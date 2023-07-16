Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau AG (MUN:JTH) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A €0.28 Dividend

Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau AG (MUN:JTH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau's shares on or after the 20th of July, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 24th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.28 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.28 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of €14.8. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

View our latest analysis for Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 15% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 27% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau has delivered an average of 48% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Gesundheitswelt Chiemgau (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here