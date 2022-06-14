U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,790.25
    +39.75 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,794.00
    +267.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,435.25
    +138.75 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.30
    +18.60 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.78
    -0.15 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.11 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0429
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.02
    +6.27 (+22.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6100
    +0.2040 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,957.31
    -3,604.07 (-14.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.19
    -78.69 (-14.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,497.00
    -490.44 (-1.82%)
     

Getac's X600 rugged mobile workstation sets a new benchmark for performance, expandability and reliability in a single powerful solution

·4 min read

News in brief:

  • Getac announces new 15.6" inch fully rugged mobile workstation, designed to deliver comprehensive mobile command computing, control and planning workflows across a diverse range of operational environments

  • The new X600 provides a major leap in computing power, with the options of the 11th gen Intel® Core™ H-series processor (up to i9) and 128GB of memory, alongside NVIDIA® Quadro® RTX3000 discrete graphics controller

  • Both X600 and X600 Pro models combine extensive battery and storage expandability with compact design and light weight, setting a new benchmark for rugged solutions

TAIPEI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has today announced the launch of its X600 and X600 Pro, two powerful new 15.6" fully rugged mobile workstations for professionals needing both optimal performance and exceptional reliability when conducting complex operations in the field.

Unrivalled performance

The X600 runs the latest Windows 11 Pro and features an 11th gen Intel® Core™ H-series processor (i5/i7/i9) with integrated Intel® UHD Graphics. The result is exceptional performance in a diverse range of data and/or graphically-intensive operational scenarios, such as defence command and control, railway track inspection, and oil & gas sensor analysis.

An optional NVIDIA® Quadro® RTX3000 discrete graphics controller can elevate the graphical performance to even higher standards if required, while capacity for up 128GB of memory ensures lightning-fast processing speeds.

Superb expandability

The X600 boasts exceptional expandability to match modern data demands, supporting three PCIe SSDs for up to 6TB internal storage.

The X600 Pro takes this expandability further still, featuring dual hot-swappable batteries, alongside capacity for two additional media bay batteries, which together deliver more than 240Wh in a single device. The X600 Pro also includes PCMCIA and Express card slots and DVD super drive/optional Blu-ray drive support, for even greater capability both in and out of the field.

Powerful connectivity and security

Professionals working in the field, such as those taking part in defence operations, must be able to communicate clearly and effectively, access information, gather intelligence and make critical decisions, regardless of their location. Designed with these needs in mind, the X600 features a diverse array of industry-leading connectivity options, including dual 2.5GBASE-T Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, optional dedicated GPS, and optional 4G LTE with integrated GPS. The device also includes multiple I/O interfaces, such as Thunderbolt™4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and serial port.

The X600 includes the latest physical security and data security features as well. Self-encrypting drives, smart card reader, TPM 2.0, Intel® vPro™ technology, optional Windows Hello face-authentication, and optional fingerprint reader keep sensitive data safe, while a built-in Kensington lock slot can be used to protect the device against theft.

Highly versatile and mobile

The X600 boasts a large 15.6" FHD display with optional capacitive 10-point touch, meaning it can be operated when cold, wet, or even while wearing gloves. Getac's proprietary LumiBond® screen technology also delivers superb colour, contrast, and brightness (1,000 nits) making it easily readable, even in direct sunlight.

Weighing less than 5kg/10lbs, the X600 is also incredibly light for such a powerful device, while its compact form factor and dual hot-swappable batteries make it ideally suited to extended use in the field. Furthermore, legacy device support means customers can use the X600 in conjunction with a wide array of their existing peripherals, right out of the box.

Fully rugged reliability

Like all Getac devices, the X600 is built rugged from the ground up to withstand physical impacts, harsh temperatures, moisture, and dust, assuring the highest levels of performance and reliability during field operations.

Rugged features include IP66-rated ingress protection, MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G and optional CID2 (ANSI/UL 12.12.91) certification, vibration and 4ft (1.2m) drop resistance, as well as optional salt fog-resistance.

"With the launch of the X600 rugged mobile workstation, Getac is once again raising the bar for the rugged mobile computing industry, delivering desktop-level performance and exceptional reliability in a single, complete package," says Rick Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "Just like the award-winning B360, the X600 has been inspired by our customers and our commitment to helping them meet their growing need for powerful yet portable field operations solutions that can handle tasks of enormous complexity."

Availability

The X600 and X600 Pro will be available in October 2022.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology, including laptops, tablets, software and video solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Getac Technology Corporation.

The new X600 provides a major leap in computing power, with the options of the 11th gen Intel® Core™ H-series processor (up to i9) and 128GB of memory, alongside NVIDIA® Quadro® RTX3000 discrete graphics controller (PRNewsfoto/Getac)
The new X600 provides a major leap in computing power, with the options of the 11th gen Intel® Core™ H-series processor (up to i9) and 128GB of memory, alongside NVIDIA® Quadro® RTX3000 discrete graphics controller (PRNewsfoto/Getac)
The X600 Pro takes expandability further still, featuring dual hot-swappable batteries, alongside capacity for two additional media bay batteries, which together deliver more than 240Wh in a single device. The X600 Pro also includes PCMCIA and Express card slots and DVD super drive/optional Blu-ray drive support, for even greater capability both in and out of the field. (PRNewsfoto/Getac)
The X600 Pro takes expandability further still, featuring dual hot-swappable batteries, alongside capacity for two additional media bay batteries, which together deliver more than 240Wh in a single device. The X600 Pro also includes PCMCIA and Express card slots and DVD super drive/optional Blu-ray drive support, for even greater capability both in and out of the field. (PRNewsfoto/Getac)
The X600 has exceptional performance in a diverse range of data and/or graphically-intensive operational scenarios. (PRNewsfoto/Getac)
The X600 has exceptional performance in a diverse range of data and/or graphically-intensive operational scenarios. (PRNewsfoto/Getac)
The X600 is built rugged from the ground up to withstand physical impacts, harsh temperatures, moisture, and dust. (PRNewsfoto/Getac)
The X600 is built rugged from the ground up to withstand physical impacts, harsh temperatures, moisture, and dust. (PRNewsfoto/Getac)
Getac Logo (PRNewsfoto/Getac)
Getac Logo (PRNewsfoto/Getac)

