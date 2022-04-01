New Getaways for Friends to Reunite and Reconnect at Grand Velas Resorts in Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / After long periods of quarantine and lockdowns, groups of friends have missed important moments. Wanting to bring friends back together in person, Velas Resorts has created new Pals Catching Up Retreats where friends can meet up again and catch up in a heavenly setting. A collection of activities to reconnect range from bike tours, mixology classes and a night out on the town, to hiking, picnic on the beach, relaxing spa moments, and dedicated time to bond. Available at the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Resorts in Los Cabos, Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit, retreats can also be tailored to each group to maximize the experience.

With Grand Velas Riviera Maya 's Pals Catching Up Retreat, friends can reconnect during a bike tour through the 205 acre property, sipping on ancestral cocktails, taking to the karaoke stage, and enjoying a night out in Cancun. An included photo session by onsite photographer Dream Art captures the excitement of once again being together. At Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, friends can create memorable moments with different private activities for them only including a Mexican mixology class, beach bonfire with bites and cocktails, and day trip into the boho chic town of Sayulita. Groups of friends will engage during an oceanfront cooking class, Margarita Workshop and Picnic on the beach at Grand Velas Los Cabos with its new Pals Catching Up Retreat. On request, tequila or wine tastings, cultural tours, group spa experiences and more can be coordinated at all of the Grand Velas Resorts.

Rates start at $596 USD per person per night in double occupancy at Grand Velas Riviera Maya, $738 USD per person per night in double occupancy at Grand Velas Los Cabos and $880 USD in triple occupancy at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. An 8 person minimum applies at Grand Velas Los Cabos for the cooking class, margarita workshop and picnic on the beach inclusions in the price. All-inclusive rates include luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more. Subject to availability and blackout dates. For reservations or more information on Velas Resorts, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://velasresorts.com.

About Velas Resorts:

Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos have earned 56 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for services and facilities include Virtuoso's Best Family Program, Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award for spa, and TripAdvisor's Top Hotels in the World, among others. Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, properties include Grand Velas in Los Cabos, with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort; Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, which enjoys a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains; and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, offering a sophisticated resort experience in the Caribbean with jungle and beach settings. In Puerto Vallarta, Velas Vallarta is a family-friendly all suites resort and spa located on Banderas Bay and Casa Velas is a boutique adults-only hotel located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course. Casa Velas' guests have beach access at Táu Beach Club, a casual, relaxed atmosphere overlooking the ocean, with a jacuzzi, pool, delectable cuisine, and an expansive event space. Mar del Cabo, a boutique hotel on Mexico's Baja Peninsula, opened in December 2018 as its only European Plan offering. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts, by his side. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com.

