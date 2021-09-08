U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Gestalt Diagnostics Named To Top 10 Healthcare Workflow Solution Providers, 2021

·2 min read

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gestalt Diagnostics has been named in the Top 10 Healthcare Workflow Solution Providers for 2021 by Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine. Healthcare Tech Outlook publishes an annual listing of the Top 10 companies that are at the forefront of solving healthcare workflow challenges who have a direct impact through technology.

"We are excited to be ranked as one of the Top 10 Solution Providers in this annual listing," says Gestalt's COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa-Jean Clifford. "It is rewarding to see that our goal of providing intuitive, interoperable digital solutions that help transform the pathology workflow has been recognized in the granting of this award. We focus on having a major impact on improvements in efficiency, patient safety, quality, and cost reductions through robust, automated workflow. Our belief is that by delivering products with these core goals in mind, we will have a significant impact on the operations within the healthcare facility, for the pathologist and the clinician, and ultimately provide faster, more accurate diagnosis and treatment for the patient."

Gestalt Diagnostics has proven digital expertise. Our PathFlow solution is a single, streamlined platform supporting modules for Professional use by the pathologist in laboratories, for Educational use in academic settings in addition to onboarding, training and credentialing of pathologists for healthcare entities, and for Research projects supporting a variety of uses to include collaboration with pharma and biobanking.

Gestalt's solution is geared toward laboratories of all sizes from the small independent facility to large integrated delivery networks. We include a universal digital viewer that allows images from different scanners to be read in a single viewer. We have coupled this with our philosophy of interoperability that enables true data exchange between different laboratory information management systems, EMR, EHRs, Artificial Intelligence algorithms and a variety of other laboratory applications simultaneously and transparently to the end user. Integrating AI directly into our workflow provides immediate access to diagnostic and computational aids for cancer to the pathologist. Whether you are working locally or globally – our platform provides the solid technical capabilities to bring your organization seamlessly and expeditiously into the digital age of healthcare.

About Gestalt Diagnostics

Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who has developed PathFlow, a software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. This product was originally developed, by what is now Gestalt's team, to support a fully digital reading platform for radiology. The radiology platform is used in leading hospitals across the United States and supports more than 13 million studies annually. Gestalt has redesigned this proven, robust solution as an enterprise cloud-based solution to work in the laboratory space – engineered for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gestalt-diagnostics-named-to-top-10-healthcare-workflow-solution-providers-2021-301371438.html

SOURCE Gestalt Diagnostics

