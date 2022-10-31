Get wireless Beats headphones for $99 and a laptop bundle for under $200 at Walmart

Deals for Days banner

It may be Halloween, but the holiday season has already officially kicked off with sales galore. To help you celebrate we’re teaming up with Walmart to bring you deals so good they’re actually scary. The retailer is clearing its virtual shelves of candy corn and costumes to make room for a whole new batch of treats, from under $100 Beats wireless headphones to the ring light that’ll take your niece’s YouTube unboxing videos to a whole new level. Now through the end of November, we'll bring you the best Deals for Days so you can shop them all from home and save on gifts for everyone on your list. Don’t miss it—the next four weeks will fly by before you can say “Boo!”

1. Get a super smart Hisense TV for under $230

Hisense 43

43" Class 4K XClass Smart TV

$228 $295 Save $67.00

$228 $295 at Walmart

The gift of less time wasted scrolling through the apps on our TV—that’s what so many of us want. This 43-inch Hisense smart TV greets you with your favorite shows and makes tailored recommendations to help you find your next binge watch. The top apps are already there (just log in), and—even better—it has an overarching function to organize all of your queues from different apps. “The OS searches across apps and lets you save it to a favorites list, no matter what app you’re using,” says one satisfied shopper. “So you don't have to jump back and forth between favorites lists. Really smart and convenient.” The remote also has voice control so you don’t have to fumble with any annoying menus. Just watch and enjoy.

Now just $228, it has what shoppers praise as an excellent picture and sound quality. As one put it, “I can’t believe a TV this good costs less than $300.”

2. Score over $100 off a “great little stick vac”

Eufy HomeVac S11 Reach

Eufy HomeVac S11 Reach

$88 $199 Save $111.00

$88 $199 at Walmart

A vacuum might not sound like the most romantic or exciting gift. But wait till you hear what makes this $88 Eufy option so special. It’s feather light, turns on a dime, picks up practically anything in power boost mode and has LED lights on the vacuum head—a luxury that, once you have it, you’ll never want to do without.

Make like one smart Walmart shopper and gift it to loved ones who spend their weekend shining up their car. “These little vacuums are so great for your vehicle with the USB charger. They work awesome. I have purchased many for gifts after having one myself,” they rave.

The other group prime for this present? Pet owners. Shoppers rave about how great it is at picking up dog and cat hair—one calls it “a total game changer for pet owners.”

3. Gift an ultra-thin laptop for under $200

Gateway 15.6

15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook

$199 $229 Save $30.00

$199 $229 at Walmart

This budget-friendly, bright blue notebook computer has upgrades you might not expect on such a steal, according to thrilled shoppers: a “speedy” i3 Intel 11th generation processor and 128GB SSD drive, a nice bright display with a wide-angle view and a full keyboard similar to one you typically see only on a much more expensive machine.

While a gamer might need more power, this is a great machine for streaming a show, calling into a web meeting or doing a little work. It comes with a carrying case and wireless mouse, so you’ve got a complete win all wrapped up.

4. Listen up: These Beats wireless headphones are under $100

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$99 $131 Save $32

$99 $131 at Walmart

Beats By Dr. Dre are the OG high-end headphones, known for their excellent sound quality and noise-canceling prowess. This wireless version—now just $99—allows for even easier listening, good for 40 hours of battery life. As an added bonus, they seamlessly pair with Apple products to play your favorite tunes and allow for Siri voice control.

One happy shopper listed all the pros: “Awesome sound quality. The build is solid, and the price is right...no pun intended!!! LOL. When connecting the headphones with your device, it's very quick and syncs easily. Battery life is really good.”

Available in black, red and rose gold, there’s a look for all the music (and podcast) lovers on your list to wear on walks, to the gym and at their desk. You can’t beat that.

5. Set up influencers in training with pro-style lighting for half off

12-Inch LED RGB Ring Light Studio Kit

12-Inch LED RGB Ring Light Studio Kit

$20 $40 Save $20

$20 $40 at Walmart

Smart phone cameras are so good these days that many make much larger traditional cameras’ footage look dated. You can take ultra-high-res photos and video with the same little device you use to text. The only thing phones aren’t great at? Lighting. Luckily, that’s easy to fix with the right equipment. This Bower ring light casts you in the perfect focused glow, making everything look clearer, more professional and just better. The social media savvy teen in your life will think you’re unbelievably cool if they unwrap this from you—and for just $20, it’ll be totally fine if they drop the hobby by the middle of 2023. It comes with a full-height tripod and a phone mount, so they can shoot from every angle, and it has a remote control for easy captures.

“I love the different color options, and the lights are all great. It made taking snaps or pictures for Instagram and making TikToks look 1,000 times better,” says one happy recipient.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)