U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,814.00
    +20.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,452.00
    +142.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,695.75
    +72.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.30
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.94
    +0.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.40
    +9.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    20.88
    +0.34 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9918
    +0.0033 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -0.52 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5850
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,366.72
    +167.49 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.61
    +4.21 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.11
    +274.58 (+1.01%)
     

Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices to grow by USD 929.71 Mn from 2020 to 2025, Driven by an Increase in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic size is expected to grow by USD 929.71 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 25.51%. The increasing use of 3D cameras, the increase in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors, and the growth of PUI technology are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the lack of standardization in gestures and movements, and the high price of gesture recognition technology may impede the market growth. To get more insights on drivers and challenges Request a Sample PDF

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025

Key Gesture Recognition Market Driver for Consumer Electronic Devices

The increase in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors is one of the key drivers supporting the gesture recognition market growth for consumer electronic devices. This increase indicates that more firms are focusing on commercializing gesture recognition technology on a larger scale by incorporating touchless gesture features on several consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and PCs. This indicates that gesture recognition technology is a key enabler for several new developments across the consumer electronic devices market, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Key Gesture Recognition Market Trends for Consumer Electronic Devices

An increase in the number of process manufacturers incorporating gesture recognition technology is one of the key gesture recognition market trends that is contributing to the market growth. With the advent of technologies such as Intel's RealSense, gesture recognition is likely to penetrate smartphones, tablets, and other devices during the forecast period. RealSense uses 3D depth cameras that are small enough to fit into smartphones and tablets. Thus, with processor manufacturers increasingly focusing on the integration of gesture recognition in their processors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. To get more insights on Market Trends Request a Sample Report

Key Gesture Recognition Market Challenge for Consumer Electronic Devices

Lack of standardization in gestures and movements is the major challenge impeding the gesture recognition market growth for consumer electronic devices. Gesture recognition-enabled consumer electronic devices require individuals to move their hands, eyes, and lips to initiate the action needed. This movement is read by the camera and the sensor and then analyzed by a gesture recognition-enabled device to carry out the specific action. These movements need to be subtle and not vigorous, primarily because the camera might not be able to detect or understand the movement, thereby resulting in the wrong action being followed. Such challenges will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices Segmentation

  • Technology

  • 2D

  • 3D

The gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices share growth by the 2D segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumer electronic devices such as PCs, smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets are being integrated with gesture recognition technology. Most of these devices use an in-built 2D camera. This will facilitate segment growth during the forecast. Request a Sample Report

  • Product

  • Geographic Landscape

  • APAC

  • North America

  • Europe

  • South America

  • MEA

Gesture Recognition Market For Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices, vendors

Related Reports:

Gesture Recognition Market For Consumer Electronic Devices Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.51%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 929.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.12

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cipia Vision Ltd., Crunchfish AB, Elliptic Laboratories AS, GestureTek, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Motion Gestures, PointGrab Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1    Parent Market

Exhibit 01:  Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characterstics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis: Application software

             2.2.1.    Inputs                  

2.2.2    Software development process                                                                

2.2.3    Marketing and distribution                         

2.2.4    Post-selling services

2.2.5    Innovation

3. Market Sizing                       

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08:  Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product               

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15:  Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Product

5.3 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17:  Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                Exhibit 18:  Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19:  PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20:  PCs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21:  Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22:  Smart TVs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23:  Tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24:  Tablets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7  Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25:   Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26:  Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 27:  Comparison by Technology

6.3 2D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28:  2D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29:  2D - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 3D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30:  3D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31:  3D - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 32:  Market opportunity by Technology

7. Customer landscape                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 33:  Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape                     

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35:  Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46:  Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

9.1     Market drivers - Demand-led growth

9.1.1    Increase in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors

9.1.2    Increasing use of 3D cameras

9.1.3    Growth of PUI technology

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1Lack of standardization in gestures and movements

9.2.2Low value-addition of gesture recognition technology

9.2.3High price of gesture recognition technology

Exhibit 48:  Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1    Increase in the number of process manufacturers incorporating gesture recognition technology

9.3.2Adoption of gesture recognition control by physically challenged people

9.3.3    Growing interest in the solution-for-all concept

10. Vendor Landscape                           

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49:  Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry Risk

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11. Vendor Analysis               

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cipia Vision Ltd.

