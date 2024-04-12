Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of €1.25

Gerresheimer AG's (ETR:GXI) investors are due to receive a payment of €1.25 per share on 10th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Gerresheimer's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Gerresheimer was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 119.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Gerresheimer Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.70, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.25. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.0% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. It's not great to see that Gerresheimer's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 9.9% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Gerresheimer is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Gerresheimer is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Gerresheimer that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

