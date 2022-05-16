U.S. markets closed

Gespeg community to continue sharing its culture and traditions thanks to Government of Canada support

·3 min read

CED grants $750,000 to Micmac Nation of Gespeg to improve its community facilities and kickstart its development.

GASPÉ, QC, May 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, are announcing a non-repayable contribution of $750,000 for the Micmac Nation of Gespeg. This CED support, granted through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), will enable the community to establish and improve outdoor spaces such as a greenhouse, a garden, a workshop, a cold storage space for community harvests, gardening containers, a library, storage space for sports equipment, an enclosed play area, a shelter, and a pedestrian trail.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity and provide access to recreational programs and facilities. These amenities are integral to the overall well-being of individuals, families, and communities. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"This is excellent news for the Micmac Nation of Gespeg, which will be able to kickstart its development by improving several of its outdoor facilities. This large-scale project will enable the community to come together to engage in various recreational activities while also preserving its culture and traditions. Our government is committed to economic development in communities of every size, across every region. We believe that when our communities are attractive, their economy develops; investing in public spaces will help them grow and prosper."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Projects such as this one by the Micmac Nation of Gespeg affirm the value of being together once again. Our government is pleased to give our communities the means to offer safe spaces where everyone will enjoy gathering with one another."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"The Micmac Nation of Gespeg is really pleased with the Government of Canada's financial contribution to this infrastructure project, which will have a positive impact on our community. The project will see the creation of a true centre for the Mi'gmaq culture, representing an ideal opportunity for our members to continue to reclaim the rich culture that is ours. These facilities will be spaces to transmit the Mi'gmaq culture and traditions, through which we hope to nourish a sense of community among members from here and elsewhere and establish close ties between our Elders with the wisdom they carry and new generations. This project brings a breath of positivity to the community and will undoubtedly create a momentum that, I hope, will bring a sense of optimism and future opportunities for development."

Terry Shaw, Chief, Micmac Nation of Gespeg

Quick facts

  • The CCRF was launched in June 2021. A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

  • The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

  • CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c8620.html

