by Highland to address human error in cyber

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

As we’ve learned in the last few years, ‘human error’-led cyber security breaches are the ones companies often find it hardest to guard against. Surveys suggest some 85% of attacks can be traced back to the human factor. Thus startups built to alleviate this gap — such as the UK’s Cybsafe which raises $7-9m last year — are proliferating. Addressing human behavior is clearly one of the hottest new areas for cyber.

The latest to scale up in this space is SoSafe. The Cologne-based cybersecurity awareness and testing platform has now raised a $73 million Series B funding round led by growth-capital fund Highland Europe.

Existing investors Acton Capital and Global Founders Capital were joined by SAP Hybris founder and Celonis Advisory Board member Carsten Thoma together with La Famiglia as well as Adjust founder Christian Henschel as participants.

SoSafe competes with platforms like Knowbe4 (that went public in 2021) and Cofense which has raised $58M to date.

SoSafe says it takes a user-centered approach to cyber security, using insights from behavioral science to nudge users in the right, and safer, direction, using gamified methods to teach end-users what to look out for in a cyber-attack.

It now has over 1,500 customers including Aldi, Ceconomy AG, Taylor Wessing, Vattenfall and Valtech.

Dr. Niklas Hellemann, co-founder and managing director of SoSafe, said: “Challenging the existing paradigms in security awareness and human risk management, we have seen tremendous adoption of our platform and extraordinary growth.”

Lead investor Highland Europe has previously backed security companies such as Malwarebytes, Cobalt, and ActiveFence.

Gajan Rajanathan, partner at Highland Europe, said: “SoSafe’s founders have built a trusted cybersecurity awareness and testing platform, underpinned by behavioral analytics and human risk scoring that sustainably protects the most important threat surface in cybersecurity – human security breaches. They have rapidly emerged as one of the leading software scale-ups, experiencing incredible momentum in a short period of time.”

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia takes top spot as Facebook, Zoom tumble in Glassdoor ranking

    Companies from the greater San Francisco Bay Area represented the largest collection of companies on Glassdoor's 13th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, taking up more than a quarter of the list.

  • Solana Top Gainer Among Crypto Majors After BofA Endorsement, Rising NFT Activity

    Prices of solana bumped as much as 8% to $152 in the past 24 hours.

  • Luminar CEO shares how his company’s growth sets up Orlando for future tech success

    When Luminar Technologies Inc. put down roots in Orlando a decade ago, the company’s leadership was betting that a tech firm partially based in Central Florida could go “toe-to-toe” with companies built entirely in Silicon Valley, founder and CEO Austin Russell told Orlando Inno. Last year, the firm’s first full year as a publicly-traded company, was a big one for Orlando-based Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR). It doubled its workforce and surpassed the 400-employee mark in Orlando.

  • Amazon elevates cloud division cybersecurity chief to elite 'S-team'

    Amazon is consolidating its cybersecurity teams under one executive who will report directly to CEO Andy Jassy.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Shiba Inu

    When you hear the words "cryptocurrency success story," Shiba Inu may come to mind. Here's a look at three of my favorites that could dwarf Shiba Inu over time. There are many reasons to like Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and one is the method of development.

  • Metaverse Scarcity Isn’t Real

    Because scarcity in the metaverse is arbitrary and artificial, the values created with virtual real estate and NFTs are not the same as in the physical world, argues E&Y’s Paul Brody.

  • Third-Party Software for Teslas Can Be Hacked, German Teen Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A 19-year-old said he’s found flaws in a piece of third-party software that appears to be used by a relatively small number of owners of Tesla Inc. cars that could allow hackers to remotely control some of the vehicles’ functions.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ

  • DeFi Protocol Tranchess Meets Target to Become Binance Smart Chain Validator Node, Launches BNB Fund

    Expanding into BNB marks 'V2' of Tranchess, explained co-founder Danny Chong to CoinDesk, while acting as a BSC node provides additional revenue sources.

  • My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in January

    These cryptocurrencies aren't just valuable, they're building real utility for the digital economy.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Have Trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu During the Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, has bitten the dust so far in the new year. Cryptocurrency prices, in general, have fallen significantly in recent days. Here are two cryptocurrencies that have trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu during the current crypto crash.

  • China-Backed BSN to Release Infrastructure This Month to Support NFTs: Report

    The move is aimed at creating a Chinese NFT industry with no link to cryptocurrencies.

  • Dorsey Proposes Non-Profit Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund for Developers

    Citing an increase in litigation and legal threats toward bitcoin developers, Block founder and CEO Jack Dorsey proposed a legal defense fund.

  • Eureka raises $8M for its data cloud security platform

    Eureka, a Tel Aviv-based startup that provides enterprises with tools to manage security risks across their various data stores, today announced that it has raised an $8 million seed round led by YL Ventures. The company was founded by Liat Hayun (CEO), a former VP of Product Management at Palo Alto Networks, and Asaf Weiss (CTO), who was formerly a director of Engineering at Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks. During their time at these companies, they noticed the need for better cloud data security and management tools as businesses continued to amass more data spread across a wider range of clouds and services.

  • Progressive data startup Civitech raises $10M

    Civitech, a public benefit corporation building data tools for progressive candidates and causes, is raising over $10 million in a series A funding round led by Higher Ground Labs, an investment group backing progressive campaign tech companies.Why it matters: The investment signals a renewed focus on down-ballot data and technology to help Democrats recruit local candidates ahead of this fall's midterms. The round values Civitech at $50 million, executives tell Axios.Get market news worthy of y

  • JHU's Tom Inglesby to advise White House on COVID-19 testing

    White House officials said Wednesday that they are bringing on Tom Inglesby as a new COVID-19 testing adviser for three months. Inglesby is the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. He took on the new role advising the White House COVID-19 Response Team on Jan. 3, the university said. Carole Johnson, who previously advised the White House team on COVID-19 testing, is back at the Health Resources Services Administration as the new admin

  • How to Stay Asleep at Night: No Clocks, No Pets and No Netflix

    Two years of pandemic disruptions are making it harder to fall and stay asleep, but changes to your night routine can help.

  • Singapore Approaches Cryptos, NFTs and Metaverse With Caution

    Minister for Home Affairs, Singapore, has warned the public to “ask, check and confirm,” before dealing with crypto investments or transactions.

  • Jack Dorsey proposes a legal defense fund for Bitcoin developers

    Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has proposed a legal defense fund to protect Bitcoin developers from lawsuit that could hurt the ecosystem.

  • New Vintage Telephone Audio Guest Book Captures Weddings and Events Across Canada

    FêteFone [fetefone.ca], the unique guest book alternative that lets wedding and special event guests record voicemails using a stylish vintage telephone instead of writing in a traditional guest book, has expanded into Canada after five successful years in the United States.

  • Meta Platforms again pushes back return-to-office date, requires booster shots for workers who return

    The new date for Meta to reopen its offices would be more than two years after they first closed because of Covid-19.