SOURCE Getac

Recommended Stories

  • John Oliver Calls For The Break Up Of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook

    Before AT&T formally sold-off Warner Bros. to Discovery Media , John Oliver took great delight in mocking HBO's parent company, frequently calling them "business daddy" and skewering the company's reputation for poor cellular service (amongst other common complaints). In the most recent episode of his late night news show "Last Week Tonight," Oliver uses the history of AT&T as a jumping off point for a segment on antitrust legislation, in which he makes the point that monopolies are bad for business and customers. The segment begins with a brief history of AT&T, which Oliver explains once had a monopoly over the telephone industry, and would go out of its way to hinder competing businesses.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Intel Stock?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was once considered a reliable blue chip stalwart for long-term investors. As the world's largest producer of PC and data center CPUs, Intel had a strong brand, a captive market, and a wide moat. Has Intel become an undervalued income play at these levels, or is it too late to buy its beaten-down shares?

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Rise of Cloud-First Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s

  • Apple Needs ‘One More Thing’—and It Will Have to Be Big

    Apple is so massive that growing its revenue by 10% requires adding $40 billion in annual sales. That’s equivalent to building another Mac business.

  • China’s Geely Takes Over Alibaba-Backed Smartphone Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., the satellite-to-automobile group controlled by billionaire Li Shufu, has purchased a majority stake in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu Technology Co., according to a Caixin report that cited an announcement from the State Administration of Market Regulation.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After L

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Michigan approves digital license plates by startup Reviver

    The state joins California and Arizona in giving the all-clear to digital plates.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Binance Clarifies What Caused Earlier Bitcoin Withdrawal Issues

    The crypto exchange said the problem had to do with stuck transactions related to some hardware headwinds.

  • Amazon Is Having a Father's Day Sale Right Now—Here Are the Top 7 Things to Buy

    Listen up: Father's Day is this Sunday, June 19, which means you only have a few more days to order him a gift to arrive in time if you haven't done so...

  • 1 Big Reason Why Roku Wants You to Buy a Roku TV

    Many investors are well aware by now that Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) primarily makes its money through advertising, so they overlook contributions from Roku's hardware business. Here's one big reason Roku wants everyone to buy more Roku TVs. Roku's most significant competitive advantage is its ability to collect and properly utilize data.

  • Telecom Italia secures 725 million euro tender for 5G rollout - ministry

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia has secured works worth 725 million euros ($755.67 million) in a government tender for the deployment of 5G networks, the ministry for technological innovation and digital transition said on Monday. Earlier this year the EU Commission approved a 2 billion-euro Italian scheme to support the roll out of 5G mobile networks through the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "With the award of the first tender for the development of 5G we are even closer to complete the government's plan to connect the whole of Italy with ultra-high-capacity networks," Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao said in the statement.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell As 5G, Sprint Merger Synergies Kick In?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Tumble, XRP Reaches Crucial Support

    Bitcoin price declined over 15%, Ethereum’s ETH tumbled 20%, and XRP is now approaching a crucial support zone at $0.3000.

  • Bluesheets wants to better manage financial data and workflows via its business automation platform  

    Bluesheets, a Singaporean AI-powered data-processing platform that enables financial automation for enterprises, has raised $4 million led by Insignia Ventures. The latest funding, which brings its total raised to $5.7 million, will help bluesheets to expand the use cases of its software and reach more businesses in international markets. Since its SaaS product launch in September 2021, Bluesheets claims it has seen more than 10,000 companies’ financial data automated over its platform.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Apple music, gaming to bring in over $8 billion in revenue by 2025, JPM says

    The two services are likely to have a combined subscriber base of about 180 million by 2025 - 110 million for music and 70 million for gaming - boosted by the rapid spread of the internet and a booming gaming industry, according to JPM analysts, led by Samik Chatterjee. Apple Music, which was launched in 2015 and is the second-biggest music-streaming service after Spotify Technology, is expected to account for a bigger chunk of that revenue, raking in about $7 billion by 2025, the brokerage said. Apple Arcade, the gaming subscription service launched in 2019, is estimated to pull in $1.2 billion.

  • Spotify To Scoop Company Behind Val Kilmer's Voice In Tom Cruise Blockbuster

    Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) agreed to acquire Sonantic. Sonantic is a dynamic AI voice platform that creates compelling, nuanced, and stunningly realistic voices from the text. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Sonantic technology helped bring Val Kilmer’s voice to life in Tom Cruise’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, the TechCrunch reports. Kilmer was unable to speak due to his throat cancer. Spotify VP Ziad Sultan said, “This integration will enable us to engage u

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As July Quarter Guidance Disappoints?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Apple Wants to End Passwords for Everything. Here’s How It Would Work.

    Goodbye, complex, hard-to-remember passwords. Hello, logging in with your face and fingerprints.