Exhibit 54:  Cipia Vision Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55:  Cipia Vision Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 56:  Cipia Vision Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Crunchfish AB

Exhibit 57:  Crunchfish AB - Overview

Exhibit 58:  Crunchfish AB - Product and service

Exhibit 59:  Crunchfish AB - Key news

Exhibit 60:  Crunchfish AB - Key offerings

11.5 Elliptic Laboratories AS

Exhibit 61:  Elliptic Laboratories AS - Overview

Exhibit 62:  Elliptic Laboratories AS - Product and service

Exhibit 63:  Elliptic Laboratories AS - Key news

Exhibit 64:   Elliptic Laboratories AS - Key offerings

11.6 GestureTek

Exhibit 65:  GestureTek - Overview

Exhibit 66:  GestureTek - Product and service

Exhibit 67:  GestureTek - Key offerings

11.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 68:  Infineon Technologies AG - Overview

Exhibit 69:  Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments

Exhibit 70:  Infineon Technologies AG - Key news

Exhibit 71:  Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 72:  Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

11.8 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 73:  Intel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 74:  Intel Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 75:  Intel Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 76:  Intel Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77:  Intel Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Motion Gestures

Exhibit 78:  Motion Gestures - Overview

Exhibit 79:  Motion Gestures - Product and service

Exhibit 80:  Motion Gestures - Key offerings

11.10 PointGrab Inc.

Exhibit 81:  PointGrab Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 82:  PointGrab Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 83:  PointGrab Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 84:   PointGrab Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 86:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 87:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 89:  Sony Group Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 90:  Sony Group Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 91:  Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92:  Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12. Appendix                            

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market Definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$?

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology

Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 96: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025
Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gesture-recognition-market-for-consumer-electronic-devices-to-grow-by-usd-929-71-mn-from-2020-to-2025--driven-by-an-increase-in-the-number-of-patent-related-activities-among-market-vendors---technavio-301640615.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 10 energy stocks that are analysts’ favorites as OPEC makes oil-production cuts

    The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries has agreed on a drastic cut to the global supply. The speculation has helped oil reverse its recent declines. William Watts explained why the actual production cuts by the OPEC+ group might not turn out as expected.

  • What to Know About the 529 Grandparent Loophole

    A 529 plan can be a powerful way to save for college, offering tax-free growth and other tax benefits. These accounts are so powerful, in fact, that many grandparents choose to open them for their grandchildren. In the past, there … Continue reading → The post How the 529 Grandparent Loophole Works appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Costco Shares the Secrets Behind One of Its Biggest Deals

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Biggest Oil Production Cut Since Start of Pandemic

    The move to curb output will likely push up already-high global energy prices and help oil-exporting Russia pay for its war in Ukraine.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Judge in Twitter lawsuit against Elon Musk says proceedings will continue

    A legal filing made public Wednesday in the court battle between Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk shows that the judge expects the proceedings to continue despite a letter from Musk stating he intends to go through with his proposed $44 billion takeover of the social network if Twitter drops the lawsuit. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court wrote in the filing that a stay has not been filed with the court, so she expects that plans, including a delay

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Is Rallying Today

    In addition, OPEC agreed to a deeper-than-expected production cut, pushing up crude prices. Exxon provided investors with an initial look at its upcoming third-quarter report. The oil giant said it could earn $11 billion in the period before any asset impairments.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • Enterprise Products (EPD) Banks on Stable Fee-Based Revenues

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Activision-Microsoft deal: FTC and legislators are 'going to have to be satisfied,' analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush managing director of equity research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, the Activision-Microsoft merger, mobile gaming, and Netflix's upcoming gaming studio in Finland.

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • What’s next for oil prices after OPEC+ delivers a big production cut

    Major oil producers meeting in Vienna Wednesday agreed to reduce their collective crude production levels by 2 million barrels a day starting next month, but that’s not a guarantee that prices will continue to climb.

  • Wall Street cranks up Exxon's outlook on booming natgas prices

    Wall Street analysts on Wednesday sharply increased their view of Exxon Mobil Corp's third quarter earnings after the company disclosed a $2 billion profit gain from selling natural gas. The earnings revisions follow a securities filing that offered a snapshot of operating profits. Exxon could earn about $4 per share, compared to the second quarter's $4.21 per share profit, analysts wrote.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EQT Corp (EQT) Set to Gain From Higher Natural Gas Prices

    Higher natural gas prices are boons for EQT Corp's (EQT) operations, since it is a pure-play Appalachian explorer, one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States.