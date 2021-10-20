U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

Getac launches automotive 3D virtual exhibition

·3 min read

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has announced the launch of its automotive virtual exhibition, a unique 3D experience where customers can discover Getac's rugged devices and custom software designed for the automotive sector.

Getac Automotive Virtual Exhibition
Getac Automotive Virtual Exhibition
Getac Automotive Virtual Exhibition
Getac Automotive Virtual Exhibition
Getac Logo (PRNewsfoto/Getac)
Getac Logo (PRNewsfoto/Getac)

Getac offers a range of solutions across the automotive industry value-chain from research and development (R&D) and manufacturing to aftersales. For the first time, customers can now see how the Getac automotive package brings all of this together in the digital showroom.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the rapid adoption of digitalisation to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive aftermarket has fuelled investments in this space.[1]

As part of its aftermarket solution, Getac makes it possible for automotive dealerships to do away with paper and digitalise the multi-point inspection process, while at the same time, provide customers with an easy-to-understand electronic vehicle health check (EVHC) report. The intuitive interface also provides accurate price and time estimates, allowing for faster customer decision-making and faster turnover. And, by going paperless, dealerships can easily capture, store, and retrieve vehicle history as well as document repair data with photos and videos. The solution is proven to increase parts revenue and chargeable labour, generating on average an extra US$35 on every repair order.

Russell Younghusband, global automotive director, Getac Technology Corporation, said, "For the first time, customers can see these solutions first-hand through the virtual exhibition. The platform showcases how Getac automotive hardware and software technology can drive a smarter approach throughout the automotive value-chain, giving automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their dealer community the ability to streamline processes and drive productivity and efficiency gains."

The virtual exhibition is available across various automotive applications including:

  • Aftersales and workshop operations – see how to eradicate wasted time and reduce costs for workshop operations by using hardware and software solutions that address the main workshop processes, letting technicians spend more time in the service bay attending to vehicles or out in the field conducting roadside repairs.

  • Automotive manufacturing – the modern warehouse is a mix of raw manufacturing power and incredibly complex digitalised management systems. Experience how Getac devices connect directly to a wide range of machinery and sensors on the assembly line to let manufacturers carry out inspections, conduct tests, and gather technical data. Seamless integration with enterprise resource planning platforms, manufacturing execution systems, and quality inspection systems also ensures transparent manufacturing operations.

  • R&D and engineering – effective R&D requires fast, accurate data collection and analytics in a wide range of environments, both on and off the road. Automotive businesses need compact, yet rugged, devices combined with powerful processors and ease of use for testing and verification activities in extreme conditions. See how Getac's devices stand up to laboratory conditions and field environments and are helping manufacturers get the latest vehicles on the road.

Visit Getac's automotive virtual exhibition now to see its rugged devices in 3D: https://automotive-virtualexhibition.getac.com/

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a key subsidiary of Getac Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3005), part of the MiTAC-Synnex Business Group with a 2020 annual revenue of US$41.3 billion. Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to provide defence electronics. Today Getac's business includes rugged laptops, rugged tablets, software, and mobile video solutions for defence, police, firefighters, utilities, automotive, manufacturing, transport and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021 Getac Technology Corporation.

[1] https://www.frost.com/news/press-releases/frost-sullivan-reveals-how-to-leverage-digitization-of-the-global-vehicle-aftermarket-to-gain-a-competitive-advantage/

SOURCE Getac

